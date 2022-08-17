Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS), Romania-Insider reports. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood at 6.4%, INS said on […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

