Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

Stiri Recomandate

Reghecampf, umilință totală – pus la zid fără milă de fata lui: „A greșit enorm! A rămas o umbră. Sper să salveze măcar jumătate din ce i-a dat mama!”

Reghecampf, umilință totală – pus la zid fără milă de fata lui: „A greșit enorm! A rămas o umbră. Sper să salveze măcar jumătate din ce i-a dat mama!”

Acum, actualul antrenor al celor de la CSU Craiova este pus la zid… [citeste mai departe]

În Vatra Dornei mai este deschisă doar pârtia Parc

În Vatra Dornei mai este deschisă doar pârtia Parc

La Vatra Dornei, pîrtia Veverița este închisă total, iar pîrtia Parc doar parțial, din cauza încălzirii vremii și a ploilor. Însă, există șanse ca ambele să funcționeze la capacitate maximă, din nou, la sfîrșitul săptămînii. Într-o intervenție telefonică la Radio Top, șeful salvamontiștilor dorneni,… [citeste mai departe]

Crește exploziv numărul cazurilor de Covid în România

Crește exploziv numărul cazurilor de Covid în România

Crește exploziv numărul cazurilor de Covid în România, conform datelor publicate, marți, de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică (GCS). 3900 de cazuri noi de infecții Covid au fost confirmate în ultimele 24 de ore, adică de luni până marți. În același interval de timp s-au raportat 52 de decese… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou parc de 4 hectare la Constanța, anunțat de primarul Chițac

Un nou parc de 4 hectare la Constanța, anunțat de primarul Chițac

sursa foto: Facebook/ Vergil Chițac Primarul Constanței, Vergi Chițac, a anunțat marți, printr-o postare pe Facebook, demararea proiectului unui nou parc în municipiu. Conform primarului, acesta se va întinde pe o suprafață de 4 hectare și va fi amenajat în partea… [citeste mai departe]

Apă de PLOAIE: Consiliul Științific din Franța anunță că Omicron e cu 80% mai puțin AGRESIVĂ ca Delta

Apă de PLOAIE: Consiliul Științific din Franța anunță că Omicron e cu 80% mai puțin AGRESIVĂ ca Delta

Doi membri ai Consiliului Științific din Franța au stabilit că tulpina Omicron este mai puțin severă și mai mult clasică, în comparație cu variantele precedente. Estimarea arată că… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai norocoase zodii în 2022. Vor avea un an fabulos!

Cele mai norocoase zodii în 2022. Vor avea un an fabulos!

Lăsați deoparte nevoia de a privi în mod constant partea bună și recunoașteți că 2021 a fost un an dur. Poate că nu a fost la fel de intens ca 2020, dar cu siguranță nu a fost unul liniștit. Adevărul este că ultimii ani v-au adus unele dintre cele mai... The post Cele mai norocoase zodii… [citeste mai departe]

Valul 5 Covid, guvernat de obligativitatea purtării de măști FFp2 și 3? Ce spun specialiștii

Valul 5 Covid, guvernat de obligativitatea purtării de măști FFp2 și 3? Ce spun specialiștii

Medicul Tudor Ciuhodaru este de părere că măștile, chiar și cele banale, previn infectarea, dar, pentru reducerea numărului de cazuri, prevenția prin testare este cheia.„Este nevoie de o strategie coerentă,… [citeste mai departe]

Meseriile în care femeile câştigă mai mult decât bărbaţii în România

Meseriile în care femeile câştigă mai mult decât bărbaţii în România

Specialiștii au întocmit topul ocupaţiilor în care femeile câştigă mai mult decât bărbaţii. Pe listă sunt control de trafic aerian ;i tehnician dentar, anunță Ziarul Financiar. Tehnicieni de protetică dentară, tinichigii, tehnicieni de reţele de… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Begu şi Gabriela Ruse, calificate în optimile turneului de la Melbourne. Cine sunt următoarele adversare

Irina Begu şi Gabriela Ruse, calificate în optimile turneului de la Melbourne. Cine sunt următoarele adversare

Irina Begu (locul 62 WTA) a învins-o, marţi, cu scorul de 7-6 (6), 6-3, pe americanca Jessica Pegula (locul 18 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 1), calificându-se în optimile de finală… [citeste mai departe]

A fost deschisă platforma unde pot fi încărcate cereri de finanţare pentru proiecte de restaurare şi întreţinere a monumentelor

A fost deschisă platforma unde pot fi încărcate cereri de finanţare pentru proiecte de restaurare şi întreţinere a monumentelor

Institutul Naţional al Patrimoniului a deschis platforma https://tmi.patrimoniu.ro/acasa unde pot fi încărcate cererile de finanţare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

Publicat:
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

China, Russia, Britain, the and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the permanent members of […] The post Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Polish president says he vetoed media law

15:25, 27.12.2021 - Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

12:15, 20.12.2021 - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday, according to Reuters. Britain…

European diplomats: nuclear deal with Iran will soon be ’empty shell’

10:45, 14.12.2021 - Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats

12:25, 09.11.2021 - Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters.  “The Liberals decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

France, Czech Republic and others push for nuclear in EU’s green investment rules

17:05, 11.10.2021 - France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The European Commission is expected to make a decision…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi 4°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 12°C
Timisoara 5°C | 12°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov 0°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 31.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 3.849.763,36
II (5/6) 11 26.667,52 -
III (4/6) 679 432,02 -
IV (3/6) 15.321 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.896.078,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3779
EUR 4.9464
CHF 4.772
GBP 5.9153
CAD 3.4354
XAU 254.24
JPY 3.7783
CNY 0.6869
AED 1.1919
AUD 3.1565
MDL 0.2452
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec