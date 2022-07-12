Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' open to visitors as of Friday until July 31

Stiri Recomandate

Inevitabilul s-a produs. Euro atinge paritatea cu dolarul!

Euro a ajuns marți la paritatea cu dolarul american, pentru prima dată în ultimele două decenii. În jurul orei 11:50 GMT, un euro se tranzacţiona pentru un dolar, un nivel fără precedent după luna decembrie 2002, în condiţiile în care moneda americană s-a apreciat cu 14% de la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful diplomaţiei americane avertizează China! „Să înceteze comportamentul provocator”/ SUA, gata să intervină în caz de atac

Mesaj ferm din partea șefului diplomaţiei americane având ca destinatari decidenții chinezi. Secretarul de stat al Statelor Unite,… [citeste mai departe]

România va avea suficient gaz în depozite pentru iarnă, spune Nicolae Ciucă

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă, a transmis marți, 12 iulie, că nu vor fi probleme cu stocurile de gaze și că va fi acoperit necesarul energetic pentru iarnă. „Depozitele de gaz metan ale ţării sunt 47% pline”, a scris șeful Guvernului pe Facebook, precizând… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul pasagerilor în plecare, limitat pe Aeroportul Heathrow din Londra

Aeroportul Heathrow din Londra limitează de marți numărul de pasageri care pleacă la 100.000 pe zi în această vară pentru a încerca să reducă disconfortul călătorilor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul britanic de Interne anunţă că nu se vor lua măsuri în cazul lui Mo Farah, care a declarat că a intrat ilegal în Regatul Unit

Ministerul britanic de Interne a anunţat, marţi, că Mo Farah nu va face obiectul unor proceduri după ce a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Suciu: Vârful de inflaţie va fi atins probabil în trimestrul trei

Vârful de inflaţie va fi atins, probabil, în trimestrul trei al acestui an în condiţiile în care s-a materializat scenariul de risc publicat în primăvară de Banca Naţională, consideră purtătorul de cuvânt al băncii centrale, Dan Suciu. „Vârful de inflaţie… [citeste mai departe]

55 de dolari pe tonă. Mașina de război a Rusiei încă primește o mulțime de bani din petrol

Rusia continuă să câștige bani din petrol, chiar dacă exporturile sale dau semne de scădere. O creștere a ratei taxelor de export, cu 23%, percepute pentru țițeiul expediat din Rusia în iulie a ajutat Kremlinul… [citeste mai departe]

Strivit în pădure la Horezu

Accident de muncă la Horezu, un bărbat de 56 de ani a murit strivit de un pom, în pădure.  A fost deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă, iar inspectorii ITM Vâlcea continuă cercetările. Articolul Strivit în pădure la Horezu apare prima dată în Ziarul Olteniei . [citeste mai departe]

Euro a ajuns la paritate cu dolarul american, pentru prima dată în ultimii 20 de ani

Euro s-a depreciat marţi şi a ajuns la valoarea dolarului - un prag pe care nu l-a mai atins din anul în care a fost pus în circulaţie, în urmă cu 20 de ani - afectat de un risc al unei întreruperi a aprovizionărilor ruseşti cu… [citeste mai departe]


Royal exhibition 'Elisabeta Palace' open to visitors as of Friday until July 31

Publicat:
"" will be open to visitors during the summer, starting on Friday and until July 31, the informs in a post on Facebook.

Mircea Geoana: NATO and EU integration, as important as Great Union to Romania

21:11, 24.06.2022 - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Cluj that Romania's integration into NATO and the EU are as important historical moments as the Great Union and the Little Union. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Substantive exchange of opinions at B9 Summit, collective defence, NATO's core task

17:45, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that an exchange of substantive views took place at the B9 Summit between participating leaders on recent security developments, but also on the allied response to them. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania football team's Florin Tanase - If we rise to aggressiveness level of Montenegro we can win

21:01, 03.06.2022 - Romania's national team footballer Florin Tanase told a news conference on Friday that Romania could win the match against Montenegro in the League of Nations if they rise to the aggressiveness level of the opponents. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 404 in over 14,700 tests in 24 hours

13:50, 03.06.2022 - As many as 404 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 222 from Thursday, in 14,702 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Ciuca: PM Petkov says that gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece to be finished by June 30

21:05, 29.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday that his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, specified that until June 30 the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece will be finished, from a technical standpoint. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Bulgarian Prime Minister in Bucharest: Schengen accession, key priority for us, a priority to proceed together

21:05, 29.04.2022 - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was a key priority for the two countries. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by 7.5pct in 24h

16:35, 15.04.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Thursday by 7.5% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Crown Custodian and Prince Radu - public visit to Brasov

08:45, 14.04.2022 - The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will pay a public visit to Brasov on Thursday, informs the Royal House. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…


