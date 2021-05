BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (€ 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal… [citeste mai departe]