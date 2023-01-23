Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations

Stiri Recomandate

21 de jucători prezenți la primul antrenament din acest an, al Metalurgistului Cugir

Metalurgistul Cugir a avut parte de reunirea lotului, prima ședință de pregătire a anului fiind precedată de vizita medicală, antrenament la care a fost prezent și Ciprian Selegea, jucători curtat de primele clasate din Liga 4,… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul Siret va beneficia de patru autobuze electrice

Primarul orașului Siret, Adrian Popoiu, a anunțat că a fost semnat ordinul de furnizare a patru autobuze electrice în uma atribuirii contractului de achiziție, după mai multe luni în care a fost realizată licitația. ”Furnizorul și-a asumat livrarea autobuzelor în aproximativ 8 luni calendaristice,… [citeste mai departe]

A condus „de când era mică”. Acum, frumoasa blondă din Reteag străbate drumurile Europei la volanul unui mastodont

„Mă ținea tata în brațe, la volan, pe drumuri de țară… Am crescut în atelierul lui de mecanic. Apoi, când am urcat la volanul TIR-ului, mă temeam să nu iau… [citeste mai departe]

1.000 de persoane cu dizabilități vor învăța să schieze independent pe pârtiile din România

1.000 de persoane cu dizabilități vor fi învățate să schieze independent pe pârtiile din România, cu ajutorul taberelor organizate de Caiac SMile, susținute prin concursul Walking Month în 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Febra înarmărilor - Australia accelerează achiziția de mine marine inteligente

Australia a declarat luni că își va accelera planurile de achiziționare de mine marine avansate pentru a-și proteja rutele maritime și porturile de "potențiali agresori", în contextul în care China intenționează să își sporească influența… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Unirea Alba Iulia, reunire cu noutăți pentru play-off: 5 achiziții rezolvate, jucători din Spania și Germania în probe

CSM Unirea Alba Iulia a demarat în această dimineață pregătirile, pe „Cetate”, antrenamentul fiind prefațat de o conferință de presă în cadrul căreia… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PNL Călin Bota solicită Ministrului Economiei să îl demită pe directorul general interimar Conversim, care are cazier fiscal

Deputatul PNL Călin Bota i-a solicitat ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, în cadrul unei întrebări trimise oficial, să ia… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul Austriei: „Vom face lobby ca Bulgaria să primească două miliarde de euro pentru secusizarea granițelor”

Cancelarul Karl Nehammer spune că va face tot posibilul ca Bulgaria să primească 2 miliarde de euro pentru securizarea granițelor, în special cea cu Turcia.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să-ți igienizezi locuința: 5 pași pentru o casă curată

Stilul de viață modern este plin de provocări, cele 24 de ore ale unei zile dovedindu-se de multe ori insuficiente pentru a te ocupa de fiecare detaliu, mai ales atunci când vine vorba de curățenia casei. De multe ori, toate activitățile implicate de îndepărtarea prafului… [citeste mai departe]

Tragic! Un bărbat de 52 de ani, găsit fără suflare în apartamentul cuprins de flăcări

Un bărbat în vârstă de 52 de ani a fost găsit fără suflare în locuința cuprinsă de flăcări. Totul s-a întâmplat luni dimineața, într-un bloc cu cinci etaje din Tiraspol. Pompierii au fost alertați de vecini. Ei au comunicat… [citeste mai departe]


Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations

Publicat:
Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations

Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia”, and Tallinn responded by telling Moscow’s envoy to the Baltic nation to leave, according to Reuters. Estonia and its Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to […] The post Russia and NATO member Estonia expel envoys, downgrade relations appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

