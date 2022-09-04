Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in Lima

Stiri Recomandate

A fost atât de beat, de a intrat cu maşina în stâlp, deşi nimeni nu era pe stradă

Tânăr şi beat la volan. Urmarea e logică, a ajuns la spital după un accident neobişnuit. Azi-noapte, în jurul orei 02:30, un tânăr, în vârstă de 20 de ani, a condus un autoturism pe strada Victor Hugo din Timișoara, iar la un… [citeste mai departe]

 500 ghiozadane complet echipate au fost donate copiilor defavorizați din Județul Alba

Crucea Roșie Română Filiala Alba, alături de companiile Star Assembly Sebeș și Star Transmission Cugir, a desfășurat o amplă activitate umanitară în mai multe comunități vulnerabile din județul nostru, cu prilejul începerii… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Mocanu, aniversare în arest la domiciliu, cu polițiștii la poartă: „Doamne ajută la toată lumea”

Dani Mocanu este arestat la domiciliu, așa că singura lui plimbare la împlinirea vârstei de 30 de ani a fost până la poarta vilei sale. Acum însă, își dorește ca atât el, cât și… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivele clujence, campioane naționale de junioare la beach handball - FOTO

Echipa de junioare de beach handball a CSS Viitorul Cluj este campioana nationala 2022. Competitia s-a desfasurat între 1 și 3 septembrie pe  plaja “Blanco Beach by Bavaria Blu” din fața Radio Vacanța în Mamaia , din cadrul Campionatului Național… [citeste mai departe]

O companie din Ungaria preia o firma din Satu Mare

Consiliul Concurenţei a anunţat că a autorizat tranzacţia prin care Poultry Integration Farms din Satu Mare preia de la Sam Mills Europe din Botiz şi Sam Mills Feed din Botiz anumite active destinate producţiei şi comercializării de pui vii, producţiei şi comercializării de pui de o zi şi comercializării… [citeste mai departe]

Un român și o italiancă arestați după ce au vândut cocaină cu 100 euro/gram

Un bărbat şi o femeie, unul cu cetăţenie română, iar celălalt cetăţean italian, au fost arestaţi preventiv după ce, începând cu luna ianuarie, ar fi vândut cocaină consumatorilor din Bucureşti şi judeţul OIt. Bărbatul a fost prins în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judetean Constanta actualizeaza documentatia pentru reabilitarea Teatrului de Vara de la Mamaia

Consiliul Judetean Constanta cumpara servicii actualizare documentatie tehnico economica faza D.A.L.I. pentru obiectivul ldquo;Reabilitare si modernizare Teatru de vara Mamaia" intocmire documentatii… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Flutur, prefectul Moldovan și șeful IȘJ Grigore Bocanci, la deschiderea anului ...

Președintele Consiliului Judeţean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, prefectul Alexandru Moldovan și inspectorul școlar general Grigore Bocanci vor participa, luni, de la ora 10.00, la festivitatea de deschidere… [citeste mai departe]

Boc a alergat la Maratonul Clujului și a fost premiat - FOTO

Primarul Emil Boc a alergat duminică dimineața la Maratonul Clujului, pe distanța de 4 km. ”Mi-a făcut plăcere să alerg astăzi, alături de colegii mei, la crosul de 4 km din cadrul Maratonului  internațional care are loc anual la Cluj-Napoca. În cursul zilei, mii de alți participanți… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in Lima

Publicat:
Romanian swimmers and will be competing in the men's 100m freestyle event at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, according to the (FRN).

