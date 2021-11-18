Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…

- USR-PLUS decided to pull its ministers out of Romania’s Government, thus forcing the senior ruling partner The National Liberal Party PNL, to either dismiss prime minister Florin Cițu and resume genuine negotiations in the view of a new executive team, or keep the Government of PM Cițu alive one way…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Appraisal & Valuation, a company that offers appraisal, consulting and real estate development has gone public on the AeRO market and trades under the APP ticker, according to a press release. The listing of Appraisal & Valuation follows…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…