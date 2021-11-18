Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bondsPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated that it is the sixth Fidelis public offer […] The post Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB
12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…
Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB
12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…
Nicolae Ciuca designated as Romania’s prime minister
14:56, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…
BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months
19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…
BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded
12:30, 17.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…
USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania’s Government
11:00, 07.09.2021 - USR-PLUS decided to pull its ministers out of Romania’s Government, thus forcing the senior ruling partner The National Liberal Party PNL, to either dismiss prime minister Florin Cițu and resume genuine negotiations in the view of a new executive team, or keep the Government of PM Cițu alive one way…
Appraisal and Valuation goes public on BVB
13:00, 02.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Appraisal & Valuation, a company that offers appraisal, consulting and real estate development has gone public on the AeRO market and trades under the APP ticker, according to a press release. The listing of Appraisal & Valuation follows…
Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months
15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…