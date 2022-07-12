Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' open to visitors as of Friday until July 31

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Cluj that Romania's integration into NATO and the EU are as important historical moments as the Great Union and the Little Union. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that an exchange of substantive views took place at the B9 Summit between participating leaders on recent security developments, but also on the allied response to them. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Romania's national team footballer Florin Tanase told a news conference on Friday that Romania could win the match against Montenegro in the League of Nations if they rise to the aggressiveness level of the opponents. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- As many as 404 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 222 from Thursday, in 14,702 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday that his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, specified that until June 30 the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece will be finished, from a technical standpoint. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was a key priority for the two countries. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Thursday by 7.5% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will pay a public visit to Brasov on Thursday, informs the Royal House. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…