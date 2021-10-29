Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiu pe faleza, in Mamaia (galerie foto+video)

Incendiu pe faleza, in Mamaia (galerie foto+video)

Pompierii constanteni au fost solicitati sa intervina pentru a stinge un incendiu localizat pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Potrivit primelor informatii oferite de ISU Constanta, este vorba de un incendiu izbucnit la casutele de lemn situate pe faleza, in Mamaia, zona Castel. Cauza incendiului urmeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Legea care reduce facturile la gaze și energie, promulgată de președintele Iohannis

Legea care reduce facturile la gaze și energie, promulgată de președintele Iohannis

"Decret privind promulgarea Legii pentru aprobarea Ordonanței de urgență a Guvernului nr. 118/2021 privind stabilirea unei scheme de compensare pentru consumul de energie electrică şi gaze naturale pentru sezonul rece 2021-2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc a cerut liderilor mondiali să ofere răspunsuri eficace la criza ecologică

Papa Francisc a cerut liderilor mondiali să ofere răspunsuri eficace la criza ecologică

Papa Francisc a cerut vineri liderilor mondiali care se vor reuni la COP26, summitul ONU privind schimbările climatice programat să înceapă duminică la Glasgow (Scoţia), să ofere "de urgenţă" "răspunsuri eficace la criza… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 6,25 cazuri Covid la mia de locuitori

Rata de infectare în municipiul Suceava a scăzut la 6,25 cazuri Covid la mia de locuitori

În județul Suceava s-au raportat 141 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, cu 43 în minus comparativ cu ziua precedentă, după ce au fost făcute 1.373 de teste. Sînt 2.865 de cazuri active. În municipiul Suceava sînt 763 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit o cafenea să-și convingă clienții să se vaccineze: „I-am așteptat de la vaccinare cu paracetamol în loc de bere”

Cum a reușit o cafenea să-și convingă clienții să se vaccineze: „I-am așteptat de la vaccinare cu paracetamol în loc de bere”

Medicul Vasi Rădulescu a împărtășit vineri povestea unei proprietare de cafenea din Brăila, care după introducerea certificatului… [citeste mai departe]

Mai scumpe decât mașinile doar ceasurile pot fi

Mai scumpe decât mașinile doar ceasurile pot fi

Sunt scoase la vânzare ceasuri exclusiviste care depășesc cu câteva zeci de mii de euro valoarea unor mașini de colecție din cadrul aceluiași eveniment organizat de Casa de Licitații A10 by Artmark – Licitația de Eleganță. Cea mai scumpă piesă a licitației de joi, 11 noiembrie, este ceasul Patek Philippe… [citeste mai departe]

Two migrants caught at Giurgiu border crossing point with device measuring carbon dioxide

Two migrants caught at Giurgiu border crossing point with device measuring carbon dioxide

A 17-year-old minor and a 37-year-old man, Syrian citizens, were discovered at the Giurgiu border crossing point while trying to enter Romania hidden in a truck loaded with mineral wool that was brought from Turkey to Bucharest,… [citeste mai departe]

În locul în care la începutul lunii au fost găsite 650 de monede de argint s-a făcut acum o altă descoperire importantă

În locul în care la începutul lunii au fost găsite 650 de monede de argint s-a făcut acum o altă descoperire importantă

Elemente din vase ceramice vechi au fost găsite pe acelaşi teren agricol de lângă oraşul Sântana pe care, la începutul lunii octombrie, câţiva tineri… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA-n amiaza mare. Profesorul Aledin Amet (UDTTMR): Generatiile tinere nu mai sunt capabile sa duca o conversatie in limba tatara

ZIUA-n amiaza mare. Profesorul Aledin Amet (UDTTMR): Generatiile tinere nu mai sunt capabile sa duca o conversatie in limba tatara

Invitatul editiei de vineri, 29 octombrie, a emisiunii "ZIUA n amiaza mareldquo; este profesorul Aledin Amet. De la Uniunea Democrata a Tatarilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government

Publicat:
Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government

Romania’s main opposition party won’t support a minority government led by the rival Liberals, a move that further deepens two months of political turmoil, according to Bloomberg. Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca has until Sunday to submit a cabinet lineup to parliament but appears set to fail in his efforts to secure sufficient backing among lawmakers […] The post Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian PM-Designate plans to stick to deadline for new cabinet

18:01, 27.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca is determined to meet a deadline and submit the lineup of his proposed government to Parliament by Sunday, as talks over winning support continue, according to Bloomberg.  Ciuca dismissed the possibility of giving up his mandate even if he hasn’t managed…

Romanian Liberals propose minority government to end crisis

21:11, 26.10.2021 - The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support…

Romania’s Social Democrats are undecided on backing PM-Designate

13:00, 25.10.2021 - Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg.  “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…

Romanian liberals to propose minority government led by General Ciuca

11:30, 21.10.2021 - Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg.  After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…

Annual inflation hits 5.3% in August, as political spat hurts RON

11:46, 10.09.2021 - Inflation in Romania accelerated to its fastest since 2018 as a political crisis sent the currency to a record low and complicated decision-making for the central bank, according to a Bloomberg report. Data from the Statistics Institute have shown that consumer-price growth quickened to 5.25% from a…

USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania’s Government

11:00, 07.09.2021 - USR-PLUS decided to pull its ministers out of Romania’s Government, thus forcing the senior ruling partner The National Liberal Party PNL, to either dismiss prime minister Florin Cițu and resume genuine negotiations in the view of a new executive team, or keep the Government of PM Cițu alive one way…

PM Cițu scared of early elections: This would be a mistake

11:06, 06.09.2021 - On the verge of a huge change on the political scene, Prime Minister Florin Cițu declared, on Sunday evening, in Blaj, Alba county, that early elections would be a mistake and that a stable government is needed. “I believe that early elections in Romania would be a mistake. Only those who do not want…

Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 4°C | 18°C
Iasi 4°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 17°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 1°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 173.037,60 948.724,40
II (5/6) 6 9.613,20 -
III (4/6) 268 215,22 -
IV (3/6) 4.361 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.194.912,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2471
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6615
GBP 5.8529
CAD 3.4414
XAU 245.482
JPY 3.7346
CNY 0.664
AED 1.1562
AUD 3.2009
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec