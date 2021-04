Romania, one of largest government deficit in EU in 2020

All EU member states ended 2020 with a government deficit, but the highest values were registered in Spain (11% of GDP), Malta (10.1% of GDP), Greece (9.7% of GDP), Italy (9.5% of GDP), Belgium (9.4% of GDP), France and Germany (both with a deficit of 9.2% of GDP), according to the preliminary… [citeste mai departe]