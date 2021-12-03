Stiri Recomandate

Pe urmele Omicron: Ce-a putut să facă Israelul!

Pe urmele Omicron: Ce-a putut să facă Israelul!

Guvernul israelian a suspendat vineri, după doar câteva zile, supravegherea persoanelor infectate cu varianta Omicron de către Serviciul israelian de securitate internă (Shin Bet), în urma unei puternice opoziţii în ţară, relatează agenţiile de presă EFE şi DPA, preluate de Agerpres. Această măsură controversată,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul ministru Nicolae Banicioiu, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA. Ce acuzatii i se aduc

Fostul ministru Nicolae Banicioiu, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA. Ce acuzatii i se aduc

Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a infractiunilor asimilate infractiunilor de coruptie au dispus trimiterea in judecata, in stare de libertate, a lui BANICIOIU NICOLAE,… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: Draft law on protection measures for people with disabilities to be approved by Government

PM Ciuca: Draft law on protection measures for people with disabilities to be approved by Government

The draft law on some protection measures for people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities will be approved in next week's Government meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, stressing that… [citeste mai departe]

A doua etapă a Programului Rabla pentru Electrocasnice începe astăzi. Pentru ce categorii pot fi generate vouchere

A doua etapă a Programului Rabla pentru Electrocasnice începe astăzi. Pentru ce categorii pot fi generate vouchere

A doua etapă de selectare a voucherelor în cadrul Programului Rabla pentru Electrocasnice începe astăzi, la ora 10.00. În această etapă pot fi generate vouchere pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Dr. Mihai Craiu închide Spitalul Virtual pentru Copii din cauza atacurilor „de ură și frustrare” din mediul online

Dr. Mihai Craiu închide Spitalul Virtual pentru Copii din cauza atacurilor „de ură și frustrare” din mediul online

Dr. Mihai Craiu, medic pediatru la Institutul „Alessandrescu-Rusescu” și profesor la UMF „Carol Davila” din București, a anunțat astăzi că renunță la proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Pompier voluntar din cadrul ISU Arad, decorat de președintele României

Pompier voluntar din cadrul ISU Arad, decorat de președintele României

Ionuț Olteanu este pompier voluntar în cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență Arad de cinci ani. De Ziua Națională a României a fost decorat de președinte cu „Meritul pentru Promovarea Drepturilor Omului și Angajament Social” în grad de cavaler. [citeste mai departe]

PMP: Discuția despre certificat verde la biserici denotă lipsa de respect a unor politicieni față de practicile creștine

PMP: Discuția despre certificat verde la biserici denotă lipsa de respect a unor politicieni față de practicile creștine

Reacție dură a Partidului Mișcarea Populară (PMP) cu privire la discuția despre posibilitatea instituirii obligativității prezentării Certificatului verde… [citeste mai departe]

În plin scandal la Bălţi cu excluderea Marinei Tauber, Maia Sandu convoacă şedinţa CSS pentru a vorbi despre Aeroport

În plin scandal la Bălţi cu excluderea Marinei Tauber, Maia Sandu convoacă şedinţa CSS pentru a vorbi despre Aeroport

Preşedintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, convoacă vineri, 3 decembrie, o nouă şedinţă a Consiliului Suprem de Securitate. În cadrul acesteia vor fi examinate… [citeste mai departe]

ABBA a lansat prima melodie cu tematica de Craciun a trupei (VIDEO)

ABBA a lansat prima melodie cu tematica de Craciun a trupei (VIDEO)

ABBA a lansat Little Things, prima melodie cu tematica de Craciun a legendarei trupe suedeze, in format single pe CD, informeaza vineri, 3 decembrie, DPA.Videoclipul cantecului, lansat vineri, prezinta un grup de elevi care discuta intr o sala de clasa despre tehnologia… [citeste mai departe]

Caz INCREDIBIL în Italia! Un bărbat a încercat să păcălească sistemul, folosind un braț fals de silicon pentru a obține certificatul verde

Caz INCREDIBIL în Italia! Un bărbat a încercat să păcălească sistemul, folosind un braț fals de silicon pentru a obține certificatul verde

„Acest caz ar friza ridicolul dacă n-am vorbi despre o faptă de o gravitate uriaşă şi inacceptabilă faţă de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists €40mln bond on BVB

Publicat:
Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists €40mln bond on BVB

(BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the under the ticker LIBRA30E starting with 3 September 2020, according to […] The post Romania’s lists E40mln bond on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

11:36, 18.11.2021 -   The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated…

Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB

12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

12:55, 02.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln

13:15, 29.10.2021 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News.  The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

17:36, 22.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

14:36, 12.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB

13:45, 15.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release.  In a private placement of bonds that took place in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 14°C
Iasi -4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | 7°C
Timisoara -4°C | 8°C
Constanta 3°C | 17°C
Brasov -1°C | 12°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 405.166,80 3.761.158,40
II (5/6) 8 16.881,95 -
III (4/6) 483 279,61 -
IV (3/6) 8.940 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.299.469,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3767
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.7595
GBP 5.8121
CAD 3.4089
XAU 249.218
JPY 3.8642
CNY 0.687
AED 1.1915
AUD 3.0868
MDL 0.246
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec