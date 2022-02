Stefan Rohnean, appointed chairman of National Anti-Doping Agency

Stefan Rohnean was appointed as chairman, with the rank of secretary of state, of the National Anti-Doping Agency, through a decision made by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.