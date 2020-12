Romanii care merg in Austria vor fi plasati in carantina la intrarea in tara. Ei vor suporta costul din bugetul personal

Romanians to benefit from 15 legal days off in 2021, with only 7 on working days

Romanians will have 15 legal days off next year, according to the Labour Law, but only seven will be during the week compared to 11 in 2020, according to AGERPRES. Legal holidays in 2021 are as follows: * 1 and 2 January - Friday and Saturday;… [citeste mai departe]