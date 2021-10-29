Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government Romania’s main opposition party won’t support a minority government led by the rival Liberals, a move that further deepens two months of political turmoil, according to Bloomberg. Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca has until Sunday to submit a cabinet lineup to parliament but appears set to fail in his efforts to secure sufficient backing among lawmakers […] The post Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

