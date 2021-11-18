Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

Stiri Recomandate

Reacția de blocare și traumele

Reacția de blocare și traumele

 Deși nu sunt la fel de des discutate ca stresul, ne confruntăm cu toții la un moment dat cu traumele. Acestea sunt deosebit de dăunătoare dacă se produc în primii șase ani de viață, din cauza faptului că ne aflăm într-o stare hipnogogică, inconștientă. Un mediu instabil sau nesigur, o boală gravă, ... [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Timiș precizează ce lucrări de construcție au nevoie de autorizație de mediu sau de construcție

Prefectura Timiș precizează ce lucrări de construcție au nevoie de autorizație de mediu sau de construcție

O serie de lucrări de construcție  nu necesită obținerea unui acord de mediu. Această precizare a fost trimisă de Prefectura Timiș pe adresa unităților administrativ teritoriale,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț negru COVID-19: Peste 3.000 de cazuri noi și 332 de decese

Bilanț negru COVID-19: Peste 3.000 de cazuri noi și 332 de decese

Peste 3.000 de cazuri noi și 332 de decese sunt anunțate în bilanțul provizoriu de coronavirus. 76 dintre acestea sunt anterioare. Conform datelor existente la nivelul CNCCI joi, ora 10.00, în intervalul de 24... [citeste mai departe]

DNA Bacău: Un nou dosar la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Piatra Neamț

DNA Bacău: Un nou dosar la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Piatra Neamț

COMUNICAT. Procurorii din cadrul Direcției Naționale Anticorupție – Serviciul teritorial Bacău au dispus trimiterea în judecată, în stare de libertate, a inculpaţilor: LAZĂR IOAN și MURARIU OANA – DANA, la data faptelor manager al Spitalului Județean de… [citeste mai departe]

Primele intervenții de iarnă pe drumurile județene din Cluj. S-a dat cu 140 de tone de material antiderapant

Primele intervenții de iarnă pe drumurile județene din Cluj. S-a dat cu 140 de tone de material antiderapant

Consiliul Judeţean Cluj informează participanţii la trafic în legătură cu faptul că, în cursul acestei săptămâni au fost desfășurate primele intervenții specifice activității pe… [citeste mai departe]

„Anul fără vară”. Ce s-a întâmplat pe planetă în anul 1816

„Anul fără vară". Ce s-a întâmplat pe planetă în anul 1816

Istoria omenirii a consemnat de-a lungul timpului numeroase dezastre naturale, care au rezultat în pierderi de vieți omenești și pagube materiale uriașe. Printre cele mai mari calamități au fost cauzate de erupțiile vulcanice. Cu toții am învățat, citit sau auzit… [citeste mai departe]

DNA: Ioan Lazăr, managerul Spitalului de Urgenţă Piatra Neamţ – trimis în judecată pentru abuz în serviciu

DNA: Ioan Lazăr, managerul Spitalului de Urgenţă Piatra Neamţ – trimis în judecată pentru abuz în serviciu

Ioan Lazăr, la data faptelor manager al Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Piatra Neamţ, a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie într-un dosar… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Poliția Locală Bistrița, virală pe TikTok

VIDEO: Poliția Locală Bistrița, virală pe TikTok

Un video făcut la Poșta Veche a ajuns viral pe Tik Tok. Imaginile cu un polițist local ce dirijează circulația a strâns peste 900.000 de vizualizări într-o săptămână. Circulația la Poșta Veche, la primele ore ale dimineață, e IN-FER-NA-LĂ. Astfel, pentru a fluidiza traficul, la trecerea de pietoni… [citeste mai departe]

Livrarea testelor în școli este amânată! Ministrul Educației, despre când vor ajunge

Livrarea testelor în școli este amânată! Ministrul Educației, despre când vor ajunge

„Testele încă nu au ajuns în școli. După ultimele informații pe care le-am primit astăzi, ele vor ajunge cel mai târziu la jumătatea săptămânii viitoare, deși inițial am primit asigurări că vor ajunge la finalul acestei… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

Publicat:
Romania's Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

  (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated that it is the sixth Fidelis public offer […] The post Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB

12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

Nicolae Ciuca designated as Romania’s prime minister

14:56, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

BVB: Finalists of the Made in Romania program have been awarded

12:30, 17.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange stated that 15 finalists of the Made in Romania programme were announced and awarded during a Gala on Thursday and for the first time since the launch of the program, a special award was given for supporting Romanian entrepreneurship, according to a press release. ‘For the…

USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania’s Government

11:00, 07.09.2021 - USR-PLUS decided to pull its ministers out of Romania’s Government, thus forcing the senior ruling partner The National Liberal Party PNL, to either dismiss prime minister Florin Cițu and resume genuine negotiations in the view of a new executive team, or keep the Government of PM Cițu alive one way…

Appraisal and Valuation goes public on BVB

13:00, 02.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Appraisal & Valuation, a company that offers appraisal, consulting and real estate development has gone public on the AeRO market and trades under the APP ticker, according to a press release.  The listing of Appraisal & Valuation follows…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…


