Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has proposed Dacian Ciolos, leader of the Union to Save Romania (USR) party as a candidate to form a government after the Liberal-led coalition cabinet of Florin Cițu toppled in a vote of no confidence last week, according to Reuters. Ciolos, an ex-prime minister (2015-2017) said on his Facebook page: “We’re […] The post Romania’s president proposes Dacian Ciolos to form a government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .