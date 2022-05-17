Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y

Stiri Recomandate

Prima zi fără infectări noi COVID în Alba, după 9 luni. Câte cazuri active mai sunt în județ, 17 mai

Prima zi fără infectări noi COVID în Alba, după 9 luni. Câte cazuri active mai sunt în județ, 17 mai

Prima zi fără infectări noi COVID în Alba, după 9 luni. Câte cazuri active mai sunt în județ, 17 mai Nu au fost înregistrate cazuri COVID noi, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Miorița, la Guvern: Ghiță Ciobanul a mers la premierul Ciucă să îi explice cum se acordă corect subvențiile

Miorița, la Guvern: Ghiță Ciobanul a mers la premierul Ciucă să îi explice cum se acordă corect subvențiile

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă i-a primit, marţi la Palatul Victoria, pe reprezentanţii Asociaţiei Profesionale a Ciobanilor, transmite Guvernul. Printre participanți s-a aflat… [citeste mai departe]

Kylian Mnappe, la un pas de a semna cu Real Madrid: salariu astronomic pregătit de madrileni

Kylian Mnappe, la un pas de a semna cu Real Madrid: salariu astronomic pregătit de madrileni

Presa din Peninsula Iberică anunţă sosirea lui Kylian Mbappé de la Paris Saint-Germain la Real Madrid pentru un salariu anual de 30 de milioane de euro şi un bonus (suma primită la semnarea contractului) record la… [citeste mai departe]

Fost ministru al Sănătății: Medicii români refuză să raporteze infecțiile nosocomiale ca să nu suporte consecințele legale

Fost ministru al Sănătății: Medicii români refuză să raporteze infecțiile nosocomiale ca să nu suporte consecințele legale

  Fostul ministru al Sănătăţii Ioana Mihăilă a făcut acuzații grave la adresa personalului medical din spitale. Ea a declarat, luni, în… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Ambasadorul SUA, în vizită la Comrat: S-a întâlnit cu Irina Vlah și au discutat despre situația din țară

(foto) Ambasadorul SUA, în vizită la Comrat: S-a întâlnit cu Irina Vlah și au discutat despre situația din țară

Guvernatoarea Găgăuziei, Irina Vlah, s-a întâlnit la Comrat cu Ambasadorul Extraordinar și Plenipotențiar al Statelor Unite în Republica Moldova, dl Kent Doyle Logsdon.… [citeste mai departe]

Un adolescent din Navodari s-a ales cu dosar penal pentru evadare

Un adolescent din Navodari s-a ales cu dosar penal pentru evadare

Cercetati pentru evadare La data de 16 mai a.c., in jurul orei 21.00, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 3 au efectuat verificari la domiciliul unui barbat, de 31 de ani, care se afla sub masura preventiva a arestului la domiciliu, acesta neputand fi identificat la adresa. La… [citeste mai departe]

Transpunerea directivei UE privind whistleblowing-ul și abordarea acesteia cu privire la conduita inadecvată

Transpunerea directivei UE privind whistleblowing-ul și abordarea acesteia cu privire la conduita inadecvată

Material de opinie de Burcin Atakan, Partener Consultanță Financiară, și Elton Mata, Forensic Senior Associate, Deloitte România Noua directivă UE nr. 2019/1937 referitoare la denunțarea… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la vreme! COD GALBEN: ploi torențiale și vijelii în aproape jumătate din țară/ANM, prognoză specială pentru București

Atenție la vreme! COD GALBEN: ploi torențiale și vijelii în aproape jumătate din țară/ANM, prognoză specială pentru București

Vremea va deveni temporar instabilă, începând de marți după-amiază. Meteorologii au emis o atenționare COD GALBEN prin intermediul… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Tanasă (AUR), jigniri la adresa directorului executiv al Federaţiei Patronale de petrol şi gaze

Dan Tanasă (AUR), jigniri la adresa directorului executiv al Federaţiei Patronale de petrol şi gaze

Reprezentanţii AUR au făcut scandal, marţi, în şedinţa comisiilor reunite de buget şi energie din Camera Deputaţilor, unde se dezbătea legea offshore, aceştia cerându-le reprezentanţilor Federaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Donații pentru artiști fotografi din Ucraina

Donații pentru artiști fotografi din Ucraina

Asociația Internatională „Euro Foto Art”, unicul membru regional al Federației Internaționale de Artă Fotografică - reunoscută de UNESCO, colaborează cu 62 de organizații partenere din Europa, Asia și Orientul Mijlociu. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y

Publicat:
Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y

Romania‘s economy rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 2.4% annual increase in the previous year, the of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to . Romania’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the three months through March 2022, following a 1% increase in […] The post Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

18:20, 10.05.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News.  The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia

10:55, 02.05.2022 - First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday, according to Reuters. On Sunday, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the…

Romania’s inflation rises to 10.2% in March

12:25, 13.04.2022 - Consumer prices increased by 1.8% in March, dragged up by a 2.54% advance in the food prices. The annual inflation rate advanced to 10.2% YoY compared to 8.5% YoY in February, the statistics office INS announced. The advance was steeper than expected, even if the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced…

Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

11:35, 08.04.2022 - Romania‘s economic output increased by 5.9% in 2021, after contracting by 3.7% in the previous year, preliminary data from the country’s statistical board, INS showed on Friday, confirming March provisional estimates, according to See News. In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product…

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

12:15, 29.03.2022 - Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters.  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

11:15, 15.03.2022 - The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

16:20, 08.03.2022 - Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 mai 2022
Bucuresti 12°C | 30°C
Iasi 9°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 22°C
Timisoara 11°C | 27°C
Constanta 15°C | 25°C
Brasov 8°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 mai 2022
USD 4.7247
EUR 4.9477
CHF 4.738
GBP 5.881
CAD 3.6853
XAU 277.495
JPY 3.6529
CNY 0.6999
AED 1.2863
AUD 3.3196
MDL 0.2493
BGN 2.5297

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec