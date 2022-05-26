Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of Neptun Deep project

Stiri Recomandate

Alegeri interne în PNL: Cine se luptă pentru funcțiile din echipa lui Nicolae Ciucă

Alegeri interne în PNL: Cine se luptă pentru funcțiile din echipa lui Nicolae Ciucă

Alegeri interne în PNL: Cine se luptă pentru funcțiile din echipa lui Nicolae Ciucă Conducerea PNL îşi alege, vineri, secretarul general, un prim-vicepreşedinte şi un vicepreşedinte. Funcția executivă de secretar general este… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 17 ani, băut şi fără permis, a făcut accident la Şomcuta Mare. S-a ales cu dosar penal

Un tânăr de 17 ani, băut şi fără permis, a făcut accident la Şomcuta Mare. S-a ales cu dosar penal

În noaptea de miercuri spre joi, polițiștii din Șomcuta Mare au fost sesizați prin S.N.U.A.U. 112 despre faptul că, pe D.J. 182, strada Mireșului din oraș, a avut loc un eveniment rutier.… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană: Cei 27 membri validează suspendarea pentru un an a taxelor vamale la produsele ucrainene

Uniunea Europeană: Cei 27 membri validează suspendarea pentru un an a taxelor vamale la produsele ucrainene

Consiliul Uniunii Europene, care reprezintă cele 27 state membre ale Uniunii Europene, a aprobat suspendarea pentru o perioadă de un an a perceperii de taxe vamale la toate produsele… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia discută cu Rusia şi Ucraina deschiderea unui coridor pentru exportul de cereale. Oficial turc: Negocierile sunt în desfăşurare

Turcia discută cu Rusia şi Ucraina deschiderea unui coridor pentru exportul de cereale. Oficial turc: Negocierile sunt în desfăşurare

Ankara negociază cu Moscova şi Kiev deschiderea unui coridor prin Turcia pentru exporturile de cereale din Ucraina, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Evenimentele zilei: Ziua lui Dracula.

Evenimentele zilei: Ziua lui Dracula.

Ziua lui Dracula Personaj de sorginte romantica similar ca si constructie literara lui Lucifer, care s a razvratit impotriva lui Dumnezeu din dragoste pentru o muritoare si a fost blestemat sa si petreaca nemurirea la granita dintre viata si moarte, ratacitor prin istorie in cautarea iubirii pierdute, Dracula este poate cel… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste. ROBOR la 3 luni, aproape de 6%

Vești proaste. ROBOR la 3 luni, aproape de 6%

Indicele ROBOR la trei luni, folosit pentru calcularea dobânzilor variabile la creditele în lei contractate înainte de luna mai 2019, a fost cotat joi la 5,93%, de la 5,90% cu o zi în urmă, potrivit datelor publicate de BNR. [citeste mai departe]

Pedepse mai aspre în Rusia pentru cei care trec de partea inamicului în timpul operaţiunilor militare

Pedepse mai aspre în Rusia pentru cei care trec de partea inamicului în timpul operaţiunilor militare

Duma de Stat a Rusiei a adoptat un nou proiect de lege care permite ca toţi cei care trec de partea inamicului în timpul operaţiunilor militare să fie consideraţi trădători de Patrie. Pentru astfel… [citeste mai departe]

(FOTO) Perchezitii, material lemnos confiscat şi ansambluri de vehicule indisponibilizate de poliţişti

(FOTO) Perchezitii, material lemnos confiscat şi ansambluri de vehicule indisponibilizate de poliţişti

Urmare a modificărilor legislative care incriminează ca infracțiune transportul cu orice mijloace de transport al materialelor lemnoase, în volum de peste 10 m3, neînsoțite de documentele specifice… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu, discurs istoric la Harvard: „Obținerea statutului de candidat UE este o ancoră pentru independența noastră”

Maia Sandu, discurs istoric la Harvard: „Obținerea statutului de candidat UE este o ancoră pentru independența noastră”

Liuba Starii (www.b1tv.ro) Maia Sandu, președintele Republicii Moldova, a susținut miercuri, 25 mai, un discurs în fața  studenților de la Harvard… [citeste mai departe]

Drăguţanu şi Bodiu confirmă implicarea lui Filat în furtul miliardului: L-a obligat şi ameninţat pe Şor să cumpere datoriile BEM VIDEO

Drăguţanu şi Bodiu confirmă implicarea lui Filat în furtul miliardului: L-a obligat şi ameninţat pe Şor să cumpere datoriile BEM VIDEO

Martorii în dosarul în care Vlad Filat a fost condamnat pentru corupere pasivă confirmă că Ilan Şor a fost obligat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of Neptun Deep project

Publicat:
Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of Neptun Deep project

Romania‘s state-controlled gas company Romgaz, which is about to take over 50% of the offshore perimeter from ExxonMobil, will seek ways to speed up the project, the company’s CFO told Bloomberg. OMV Petrom the operator of the project, has the final word, and it expressed a more reserved position about the […] The post Romgaz argues for speeding up production stage of project appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania ar putea accelera forajele din Marea Neagra, in contextul creșterii prețului la gaze

23:31, 25.05.2022 - Primul proiect de foraj in apele de mare adancime din Marea Neagra ar putea fi grabit, in contextul in care criza gazelor naturale se agraveaza in Europa, a declarat pentru Bloomberg un director de la Romgaz, unul dintre partenerii implicati in proiectul Neptun Deep, scrie Agerpres . Romgaz SA, care…

Exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagra, PAS IMPORTANT! Cand ar putea fi extrase primele gaze

06:50, 30.04.2022 - Potrivit unor surse, Adunarea Generala a acționarilor Romgaz a dat unda verde pentru cumpararea acțiunilor subsidiarei ExxonMobil din Romania.Aceasta din urma deține 50% din proiectul Neptun Deep, care vizeaza exploatarea gazelor de mare adancime.Urmatorul pas este ca Romgaz și Petrom sa dea impreuna…

Exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagra, PAS IMPORTANT! Cand ar putea fi extrase primele gaze

08:46, 29.04.2022 - Potrivit unor surse, Adunarea Generala a acționarilor Romgaz a dat unda verde pentru cumpararea acțiunilor subsidiarei ExxonMobil din Romania.Aceasta din urma deține 50% din proiectul Neptun Deep, care vizeaza exploatarea gazelor de mare adancime.Urmatorul pas este ca Romgaz și Petrom sa dea impreuna…

PM Ciuca: ”Braila bridge over Danube will open in December”

19:45, 15.04.2022 - Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, that the bridge over the Danube, located in the eastern city of Braila, will be completed in December, 2022. “We discussed all the details and the completion date of the project. It is obvious that, although […] the project was supposed to be…

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

Ministrul Energiei: Incepand de anul acesta vom avea un miliard de metri cubi de gaze in plus

08:35, 23.03.2022 - Romania va avea gaze naturale si din alte surse iarna viitoare, inclusiv din Marea Neagra, iar incepand de anul acesta vom avea un miliard de metri cubi de gaze in plus, a anuntat ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, informeaza AGERPRES . „Romania va avea gaze si din alte surse iarna viitoare, inclusiv…

Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

16:45, 22.03.2022 - Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg.  The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 mai 2022
Bucuresti 17°C | 31°C
Iasi 14°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 23°C
Timisoara 13°C | 26°C
Constanta 16°C | 24°C
Brasov 10°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 mai 2022
USD 4.6194
EUR 4.9423
CHF 4.8107
GBP 5.8196
CAD 3.6032
XAU 274.176
JPY 3.6448
CNY 0.6864
AED 1.2576
AUD 3.2762
MDL 0.2425
BGN 2.5269

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec