Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters. It said that the five countries which are the permanent members of […] The post Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…

- The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

- Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz on Monday…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

- Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters. “The Liberals decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Commission is expected to make a decision…