Romania's Senate marks 160 years since establishment

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted for Romania's development, for the preservation of values, traditions and faith, for a strong Romania in a united Europe.

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch on Wednesday a silver coin dedicated to 100 years since Romania won its first Olympic medal.According to an announcement by the central bank published in the Official Journal, the silver coin has a face value of 10 lei.

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), states that politicians, regardless of which party they belong to, have the responsibility to take care of access to high-performing medical services.

- At a plenary sitting on Monday, the Senate passed a bill tabled by the government regulating legal expenses in the case of fugitives evading criminal prosecution or trial, as well as recovering the expenses incurred by returning them to Romania.

- The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that the electoral alliance concluded with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the European Parliament elections has the role of creating political stability in Romania and blocking…

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering."I…

- Senate President and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, during Parliament's solemn meeting marking the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and 75 years of NATO's existence, that Romania has the strongest security guarantees it has ever…

- The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Friday, in Timisoara, that the course of our country as a member of the European Union was materialized through large infrastructure projects, which led to the opening of the environment of businesses and to the creation of…