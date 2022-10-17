Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kyiv with kamikaze drones

Stiri Recomandate

Vârsta de pensionare la femei, MAJORATĂ! Creșterea va continua etapizat până în 2030

Vârsta de pensionare la femei, MAJORATĂ! Creșterea va continua etapizat până în 2030 Vârsta de pensionare la femei, MAJORATĂ! Creșterea va continua etapizat până în 2030 Începând cu luna ianuarie a anului 2023, vârsta de… [citeste mai departe]

Salariații au dreptul la concediu de îngrijitor, pentru o perioadă de 5 zile lucrătoare

Economie Salariații au dreptul la concediu de îngrijitor, pentru o perioadă de 5 zile lucrătoare octombrie 17, 2022 10:52 Legea care modifică și completează Codul muncii și Codul administrativ a fost promulgată luni de… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Iaşi, atac dur la Alexandru Muraru: Un ins fără rezultate profesionale, un habarnist

Președintele PSD Iaşi, senatorul Maricel Popa, l-a atacat pe președintele PNL Iași, Alexandru Muraru, susțind că realizările ca deputat sunt doar că „se plimbă într-o limuzină de lux” şi două vizite în SUA al căror unic… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul lui Dumnezeu!

 Gigi Becali vrea să divorțeze / Lung prilej de vorbe și de ipoteze. Adicătelea, să se despartă de FCSB (alias „Steaua"). A mai spus-o de câteva ori, la fel de imperios, de impetuos și de ritos. N-a făcut-o și n-o s-o facă: cum să plece câinele de la măcelărie? În mod logic și firesc, ... [citeste mai departe]

Pro-Russian group pays protesters in Moldova

Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova is under increasing pressure as the war next door wears on. Amid energy shortages and a violation of airspace by Russian missiles, protesters are being paid to sow unrest in the capital, transmite Dw.com . A pro-Russian group has been organizing demonstrations against Moldova’s government… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Angajații din fast-food vor fi înlocuiți de roboții care prăjesc cartofi

Compania Miso Robotics Inc din Pasadena, statul California, a introdus pe piață robotul Flippy 2, care automatizează procesul de prăjire a cartofilor, a cepei și a altor alimente, transmite publicația specializată Lantul Alimentar.… [citeste mai departe]

Firea: 2.500 de lei până la 26 de ani pentru tinerii aflaţi în plasament care au împlinit 18 ani, merg la şcoală sau muncesc

Ministrul Familiei, Gabriela Firea anunţă mai multe noutăţi pentru copiii aflaţi în grija statului şi familiile care au în plasament copii.… [citeste mai departe]

Nouă handbaliști de la CSU din Suceava au evoluat pentru naționala de tineret a României ...

Echipa națională de handbal masculin tineret a României a participat zilele trecute la un stagiu de pregătire în Egipt. Lăudabil este faptul că nu mai puțin de 9 handbaliști din totalul de 20 convocați pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul victimelor incendiului de la Închisoarea Evin din Teheran creşte la opt morţi

Opt deţinuţi au murit într-un incendiul care a avut loc sâmbătă la Închisoarea Evin, la Teheran, potrivit unui nou bilanţ prezentat luni de către Autoritatea Judiciară iraniană, relatează AFP, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat căzut de la etaj, la un azil de bătrâni din Pitești

Salvatorii de la ISU Argeș au intervenit pentru ajutorarea unui bărbat în vârstă de aproximativ 66 de ani, căzut de la înălțime, pe strada Ioan Budai Deleanu, din municipiul Pitești. Echipajul SMURD de pe ambulanța de terapie intensivă mobilă (TIM) l-a găsit conștient, dar… [citeste mai departe]


Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kyiv with kamikaze drones

Publicat:
Four drone strikes hit central Kyiv on Monday morning as Russia used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack critical infrastructure, the second attack on the city in a week, according to Bloomberg. Drones damaged several residential houses and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, Kyiv mayor said on Telegram. Some streets were […] The post Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kyiv with kamikaze drones appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

