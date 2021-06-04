Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021Publicat:
The National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday Romania’s hourly labour cost for the first quarter of 2021 and recorded a decrease of 2.58% over the previous quarter and a 5.56% increase compared to the same period of 2020, adjusted for a number of working days. Over the fourth quarter of 2020, the hourly […] The post Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
