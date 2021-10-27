Romgaz seals deal for 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian state-owned oil and gas company Romgaz has finalized exclusive negotiations to reach an agreement with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Neptun Deep project stake, so that the deal could be finalized in the first…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…