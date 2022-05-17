Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/yPublicat:
Romania‘s economy rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 2.4% annual increase in the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. Romania’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the three months through March 2022, following a 1% increase in […] The post Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
