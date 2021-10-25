Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in RomaniaPublicat:
Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since it has performed works highlighting the blocks’ […] The post Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
