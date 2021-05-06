Romania’s strategic partnership with USA is a key pillar for its foreign policy

Stiri Recomandate

Muzicienii Tim Finn şi Phil Manzanera lansează o serie de EP-uri înregistrate la distanţă în pandemie

Artistul neozeelandez Tim Finn, fost solist al grupurilor Split Enz şi Crowded House, şi chitaristul, compozitorul şi producătorul Phil Manzanera, fost membru al Roxy Music, vor lansa, după… [citeste mai departe]

Indonezia: Vulcanul Sinabung a erupt, expulzând cenuşă până la 2.000 de metri deasupra craterului

Vulcanul Sinabung din provincia indoneziană Sumatra de Nord a erupt joi, aruncând în atmosferă o coloană densă de cenuşă până la 2.000 de metri deasupra vârfului muntelui, a anunţat Centrul de Vulcanologie… [citeste mai departe]

Biciclist lovit de mașină, în Gherla. Victima, dusă de urgență la spital

Un accident de circulație s-a produs în această după-amiază, în jurul orei 16.30, pe strada Hășdății din municipiul Gherla. Din primele informații, un biciclist în vârstă de 71 de ani, din municipiul Gherla, care se deplasa pe strada Hășdății,… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția Locală vs. administratorii de bloc din Arad

Administratorii de bloc se tem că vor fi puși să plătească amenzi după ce unul dintre ei a primit 1.200 de lei sancțiune de la Poliția Locală pentru că nu și-ar fi plătit taxa anuală de funcționare. Administratorii spun că nu au fost informați despre existența taxei. [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Încă de 20 moldoveni, răpuși de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 20 persoane au murit în ultimele 24 de ore, după ce au pierdut lupta cu noul coronavirus. Victimele aveau vârstele cuprinse între 54 şi 83 de ani. Bilanțul total al deceselor în ţara noastră a ajuns la 5.912. [citeste mai departe]

Boc va opri construcțiile pe Brâncuși, dacă traficul va crește. Între timp, fostul lui cameraman lucrează liniștit

Primarul Emil Boc promite că va opri construcțiile pe strada Constantin Brâncuși, dacă traficul va fi sufocat.Primarul a spus că, potrivit noului PUG, strada… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de vaccinare la Shopping City Satu Mare

În perioada 7 – 9 mai, persoanele care doresc să se vaccineze, o pot face în cadrul unui spațiu special amenajat în parcarea centrului comercial Shopping City Satu Mare. Acțiunea de vaccinare „Împreună pentru normalitate – Maratonul Vaccinării” răspunde demersului de a susține autoritățile și sectorul medical… [citeste mai departe]

Campanii de dezinformare în Rusia și China pentru a provoca neîncredere în vaccinurile occidentale

Mass-media rusă și chineză încearcă în mod sistematic să provoace neîncredere în vaccinurile occidentale anti-Covid-19 prin ultimele lor campanii de dezinformare care vizează divizarea Occidentului,… [citeste mai departe]

Managerul de spital înregistrat când amenința o salariată a fost suspendat

Edward Stanca, managerul Spitalului de Psihiatrie din Drăgoești, a fost suspendat din funcție de Consiliul Județean, anunță Ziarul de Vâlcea , după ce în spațiul public a apărut o înregistrare în care amenință și înjură o salariată . Adrian Mihăilă,… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Garda de Mediu a amendat cu 200.000 lei fabrica din Taşca pentru poluarea cu amoniac a râului Bicaz

UPDATE – Garda de Mediu a amendat cu 200.000 lei fabrica HeidelbergCement din Taşca, pentru poluarea cu amoniac a râului Bicaz. Potrivit unui comunicat transmis joi AGERPRES de Garda… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s strategic partnership with USA is a key pillar for its foreign policy

Publicat:
Romania’s strategic partnership with USA is a key pillar for its foreign policy

The member of the of Deputies, said on Thursday that he met , the Charge d’Affaires of the of America in Romania, underlining the importance of continuing and deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the USA, which is one of the important pillars of Romania’s foreign policy, […] The post Romania’s strategic partnership with USA is a key pillar for its foreign policy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

Orban: Italians' presence in Romania - millennial; we have common roots, we are close relatives

20:55, 22.04.2021 - The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday that the presence of Italians in Romania is millennial and that "we have common roots, we are close relatives". "I conveyed today, by videoconference, a friendly greeting to the Italian community in Romania, on the…

Senate's Dragu: It's necessary we have visas lifted for Romanians who want to travel to US

20:55, 22.04.2021 - President of the Senate Anca Dragu has stated that the US charge d'affaires to Romania, David Muniz, on Thursday said he appreciated Romania's progress in ensuring the rule of law and combating corruption, and also that she took the chance to reiterate the need for the US to lift the visa requirements…

VIDEO. Florin Cițu și Ludovic Orban s-au contrazis in direct pe tema demiterii ministrului Catalin Drula

13:06, 19.04.2021 - Președintele PNL l-ar schimba pe ministrul USR-PLUS Catalin Drula, pentru afirmațiile jignitoare facute la adresa premierului, dar Florin Cițu l-ar mai lasa. Cei doi lideri PNL s-au contrazis pe aceasta tema chiar in conferința de presa in care și-au declarat intențiile cu care vor merge la discuțiile…

Ludovic Orban: “Poliția Judiciara trebuie sa fie la MAI”

18:55, 06.04.2021 - Presedintele Camerei Deputatilor, Ludovic Orban, a precizat, marți, nu este de acord cu trecerea Poliției Judiciare de la MAI la Parchet, așa cum dorește ministrul USR al Justiției, Stelian Ion. „Poliția Judiciara trebuie sa funcționeze in cadrul Poliției. Orice alta forma, care poate sa genereze o…

PNL Iași il vrea tot pe Ludovic Orban la șefia partidului. Anunțul a fost facut de Costel Alexe, in prezent, cercetat pentru corupție

15:15, 13.03.2021 - Biroul Politic Judetean al PNL Iasi a decis, cu unanimitate de voturi, sa sustina la viitorul congres al Partidului National Liberal candidatura lui Ludovic Orban pentru un nou mandat functia de președinte al partidului.   “Impreuna cu membrii si colegii mei din PNL Iasi voi sustine candidatura lui…

VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

17:55, 05.03.2021 - VGP a pan-European developer of logistics and industrial real-estate announced on Thursday the acquisition of a new land plot of 250,000 square meters (sq m) in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to build a business park.  The multi-tenant business park, VGP Park Bucharest, will have a total…

PM Forin Cițu: 30 years have been wasted, we will attract foreign investors to reform the economy

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…


