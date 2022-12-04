Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Air passenger transport increased, in the first nine months of this year, by 96.9%, compared to the similar period in 2021, from 7.992 million passengers to more than 15.738 million passengers, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu…

- New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by almost 20%, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- In the first nine months of the year, Romania imported an amount of gas by a 19.2% lower than in the same period last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first eight months of 2022, 2.025 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), being by 1.7% (34,300 toe) higher than in the same period in 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- The volume of construction works increased, in the first eight months of 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, by 6.6% as unadjusted series, and by 4.5% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

- Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- In the first seven months of 2022, Romania's industrial production declined 1.3% as unadjusted data and 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and working days, both y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…