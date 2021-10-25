Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

- Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

- It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…