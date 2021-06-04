Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021

Stiri Recomandate

COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ Arcul de Triumf deschis pentru public

Primăria Municipiului București, prin Direcția Generală de Arhitectură Peisagistică și Monumente de For Public, anunță deschiderea Arcului de Triumf pentru vizitare, în fiecare weekend și în zilele de sărbători legale, începând cu 05 iunie 2021, până pe 17 octombrie 2021. Monumentul va… [citeste mai departe]

Danemarca adoptă o lege privind transferarea solicitanților de azil în afara Europei

Parlamentul danez a adoptat un proiect de lege prezentat de guvern care permite retrimiterea migranților solicitanți de azil într-o țară în afara Europei, asumându-și rolul de intermediar, în ciuda criticilor formulate mai ales… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO. Autovehicul cuprins de flăcări, pe strada Grănicerilor

În această dimineață, în jurul orei 5, pompierii au fost solicitați să intervină pe strada Grănicerilor din Baia Mare, unde un autovehicul a fost cuprins de flăcări. Martorii spun că a fost vorba de un cetățean italian care a adormit în timpul deplasării, ulterior… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 225 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 113 decese și 341 de persoane internate la ATI

OFICIAL| 225 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 113 decese și 341 de persoane internate la ATI Vineri, 4 iunie 2021,… [citeste mai departe]

Caracteristici ale separatoarelor de hidrocarburi

Echipamentele de separare a hidrocarburilor, cunoscute și sub denumirea de separatoare de hidrocarburi, sunt în esență rezervoare proiectate pentru a separa uleiul și substanțele combustibile de apă. Acest tip de ape nu pot pătrunde în niciun sistem de tr [citeste mai departe]

Gelu Voican Voiculescu, interviu exploziv la Evenimentul Istoric

Gelu Voican Voiculescu este unul din personajele cheie ale momentelor fierbinți din 1989 și 1990.Unul din personajele care alături de Ion Iliescu și Petre Roman, intră în categoria conspiratorilor de tip Silviu Brucan. Este omul care deține o parte din secretele acelor zile.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vom putea obține certificatul de vaccinare!

De la 1 iulie, românii vor putea să descarce certificatul verde de vaccinare care va fi folosit pentru călătoriile în interiorul Uniunii Europene. La câte ore după anunțul că certificatul verde de vaccinare – numit și pașaport COVID – va intra în vigoare la 1 iulie, Andrei Baciu a explicat procedura prin… [citeste mai departe]

Dezbatere Historia la Adevărul LIVE, ora 12:00. Biden în Europa, faţă în faţă cu Putin

Preşedintele SUA Joe Biden se pregăteşte să treacă Atlanticul pentru un turneu politic şi diplomatic de importanţă excepţională ce cuprinde întrunirea G7, summit-ul Statele Unite-Uniunea Europeană, summit-ul NATO… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci elevi suceveni, premiați la etapa națională a Olimpiadei de Fizică

 Patru elevi de la Colegiul Național „Ștefan cel Mare" Suceava și un elev de la Școala Gimnazială „Bogdan Vodă" Câmpulung Moldovenesc au fost premiați la etapa națională a Olimpiadei Societății Române de Fizică. Elevii sucevenii au obținut la etapa… [citeste mai departe]

Noaptea Muzeelor 2021 are loc sâmbătă, 12 iunie. Expoziții în premieră la Muzeul Pandemiei și la Muzeul Colectivizării

Noaptea Muzeelor 2021, ediția a 17-a, se va desfășura sâmbătă, 12 iunie, la nivel naţional. Organizatorii anunță expoziţii, intervenţii şi experimente… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021

Publicat:
of Statistics (INS) published on ’s hourly labour cost for the first quarter of 2021 and recorded a decrease of 2.58% over the previous quarter and a 5.56% increase compared to the same period of 2020, adjusted for a number of working days. Over the fourth quarter of 2020, the hourly […] The post Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

12:20, 02.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com.   INS stated that in March, Romania’s industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year…

INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

12:00, 31.05.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

12:40, 26.05.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.  In his first comments after what some European…

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

12:41, 19.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

12:56, 15.04.2021 - Facebook from all the social networks is Romanians’ first preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the study…

Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…


