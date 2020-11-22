Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047

Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047Publicat:
As many as 5,837 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 20,790 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.
These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.
As of Sunday, 418,645 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.
A total of 295,148 people were declared cured.
According to GCS, to date, 3,898,743 tests have been processed nationwide.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 9,799; death toll reaches 8,389
15:35, 11.11.2020 - As many as 9,799 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 38,863 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.These…
Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,028 to 201,032 while death toll reaches 6,245
14:35, 23.10.2020 - As many as 5,028 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 35,351 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…
Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 2,466 to 182,854; death toll reaches 5,931
14:50, 19.10.2020 - As many as 2,466 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 8,040 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…
Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,026 to 172,516; death toll reaches 5,749
15:25, 16.10.2020 - As many as 4,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 30,325 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,109; death toll up 68 to 5,535
16:00, 13.10.2020 - As many as 3,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Tuesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These…
Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2,880 to 155,283, death toll reaches 5,411
18:40, 11.10.2020 - As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon. These are cases of…
Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,380 to 99,684, death toll hits 4,065
13:55, 10.09.2020 - As many as 1,380 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.These are cases of…
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,271 to 98,304, death toll hits 4,018
13:31, 09.09.2020 - As many as 1,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.These are cases of…