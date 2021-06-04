Romania’s hourly labour cost dropped 2.58% in Q1 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com. INS stated that in March, Romania’s industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters. In his first comments after what some European…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

- The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider. Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

- Facebook from all the social networks is Romanians’ first preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the study…

- The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…