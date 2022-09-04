Romania's Popovici, Dinu to compete in men's 100 m freestyle final in Lima

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event on Wednesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200 m freestyle event on Monday at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.

Romanian athlete Ramona Elena Verman on Wednesday advanced to the women's long jump final on the third day of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in Colombia.

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Tuesday night for the final of the men's 100m freestyle event of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest with the best time in the semis - 47.13 seconds.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 100 m freestyle with the best time in the heats - 47.60 - at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds.