Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC PresidentPublicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider. Prime Minister Citu said on Twitter that Romania will submit an ambitious & realistic […] The post Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romanian, Polish Presidents talk bilateral projects and the Eastern Flank
12:46, 11.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…
Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan
10:45, 27.04.2021 - EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…
Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April
13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider. Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…
Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes
13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…
EU ministers to confirm budget rule suspension in May
15:15, 17.03.2021 - Portugal’s Finance Minister Joao Leao said on Tuesday, that EU countries agree with the criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine how long budgetary rules should be suspended for and should decide in May whether to continue the suspension in 2022, according to euractiv.com. Joao Leao…
Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content
13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…
University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating
17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…
Diana Șoșoaca, victima unei farse. A postat pe Facebook un pseudo-mesaj de la Donald Trump și i-a mulțumit
11:51, 12.02.2021 - Senatoarea Diana Șoșoaca, exclusa din partidul AUR, a postat pe Facebook o presupusa postare a fostului președinte american Donald Trump, in care acesta ar regreta inlaturarea ei. Șoșoaca nu a realizat ca poza este falsa, prelucrata, Trump avand contul de Twitter blocat in urma violențelor de la Washington…