Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

Tragedie la Nistru. Un bărbat s-a înecat în timp ce ar fi încercat să scape de aşa-numiţii „grăniceri” separatiști

Biroul politici de reintegrare s-a autosesizat după ce un bărbat de 47 de ani s-a înecat în râul Nistru în timp ce ar fi încercat să scape de aşa-numiţii… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se va modifica radical

Vremea se va modifica radical Foto: Agerpres. Vremea se schimbă din această după-amiază, când sunt așteptate furtuni, ploi torențiale și grindină, anunță meteorologii. Potrivit ANM, de astăzi de la ora 16:00 și până vineri seară vor fi perioade în care instabilitatea atmosferică va fi accentuată, la început în… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie fără precedent! Vaccinații împotriva COVID, interzis la donare de sânge. Despre ce țară e vorba

Pe măsură ce campaniile de vaccinare continuă în Europa, în Statele Unite și în mai toate colțurile lumii, cu oamenii nutrind speranța că problemele cauzate de COVID-19 – cu pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE ȘOFERI! Ruta spre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, închisă până la toamnă pentru lucrări de reabilitare

Blăjenii care se deplasează spre și dinspre Sibiu, prin Șeica Mică, vor fi nevoiți ca începând de mâine, 13 mai 2021, să ocolească prin Copșa Mică. Consiliul Județean Sibiu anunță… [citeste mai departe]

Devino cea mai bună versiune a ta prin NLP

Ți s-a întâmplat și ție uneori sau de mai multe ori să ai aceste gânduri? Ce păcat că eu nu am parte de asta / Nu e bun ce am eu / Așa nu-mi place / Aia nu-mi convine / partenerul/ șeful / copilul sunt răi sau egoiști / mama și tata în copilărie s-au comportat urât cu mine. Și tot așa. Acest tip de gândire este unul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a forțat Rusia să înceapă retragerea din Tratatul ʺCer Deschisʺ

Acordul a fost semnat în 1992 pentru a consolida încrederea îîntre țările Europei după Războiul Rece. Până în noiembrie 2020, mai mult de 30 de țări erau participante, dar din acel an SUA s-au retras din tratat. Rusia a început o procedură similară la mijlocul… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, despre renumărarea voturilor din Sectorul 1: Cred că își va da demisia Clotilde Armand dacă se dovedește că a pierdut alegerile

Liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu a declarat miercuri, la DcNews, că în opinia sa primarul Sectorului 1 din… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de Scafandri Constanta a atribuit contractul de furnizare a energiei electrice. Ce firma a castigat licitatia

Unitatea Militara 02145 Constanta Centrul de Scafandri Constanta a atribuit un contract de furnizare a energiei electrice in urma unei licitatii. Societatea castigatore… [citeste mai departe]

László Borbély: Industria textilă este responsabilă de 20% din poluarea globală a apei

Industria textilă este printre cei mai mari poluatori, folosind cantități imense de resurse naturale și producând tone de deșeuri zilnic. Totodată, acest sector are potențialul de a deveni un reper în materie de economie… [citeste mai departe]

A început campania de vaccinare „Înapoi la școală” la Colegiul Național „Decebal” din Deva

Campania „Înapoi la școală”, de vaccinare a elevilor, cadrelor didactice și membrilor familiilor acestora, a început astăzi, la Colegiul Național „Decebal” din Deva. Prefectul județului Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

Publicat:
Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with (EC) von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania's Recovery and (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider. said on Twitter that Romania will submit an ambitious & realistic

Romanian, Polish Presidents talk bilateral projects and the Eastern Flank

12:46, 11.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…

Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

10:45, 27.04.2021 - EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…

Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

EU ministers to confirm budget rule suspension in May

15:15, 17.03.2021 - Portugal’s Finance Minister Joao Leao said on Tuesday, that EU countries agree with the criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine how long budgetary rules should be suspended for and should decide in May whether to continue the suspension in 2022, according to euractiv.com. Joao Leao…

Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and  Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

Diana Șoșoaca, victima unei farse. A postat pe Facebook un pseudo-mesaj de la Donald Trump și i-a mulțumit

11:51, 12.02.2021 - Senatoarea Diana Șoșoaca, exclusa din partidul AUR, a postat pe Facebook o presupusa postare a fostului președinte american Donald Trump, in care acesta ar regreta inlaturarea ei. Șoșoaca nu a realizat ca poza este falsa, prelucrata, Trump avand contul de Twitter blocat in urma violențelor de la Washington…


