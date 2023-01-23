Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia”, and Tallinn responded by telling Moscow’s envoy to the Baltic nation to leave, according to Reuters. Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to […] The post Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters. Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

- The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

- U.S. officials have stepped in to try to persuade Poland and other EU countries to agree on a plan to hit Vladimir Putin‘s war fund by capping the price paid for Russian oil, according to Politico. As time runs out ahead of a Monday deadline for implementing the G7 price cap plan, Poland, Estonia and…

- The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution…

- Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday, according to Reuters. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…