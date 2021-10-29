Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to €339mln Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid levels, blue-chip OMV Petrom said […] The post Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

