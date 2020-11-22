Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047

Stiri Recomandate

JP Morgan avertizează că economia SUA este pe cale să cadă în T1 2021

Intensificarea pandemiei, restricțiile și Washingtonul care doarme la volan formează contextul toxic care descurajează redresarea economică a SUA exact în momentul în care Joe Biden se pregătește să preia conducerea, iar JPMorgan avertizează că economia… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci deținuți au reușit să evadeze dintr-o închisoare din Liban, dar au murit într-un accident rutier, cu o Dacie furată

Cinci deținuți au murit după ce mașina cu care au fugit din închisoare s-a lovit de un copac. S-a întâmplat după o evadare în masă dintr-o închisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047

As many as 5,837 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 20,790 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication… [citeste mai departe]

Două localități din Timiș mai au rata de infectare peste 10/1000. Care este situația în Timișoara

Creștere nesemnificativă a ratei de infectare în Timișoara de la 7,41 la 7,42. Alte localități cu rata de infectare pe ultimele 14 zile peste 3/1000 locuitori sunt Lugoj – 6,94; Făget – 3,37;… [citeste mai departe]

Incidenta la nivelul municipiului Constanta continua sa creasca

Incidenta la nivelul municipiului Constanta a urcat la 9.72 1.000 de locuitori, in timp ce incidenta pe judet este de 6,42 1.000 de locuitori, in crestere fata de incidenta inregistrata ieri.De altfel, 249 de cazuri au fost raportate in ultimele 24 de ore, la nivelul judetului… [citeste mai departe]

Alti doi pacienti implicati in incendiul de la Piatra Neamt au murit

Alti doi pacienti implicati in incendiul de la Piatra Neamt au murit, scrie stiripesurse.ro.Alti doi pacienti transferati de la Terapia Intensiva din Piatra Neamt la Iasi, in urma incendiului de la sectia ATI au murit la Spitalul de la Letcani, anunta surse medicale.Doi… [citeste mai departe]

Aniversarea unui minor s-a lăsat cu amendă

În seara zilei de 21 noiembrie, în jurul orei 20:00, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Leordeni s-au sesizat din oficiu cu privire la faptul că, într-o locuinţă privată de pe raza aceleiaşi localități, a fost organizat un eveniment privat (aniversare a unui minor), la care au participat mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

A venit si confirmarea oficiala. Seful DSU, Raed Arafat asteptat sa semneze ordinul de carantinare a municipiului Lugoj

Avand în vedere faptul ca în ultimele 14 zile, rata de infectare/1000 de locuitori la nivelul municipiului Lugoj este în crestere, Directia de Sanatate Publica Timis… [citeste mai departe]

5.837 cazuri noi şi 131 decese. Numărul testelor a scăzut, la fel şi numărul paturilor libere la ATI

Până astăzi, 22 noiembrie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 418.645 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  295.148 de pacienţi au fost declaraţi vindecaţi. [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada României la Chișinău își suspendă activitatea pentru o zi, după ce un angajat este suspectat de infecție cu Covid-19

Având în vedere faptul că, la nivelul Secției consulare a Ambasadei României la Chișinău, există suspiciunea că un angajat ar putea fi… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047

Publicat:
As many as 5,837 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 20,790 tests nationwide, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 418,645 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 295,148 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,898,743 tests have been processed nationwide.…

