Romania's Senate marks 160 years since establishment

Stiri Recomandate

Victorie istorică pentru România, în meciul contra Ucrainei: 3-0. Presa germană le caută scuze ucrainenilor: „E război la ei”

Victorie istorică pentru România, în meciul contra Ucrainei: 3-0. Presa germană le caută scuze ucrainenilor: „E război la ei”

Tricolorii au reuşit o victorie istorică, a doua a lor la Campionatul European, la 24 de ani de la precedenta (3-2 cu Anglia), deşi… [citeste mai departe]

Debut stelar al ”tricolorilor” la CE de fotbal: 3-0 cu Ucraina și un joc memorabil

Debut stelar al ”tricolorilor” la CE de fotbal: 3-0 cu Ucraina și un joc memorabil

Probabil că ”tricolorii” au debutat cu ceva emoții la actuala ediție a Campionatului European, având în vedere că toate privirile sunt ațintite spre ei, după ce România nu a mai reușit să se califice la Mondiale sau Europene de… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Rimes marchează începutul verii – ,,Bădiță”

Irina Rimes marchează începutul verii – ,,Bădiță”

Irina Rimes vine cu un cadou în avans pentru sărbătoarea Sânzienelor, pentru a spune bun venit verii și a poveștilor ce se întind până dimineață. ,,Bădiță” te va face să dansezi, să bați din palme și pur și simplu, să te bucuri de viață! Creditele pentru ,,Bădiță” merg către Irina Rimes… [citeste mai departe]

Euro 2024: România câștigă la Munchen cu un scor de 3-0

Euro 2024: România câștigă la Munchen cu un scor de 3-0

După o primă repriză spectaculoasă, plină de ocazii pe poartă și soldată cu golul lui Nicolae Stanciu în minutul 28, naționala României a facut un meci spectaculos. În decurs de 5 minute, Romania a înscris din nou, prin Răzvan Marin și Denis Drăguș. Meciul s-a încheiat 3-0 pentru naționala… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO România-Ucraina 3-0. Suporterii au sărbătorit în stradă rezultatul istoric al tricolorilor la Euro 2024

VIDEO România-Ucraina 3-0. Suporterii au sărbătorit în stradă rezultatul istoric al tricolorilor la Euro 2024

România a învins cu 3-0 Ucraina în prima confruntare de la Euro 2024. După o partidă care a ținut cu sufletul la gură spectatorii, mii de suporteri români au sărbătorit victoria… [citeste mai departe]

EURO 2024. Doi suporteri ai României au intrat pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina. Gestul pe care urmau să îl facă

EURO 2024. Doi suporteri ai României au intrat pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina. Gestul pe care urmau să îl facă

Doi suporteri români au pătruns pe teren la meciul cu Ucraina, scor 3-0, dorind să-l îmbrățișeze pe Nicolae Stanciu, căpitanul naționalei. La debutul Campionatului European din… [citeste mai departe]

Doi martori-cheie în cazul tinerilor români luați de ape în Italia dau peste cap datele anchetatorilor: Aveau timp să se salveze, i-am văzut confuzi

Doi martori-cheie în cazul tinerilor români luați de ape în Italia dau peste cap datele anchetatorilor: Aveau timp să se salveze, i-am văzut confuzi

Cei doi martori au declarat că inițial nu au realizat gravitatea situației.Asta pentru că de… [citeste mai departe]

Ursula von der Leyen, pe cale să primească un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene

Ursula von der Leyen, pe cale să primească un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene

Ursula von der Leyen este pe cale să rămână pentru un al doilea mandat de președinte al Comisiei Europene. Liderii UE se întâlnesc luni pentru o primă discuție privind împărțirea funcțiilor de conducere… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Deputații suspendați de la ședințe cer explicații de la speaker, SIS și SPPS: Am fost agresați fizic de persoane necunoscute

(doc) Deputații suspendați de la ședințe cer explicații de la speaker, SIS și SPPS: Am fost agresați fizic de persoane necunoscute

Deputații blocului „Victorie", care au fost suspendați de la ședințele Parlamentului, au solicitat explicații cu privire la elucidarea… [citeste mai departe]

EURO 2024 | Ce victorie! România a surclasat Ucraina şi a făcut un pas uriaş către optimi

EURO 2024 | Ce victorie! România a surclasat Ucraina şi a făcut un pas uriaş către optimi

Naţionala României a surprins foarte plăcut la meciul de debut la Campionatul European din Germania . Elevii lui Edward Iordănescu s-au impus de o manieră categorică, scor 3-0, în faţa Ucrainei, în primul meci din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania's Senate marks 160 years since establishment

Publicat:
Romania's Senate marks 160 years since establishment

The president of the Senate, , leader of the , emphasized on Monday, in the speech delivered at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the Senate, that we celebrate Romania's belonging to a European democratic tradition and a national identity based on the principle of political pluralism and the balanced exercise of political power.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL's Ciuca: I voted for Romania's development, preservation of values, European journey

09:46, 09.06.2024 - National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted for Romania's development, for the preservation of values, traditions and faith, for a strong Romania in a united Europe.

National Bank to launch silver coin dedicated to 100 years since Romania's first Olympic medal

13:35, 03.06.2024 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch on Wednesday a silver coin dedicated to 100 years since Romania won its first Olympic medal.According to an announcement by the central bank published in the Official Journal, the silver coin has a face value of 10 lei.

PNL's Ciuca: It's our responsibility, regardless of political affiliation, to provide accest to best medical services

19:55, 18.05.2024 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), states that politicians, regardless of which party they belong to, have the responsibility to take care of access to high-performing medical services.

Senate passes bill regulating legal expenses in cases of fugitives returned to Romania

18:30, 15.04.2024 - At a plenary sitting on Monday, the Senate passed a bill tabled by the government regulating legal expenses in the case of fugitives evading criminal prosecution or trial, as well as recovering the expenses incurred by returning them to Romania.

Ciolacu: Electoral alliance with PNL was made for political stability

21:00, 12.04.2024 - The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that the electoral alliance concluded with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the European Parliament elections has the role of creating political stability in Romania and blocking…

Senate's Ciuca says relations between Romania, Czech Republic to remain at least as good

23:15, 03.04.2024 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering."I…

Senate's Ciuca: Romania has managed to be NATO key-member in two decades since accession

22:11, 02.04.2024 - Senate President and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, during Parliament's solemn meeting marking the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and 75 years of NATO's existence, that Romania has the strongest security guarantees it has ever…

Romania's path in EU materialized through large infrastructure projects, says PNL head Ciuca

12:21, 23.03.2024 - The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Friday, in Timisoara, that the course of our country as a member of the European Union was materialized through large infrastructure projects, which led to the opening of the environment of businesses and to the creation of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: