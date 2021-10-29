Stiri Recomandate

Incendiu pe faleza, in Mamaia (galerie foto+video)

Pompierii constanteni au fost solicitati sa intervina pentru a stinge un incendiu localizat pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Potrivit primelor informatii oferite de ISU Constanta, este vorba de un incendiu izbucnit la casutele de lemn situate pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Cauza incendiului urmeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Legea care reduce facturile la gaze și energie, promulgată de președintele Iohannis

"Decret privind promulgarea Legii pentru aprobarea Ordonanței de urgență a Guvernului nr. 118/2021 privind stabilirea unei scheme de compensare pentru consumul de energie electrică şi gaze naturale pentru sezonul rece 2021-2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc a cerut liderilor mondiali să ofere răspunsuri eficace la criza ecologică

Papa Francisc a cerut vineri liderilor mondiali care se vor reuni la COP26, summitul ONU privind schimbările climatice programat să înceapă duminică la Glasgow (Scoţia), să ofere "de urgenţă" "răspunsuri eficace la criza… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 6,25 cazuri Covid la mia de locuitori

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 141 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu 43 în minus comparativ cu ziua precedentă, după ce au fost făcute 1.373 de teste. Sînt 2.865 de cazuri active. În municipiul Suceava sînt 763 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit o cafenea să-și convingă clienții să se vaccineze: „I-am așteptat de la vaccinare cu paracetamol în loc de bere”

Medicul Vasi Rădulescu a împărtășit vineri povestea unei proprietare de cafenea din Brăila, care după introducerea certificatului… [citeste mai departe]

Mai scumpe decât mașinile doar ceasurile pot fi

Sunt scoase la vânzare ceasuri exclusiviste care depășesc cu câteva zeci de mii de euro valoarea unor mașini de colecție din cadrul aceluiași eveniment organizat de Casa de Licitații A10 by Artmark – Licitația de Eleganță. Cea mai scumpă piesă a licitației de joi, 11 noiembrie, este ceasul Patek Philippe… [citeste mai departe]

Two migrants caught at Giurgiu border crossing point with device measuring carbon dioxide

A 17-year-old minor and a 37-year-old man, Syrian citizens, were discovered at the Giurgiu border crossing point while trying to enter Romania hidden in a truck loaded with mineral wool that was brought from Turkey to Bucharest,… [citeste mai departe]

În locul în care la începutul lunii au fost găsite 650 de monede de argint s-a făcut acum o altă descoperire importantă

Elemente din vase ceramice vechi au fost găsite pe acelaşi teren agricol de lângă oraşul Sântana pe care, la începutul lunii octombrie, câţiva tineri… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA-n amiaza mare. Profesorul Aledin Amet (UDTTMR): Generatiile tinere nu mai sunt capabile sa duca o conversatie in limba tatara

Invitatul editiei de vineri, 29 octombrie, a emisiunii "ZIUA n amiaza mareldquo; este profesorul Aledin Amet. De la Uniunea Democrata a Tatarilor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to €339mln

Publicat:
Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to .  The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid levels, blue-chip OMV Petrom said […] The post Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

