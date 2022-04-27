Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’

Stiri Recomandate

CNCAN: Măsurătorile efectuate la nivel naţional confirmă valori normale ale nivelului de radiaţii

Sistemul de monitorizare a radioactivităţii mediului de pe teritoriul Ucrainei funcţionează normal şi nu indică depăşiri ale valorilor normale, iar măsurătorile efectuate la nivel naţional confirmă… [citeste mai departe]

STATISTICĂ: Plasticul reprezintă 44% din ambalajele de băuturi colectate în gospodăriile brașovenilor￼

Plasticul reprezintă 44% din ambalajele de băuturi colectate în gospodăriile brașovenilor. Dozele din aluminiu, 34%. Ambalajele din sticlă dețin cel mai mic procent la acest capitol.… [citeste mai departe]

Ploi slabe și maxime de până la +23 grade Celsius. Prognoza meteo pentru astăzi

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat prognozează pentru astăzi, 27 aprilie, ploi de scurtă durată cu descărcări electrice la nord. Mercurul în termometre va oscila între +18 și +26 grade Celsius pe timp de zi. [citeste mai departe]

Veste crucială pentru economia României: Comisia Europeană sprijină țara noastră cu 91 de milioane de euro

Comisia Europeană aprobă o schemă de 91 de milioane de euro pentru sprijinirea producătorilor de bovine, porcine și păsări de curte din România. Demersul vine în contextul pandemiei… [citeste mai departe]

Primul semn clar că PAS nu intenționează să capituleze în fața rușilor. Grosu: „Suntem gata să facem tot posibilul ca să ne apărăm țara”

Președintele Parlamentului, Igor Grosu a comentat incidentele din regiunea transnistreană . Deputatul… [citeste mai departe]

ASA Cons Romania angajează RESPONSABIL LOGISTICĂ și Tehnician GESTIUNE STOC

ASA Cons Romania, membra a grupului Consolis – lider European in domeniul constructii – specializata in proiectarea, producerea și asamblarea structurilor prefabricate din beton pentru proiecte de construcții nerezidențiale și rezidențiale [citeste mai departe]

Legătura dintre mersul pe jos și încetinirea procesului de îmbătrânire

Mersul într-un ritm alert ajută la dezvoltarea mușchilor, dar îi menține și la o vârstă biologică mai tânără. Aceasta este concluzia unui mare studiu britanic, publicat miercuri, 20 aprilie, în revista Communications Biology. Bun pentru activarea mușchilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Crește în lume numărul îmbolnăvirilor de hepatită acută

Crește în lume numărul îmbolnăvirilor de hepatită acută Foto: Pixabay.com. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI  - Crește în lume numărul îmbolnăvirilor de hepatită acută de origine necunoscută la copii - până acum au fost raportate 190 de cazuri, cele mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Soldaţi ucraineni vor fi instruiţi în Germania, anunţă ministrul apărării Christine Lambrecht

Soldaţi ucraineni urmează să fie antrenaţi pe teritoriul german pentru a folosi sisteme de artilerie, a anunţat marţi ministrul apărării german Christine Lambrecht, transmit DPA şi Reuters, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Unii n-au avut pace nici de Paști: Bătăi în mai multe familii din Maramureș

În perioada Sărbătorilor de Paști, polițiștii din Sighetu Marmației, cei ai Secției 5 Ocna Șugatag și Ulmeni au emis patru ordine de protecție provizorii pe numele a trei bărbați cu vârste cuprinse între 39 și 68 de ani. În fapt, trei femei… [citeste mai departe]


Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’

Publicat:
Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member, said earlier that Russia would […] The post Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

