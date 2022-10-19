Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider Black Sea LNG project

Stiri Recomandate

Cultură de canabis într-o garsonieră din Suceava. Poliția efectuează șapte percheziții domiciliare la persoane bănuite de trafic de droguri din Suceava și localitățile limitrofe

La data de 19 octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Ofertă neașteptată pentru botoșăneanca eliminată prematur la Vocea României

Necooptarea Andrei Grădinariu în vreo echipă a juraților de la ”Vocea României”, continuă să genereze reacții. După ce profesoara Oana Pușcașu și jurnalistul Andrei Partoș au criticat în termeni duri decizia echipei show-ului televizat,… [citeste mai departe]

SEEK MUSIC: NOSFE a lucrat în ultimul an la un album aniversar. Acest album va fi lansat, iar toate încasările vor merge către șoția și fiica sa

Artistul NOSFE, pe numele lui Darius Vlad Crețan a decedat pe data de 16 octombrie 2022, în incinta… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Iosif revine pe banca tehnică: „Eu şi cei de lângă mine vom da 100%”

Mihai Iosif (47 de ani) a revenit pe banca tehnică. Fostul antrenor al Rapidului a semnat cu Minaur Baia Mare, ocupanta locului 16 din Liga 2. Tehnicianul pe care îl înlocuieşte, Ciprian Danciu, l-a prezentat pe fostul antrenor al Rapidului.… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă școala de șoferi în România? Prețurile au crescut enorm în ultimele luni

Cât costă școala de șoferi în România? Este întrebarea tot mai multe persoane vor să-și obțină permisul de conducere și-o pun, înainte de a începe școala de șoferi, pentru categoria B. În ultimele luni prețurile au crescut… [citeste mai departe]

Mitinguri anti-sărăcie în mai multe orașe din țară

Mitinguri anti-sărăcie în mai multe orașe din țară Fotoarhivă : Maria Mandita RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI - Mitingurile antisărăcie, organizate de Confederația Națională Sindicală Cartel Alfa, au continuat astăzi în mai multe orașe din țară. Oamenii cer în special limitarea… [citeste mai departe]

Comerțul online din România va atinge 6,8 mld. euro la finalul anului, plus 10%

Piaţa de comerţ online din România a continuat să crească şi anul acesta, mai ales prin creşterea sumelor cheltuite de cumpărătorii existenţi, potrivit unui studiu realizat de iSense Solutions, care arată că piaţa va ajunge la aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Compensaţii se promit, dar nu le pot accesa. Site-ul compensaţii.gov.md NU e funcţional

Peste 135 de mii de cereri pentru primirea compensaţiilor la gaz, energie termică şi lumină electrică au fost depuse pe site-ul compensaţii gov.md, timp de o săptămână de la lansare. Peste 95 de mii dintre ele au fost transmise… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de lege. Fără impozit pentru contribuția la Pilonul II de pensii

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect de lege prin care nu va mai fi impozitată contribuţia la Pilonul II de pensii, din 1 ianuarie 2024. Legea va merge la promulgare.  Proiectul de lege pentru modificarea Legii nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal vizează… [citeste mai departe]

O familie cu doi copii are nevoie de 8.600 de lei pe lună pentru a trăi decent în România

Valoarea coşului minim de consum pentru un trai decent pentru o familie de doi adulţi şi doi copii pentru luna septembrie 2022 este de 8.659 lei pe lună, faţă de 7.233 lei în septembrie 2021, în creştere cu 19,7%,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider Black Sea LNG project

Publicat:
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said on Wednesday it plans to develop a liquefied natural gas project at the jointly with Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR, according to Reuters. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in the capital Bucharest and agreed to perform a feasibility study for such a project, which […] The post Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider LNG project appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Prosecutors investigate NIS Petrol Romania over data leaks

10:40, 04.10.2022 - Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia‘s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said, according to Reuters.  Contacted by Reuters, the company did not…

Romanian education minister resigns after plagiarism accusations

10:41, 30.09.2022 - Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught,  according to Reuters.  He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

OMV Petrom needs 9-12 months for final decision on Black Sea gas project says CEO

16:26, 22.09.2022 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV needs 9 to 12 months to make a final investment decision on a long-awaited offshore Black Sea project, but it is moving at full speed, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romanian Energy…

Putin orders partial Russian mobilization, warns West over nuclear blackmail

10:51, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

Billions for Hungary at stake as EU chief vows to cut money for democracy offenders

14:25, 14.09.2022 - The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…

Russia expels Romanian diplomat in response to ‘unfriendly’ state

15:56, 08.09.2022 - Russia announced on Thursday that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest, according to RFE/RL. Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed…

Romania’s energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 bln

21:55, 24.08.2022 - Romania‘s scheme to shield households and smaller businesses from soaring energy bills will cost around 16 bln lei ($3.27 bln), Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. He added that the coalition government was also considering windfall taxes on the entire energy supply…


