Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

Ce nu ai voie să faci dacă nu ai certificatul verde? Oamenii nevaccinați au parte de o serie lungă de restricții. Lista completă a fost clarificată de Raed Arafat. Ce nu vor mai putea face nevaccinații? Lista completă de restricții pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News.  Romgaz requested the extension… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au reținut pentru 24 de ore un bărbat în vârstă de 61 de ani din municipiu, care a fost implicat duminică într-un accident rutier soldat, din… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis se întâlneşte, luni seară, cu premierul desemnat Nicolae Ciucă şi cu preşedintele PNL, Florin Cîţu, potrivit unor surse politice citate de Agerpres. Nicolae Ciucă s-a întâlnit luni, 25 octombrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Candidata Partidului „Șor” pentru funcția de primar al orașului Bălți, Marina Tauber, a mers la piața din Bălți. „Am profitat și astăzi de vremea însorită de afară, am colindat străzile orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Klaus Iohannis i-a chemat luni seara, la Cotroceni, pe premierul desemnat și pe liderii PNL. Klaus Iohannis și premierul pe care l-a desemnat, Nicolae Ciucă, discută cu președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, dar și cu prim-vicepreședinții liberali – Gheorghe Flutur, Iulian Dumitrescu, Lucian Bode și Rareș… [citeste mai departe]

Chiar dacă sezonul rece își face simțit prezența tot mai mult, asta nu înseamnă că nu te poți bucura de spațiul tău exterior. Nu trebuie să investești mulți bani pentru a te bucura de un peisaj de poveste chiar la tine în tine în curte. Gândește-te cum ți-ar plăcea… [citeste mai departe]

În Egipt hotelurile își pot desfășura activităţile la capacitate maximă, dar cu respectarea unor măsuri stricte anti-covid, a declarat duminică un oficial al Ministerului Turismului… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele PNL, Florin Cîţu, a reiterat luni că aşteaptă ca PSD şi USR să arate responsabilitate şi să voteze Guvernul minoritar, arătând că în cazul în care cele două… [citeste mai departe]

■ începînd din anul 2017, grupul infracţional alimenta amatorii din judeţele Neamţ şi Bacău ■ erau livrate droguri de risc şi mare risc, dar şi substanţe cu efecte psihoactive ■ 15 persoane au ajuns la audieri, iar patru indivizi au fost arestaţi ■ Patru persoane cu vîrste cuprinse între 22 şi 65 de ani, au […] Articolul Patru dealeri… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the for (NAMR), according to Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since it has performed works highlighting the blocks’ […] The post Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


