Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider Black Sea LNG project

- Romanian prosecutors raided employees’ homes and the Romanian unit of Serbian NIS Petrol, controlled by Russia‘s Gazprom Neft, and have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of confidential data leaks, the prosecutors said, according to Reuters. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not…

- Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught, according to Reuters. He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

- Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV needs 9 to 12 months to make a final investment decision on a long-awaited offshore Black Sea project, but it is moving at full speed, Chief Executive Christina Verchere said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Romanian Energy…

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

- The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…

- Russia announced on Thursday that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest, according to RFE/RL. Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed…

- Romania‘s scheme to shield households and smaller businesses from soaring energy bills will cost around 16 bln lei ($3.27 bln), Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. He added that the coalition government was also considering windfall taxes on the entire energy supply…