Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

- First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday, according to Reuters. On Sunday, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the…

- Consumer prices increased by 1.8% in March, dragged up by a 2.54% advance in the food prices. The annual inflation rate advanced to 10.2% YoY compared to 8.5% YoY in February, the statistics office INS announced. The advance was steeper than expected, even if the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced…

- Romania‘s economic output increased by 5.9% in 2021, after contracting by 3.7% in the previous year, preliminary data from the country’s statistical board, INS showed on Friday, confirming March provisional estimates, according to See News. In the fourth quarter alone, Romania’s gross domestic product…

- Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News. The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

- Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

- The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

- Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s…