Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in Lima

Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in LimaPublicat:
Romanian swimmers David Popovici and Patrick Sebastian Dinu will be competing in the men's 100m freestyle event at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, according to the Romanian Swimming Federation (FRN).
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's Popovici takes gold in men's 200 m freestyle at World Junior Swimming Championships
09:40, 01.09.2022 - Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event on Wednesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
David Popovici claims gold medal in 200 m freestyle final at European Swimming Championships in Rome
20:00, 15.08.2022 - Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200 m freestyle event on Monday at the European Swimming Championships in Rome. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Romania's Verman advances to long jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22
12:26, 04.08.2022 - Romanian athlete Ramona Elena Verman on Wednesday advanced to the women's long jump final on the third day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in Colombia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
David Popovici, another gold medal in 50m freestyle, at 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships
19:50, 08.07.2022 - Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
David Popovici eases into 100m freestyle final at World Aquatics Championships
20:45, 21.06.2022 - Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Tuesday night for the final of the men's 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with the best time in the semis - 47.13 seconds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Romania's Popovici advances to world's 100 m freestyle semis with best heat time
12:16, 21.06.2022 - Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 100 m freestyle with the best time in the heats - 47.60 - at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
David Popovici secures gold in men's 200m freestyle at World Swimming Championships in Budapest
20:30, 20.06.2022 - 17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…