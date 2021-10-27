Romgaz seals deal for 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore projectPublicat:
Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the 50% stake that ExxonMobil holds in Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep and expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022, according to See News. As part of the agreement, Romgaz is buying 100% of ExxonMobil […] The post Romgaz seals deal for 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romgaz, ExxonMobil reach agreement on purchase of Neptun Deep project stake
20:16, 26.10.2021 - Romanian state-owned oil and gas company Romgaz has finalized exclusive negotiations to reach an agreement with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Neptun Deep project stake, so that the deal could be finalized in the first…
Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania
18:30, 25.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…
Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y
11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…
Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market
13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…
BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded
12:30, 17.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…
EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year
12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…
Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months
15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…
Romania’s Electrica Group cons net profit fell 60% y/y in H1
12:20, 18.08.2021 - Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…