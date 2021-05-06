Romania’s strategic partnership with USA is a key pillar for its foreign policy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday that the presence of Italians in Romania is millennial and that "we have common roots, we are close relatives". "I conveyed today, by videoconference, a friendly greeting to the Italian community in Romania, on the…

- President of the Senate Anca Dragu has stated that the US charge d'affaires to Romania, David Muniz, on Thursday said he appreciated Romania's progress in ensuring the rule of law and combating corruption, and also that she took the chance to reiterate the need for the US to lift the visa requirements…

- Președintele PNL l-ar schimba pe ministrul USR-PLUS Catalin Drula, pentru afirmațiile jignitoare facute la adresa premierului, dar Florin Cițu l-ar mai lasa. Cei doi lideri PNL s-au contrazis pe aceasta tema chiar in conferința de presa in care și-au declarat intențiile cu care vor merge la discuțiile…

- Presedintele Camerei Deputatilor, Ludovic Orban, a precizat, marți, nu este de acord cu trecerea Poliției Judiciare de la MAI la Parchet, așa cum dorește ministrul USR al Justiției, Stelian Ion. „Poliția Judiciara trebuie sa funcționeze in cadrul Poliției. Orice alta forma, care poate sa genereze o…

- Biroul Politic Judetean al PNL Iasi a decis, cu unanimitate de voturi, sa sustina la viitorul congres al Partidului National Liberal candidatura lui Ludovic Orban pentru un nou mandat functia de președinte al partidului. “Impreuna cu membrii si colegii mei din PNL Iasi voi sustine candidatura lui…

- VGP a pan-European developer of logistics and industrial real-estate announced on Thursday the acquisition of a new land plot of 250,000 square meters (sq m) in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to build a business park. The multi-tenant business park, VGP Park Bucharest, will have a total…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…