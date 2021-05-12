Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…

- EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…

- The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider. Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- Portugal’s Finance Minister Joao Leao said on Tuesday, that EU countries agree with the criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine how long budgetary rules should be suspended for and should decide in May whether to continue the suspension in 2022, according to euractiv.com. Joao Leao…

- Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

- Senatoarea Diana Șoșoaca, exclusa din partidul AUR, a postat pe Facebook o presupusa postare a fostului președinte american Donald Trump, in care acesta ar regreta inlaturarea ei. Șoșoaca nu a realizat ca poza este falsa, prelucrata, Trump avand contul de Twitter blocat in urma violențelor de la Washington…