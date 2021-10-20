Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

Stiri Recomandate

Precizări privind parteneriatele și inițiativele educaționale sprijinite de Ministerul Educației

Ministerul Educației încurajează inițiativele educaționale menite să aducă un plus de valoare sistemului de învățământ din România, mai ales inițiativele fundamentate pe o experiență empirică solidă… [citeste mai departe]

17.158 cazuri noi de COVID și 423 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore

Toate datele detaliate, în buletinul informativ de la ora 13:00 The post 17.158 cazuri noi de COVID și 423 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului: 17.158 cazuri noi de COVID și 423 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore Credit… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, după respingerea guvernului Cioloș: PNL discută cu toate partidele, cu excepția AUR

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, a transmis miercuri, după ce premierul desemnat Dacian Cioloș a picat votul de învestitură din Parlament, că „soluția este un nou guvern format în jurul Partidului Național… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ negru al pandemiei în Alba: 16 decese şi 450 de cazuri noi depistate în 24 de ore

Pandemia înregistrează noi recorduri negative în judeţul Alba. Autorităţile au anunţat că în ultimele 24 de ore s-au înregistrat 450 de cazuri noi şi 16 decese ale unor pacienţi de COVID-19. [citeste mai departe]

România, în top 5 al scumpirilor la nivel european

România este în top 5 al statelor europene care au înregistrat scumpiri considerabile în luna septembrie, rata inflaţiei din ţara noastră îndreptându-se spre un nivel dublu faţă de cel înregistrat în zona euro, potrivit datelor Eurostat. [citeste mai departe]

Protest la Cotroceni: OMS, afară din țară!

Câteva zeci de persoane protestează, miercuri, la ora transmiterii acestei știri, în fața Palatul Cotroceni, înainte ca șeful statului să discute cu Guvernul despre introducerea unor noi restricții în pandemie. Manifestanții afișează mesaje precum „Stop pașaportul verde” și „OMS, afară din țară!” și strigă „Ieși… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ în județul ALBA: UNA din TREI persoane testate COVID a fost declarată POZITIV

ALERTĂ în județul ALBA: UNA din TREI persoane testate COVID a fost declarată POZITIV ALERTĂ în județul ALBA: UNA din TREI persoane testate COVID a fost declarată POZITIV La nivelul județului Alba, miercuri, 20 octombrie, s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire la Cotroceni. Iohannis cere restricții mai dure. La ce să ne așteptăm

O întâlnire la Cotroceni între Klaus Iohannis și responsabilii cu gestionarea pandemiei are loc miercuri, începând cu ora 17.30. La ședință vor participa toate persoanele care gestionează criza sanitară cu care se confruntă România.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

Publicat:
Romania‘s designated failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the ‘s poorest states, has been in political paralysis since a Liberal-led cabinet was […] The post Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

