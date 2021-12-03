Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

- Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release. “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release. In a private placement of bonds that took place in…