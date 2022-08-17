Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter

Stiri Recomandate

Reguli pentru cei care folosesc trotinetele, bicicletele sau motocicletele

Reguli pentru cei care folosesc trotinetele, bicicletele sau motocicletele

„Conducerea pe drumurile publice a unui vehicul pentru care legea prevede obligativitatea deținerii permisului de conducere de către o persoană care are o îmbibație alcoolică de peste 0,80 g/l alcool pur în sânge se pedepsește cu închisoare de la unu la… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea 17 august – Se întoarce canicula – În ce zone se vor înregistra temperaturi de aproape 40 de grade Celsius

Vremea 17 august – Se întoarce canicula – În ce zone se vor înregistra temperaturi de aproape 40 de grade Celsius

Astăzi vremea va fi călduroasă în majoritatea zonelor The post Vremea 17 august – Se întoarce canicula – În ce zone se vor înregistra temperaturi de aproape 40… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia dă o uriaşă lovitură cu implicaţii geo-strategice

Turcia dă o uriaşă lovitură cu implicaţii geo-strategice

Implicaţiile sunt absolut enorme şi presupun o reorientare nu numai a pieţelor economice, ci şi o reaşezare a tuturor raţionamentelor majore de securitate la nivel mondial, cu Turcia în situaţia de a-şi susţine viitoarea prezenţă în BRICS cu un argument imbatabil: 694 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Control în zona lacurilor Străuleşti şi Plumbuita, care va continua în perimetrul celorlalte lacuri din Capitală

Control în zona lacurilor Străuleşti şi Plumbuita, care va continua în perimetrul celorlalte lacuri din Capitală

Prefectul Capitalei, Toni Greblă, a decis să demareze un control în zona lacurilor Străuleşti şi Plumbuita, care va continua în perimetrul celorlalte lacuri bucureştene,… [citeste mai departe]

Capitalizarea companiilor româneşti listate la bursă a ajuns la aproape 149 miliarde lei, la finalul primelor şapte luni ale anului

Capitalizarea companiilor româneşti listate la bursă a ajuns la aproape 149 miliarde lei, la finalul primelor şapte luni ale anului

”Capitalizarea companiilor româneşti listate la BVB a ajuns la aproape 149 miliarde lei, echivalentul a 28,9 miliarde euro, la finalul… [citeste mai departe]

Aradul în timpul celui de-al doilea Război Mondial, temă de conferință la Zilele Aradului

Aradul în timpul celui de-al doilea Război Mondial, temă de conferință la Zilele Aradului

Ca în fiecare an, din programul Zilelor Aradului face parte și o conferință științifică națională, dedicată istoriei orașului Arad, în cadrul căreia, pe lângă diverse comunicări care vor fi prezentate de istorici,… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii Penitenciarului Vaslui protestează în fața Guvernului României

Polițiștii Penitenciarului Vaslui protestează în fața Guvernului României

NEMULȚUMIRI…Sindicaliștii din poliție și penitenciare protestează miercuri în fața Guvernului, apoi se vor deplasa în marș spre sediile partidelor PNL și PSD. Aceștia cer salarii mai mari, dar și acordarea salariilor restante. E vorba de Sindicatul… [citeste mai departe]

Formula 1, schimbări majore la nivel de motorizare din 2026 - Numele mari care vor putea face pasul în „Marele Circ”

Formula 1, schimbări majore la nivel de motorizare din 2026 - Numele mari care vor putea face pasul în „Marele Circ”

Organismul care guvernează Formula 1 a aprobat, marți, noi reglementări privind motoarele începând din 2026. Decizia poate deschide drumul intrării în „Marele… [citeste mai departe]

Drumuri naţionale cu trafic afectat de lucrări

Drumuri naţionale cu trafic afectat de lucrări

S-au reluat lucrările de consolidare la Boiţa, pe DN 7 Valea Oltului. Circulaţia se desfăşoară dirijat. Continuă reparaţiile podului peste Prahova de la Brătăşanca, de pe DN 72 Târgovişte-Ploieşti. Se merge dirijat, iar pe DN 2, la Roman, intrarea dinspre Bacău, se lucrează la rosturile podului peste râul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe Meseș. O femeie a ajuns la spital

Accident pe Meseș. O femeie a ajuns la spital

O femeie în vârstă de 63 de ani a ajuns la spital după ce a fost lovită de un autoturism pe drumul național 1 F, în zona Meseș. Potrivit polițiștilor, accidentul s-a petrecut în timp ce femeia încerca să traverseze șoseaua. Accidentul a avut loc azi, în afara localității Ciumărna, iar din cercetările polițiștilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year, according to flash data released by the (INS), Romania-Insider reports. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood at 6.4%, INS said on […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU Commission defers first disbursement under Resilience Facility to Romania

11:40, 29.07.2022 - Romania and the European Commission (EC) have jointly decided to extend the assessment period for the first disbursement under the Resilience facility (EUR 2.6 bln) from the end of July to September 16, the EC confirmed according G4media.ro. The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Digital mailboxes into service released by Romanian Post Company

16:50, 22.07.2022 - The Romanian Post Company put into service, on Friday, the first digital mailboxes out of a total of 3,000 such lockers which will be installed in the next period throughout the country, the company informs. „This way, the public postal operator is taking another step towards digitalization, keeping…

The European Central Bank brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move

17:35, 21.07.2022 -   The European Central Bank on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone. The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing…

International Mathematical Olympiad 2022: Romania’s team ranks 1st in Europe, 5th worldwide

11:15, 15.07.2022 - Romania’s mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide, at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022, in Oslo. „The best performance in the last 25 years! Romania’s mathematics group claimed the first place in Europe and the 5th place in the world,” Minister of Education Sorin…

Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

11:41, 12.07.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

10:51, 22.06.2022 - The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

Romania’s GDP grows 6.5% y/y in Q1

12:31, 08.06.2022 - Romania’s economy grew by 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 0.1% annual contraction over the same period last year, the statistical board said on Wednesday, citing non-adjusted provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 30°C
Timisoara 19°C | 35°C
Constanta 22°C | 32°C
Brasov 16°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 august 2022
USD 4.8176
EUR 4.8831
CHF 5.0705
GBP 5.7936
CAD 3.7331
XAU 275.085
JPY 3.5918
CNY 0.7099
AED 1.3116
AUD 3.3706
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.4967

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec