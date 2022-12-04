Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Stiri Recomandate

De ce nu a spus nimic Cotroceniul despre întrevederea lui Klaus Iohannis cu cancelarul austriac?

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a mers la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni în vizită de lucru în Grecia, dar întrevederea, la Atena, cu cancelarul Austriei nu a fost menționată de Administrația Prezidențială. Întâlnirea… [citeste mai departe]

Luni începe o nouă ediţie a programului Rabla pentru electrocasnice. Vor fi emise vouchere pentru frigidere, congelatoare, maşini de spălat rufe şi vase

În a doua etapă, din 12 decembrie vor fi emise vouchere pentru laptopuri şi tablete,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în lanț pe DN1. 17 mașini, printre care și o ambulanță, au fost implicate

Un accident în lanţ în care au fost implicate 17 maşini, printre care și o ambulanță, s-a produs în această dimineaţă pe DN1, pe sensul de mers dinspre Brașov spre București. Din primele informații, nu sunt victime care să necesite… [citeste mai departe]

Gara de Nord din Bucureşti va fi modernizată, în urma unei investiții de peste 120 milioane euro

Gara de Nord din Bucureşti, cea mai mare din ţară, va fi modernizată pe bani europeni. Anul viitor, ar urma să înceapă lucrările, care vor viza inclusiv clădirile ce vor fi consolidate şi reabilitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Ungurii, scutiți de la aplicarea plafonării preţului la petrolul rusesc, după negocieri cu UE

Ungaria nu va trebui să aplice plafonarea preţului la petrolul rusesc, fiind scutită, după negocieri purtate cu Uniunea Europeană, a anunţat, sâmbătă ministrul ungar al Afacerilor Externe, Péter Szijjártó,… [citeste mai departe]

Cozi uriașe în capitala Chinei, la testarea Covid

Multe locuri din oraş, inclusiv birouri din instituții, cer încă un test negativ pentru a permite accesul. Dar supermarket-urile au renunţat deja la această condiţionare, iar transportul public va renunţa începând de mâine. [citeste mai departe]

Impact mortal pe cel mai periculos drum din Banat

    În această dimineață, la ora 4:19 minute, Poliția Municipiului Caransebeș a fost sesizată prin apel 112 despre faptul că pe DN 6, în afara localității Bucoșnița, s-a produs un accident rutier soldat cu o persoană decedată și trei persoane rănite.   În urma deplasării la fața locului, echipajele de… [citeste mai departe]

Lacrimi și durere în Italia la înmormântarea celor două românce, mamă și fiică, moarte într-un tragic accident

Durere de nedescris pentru familiari și tristețe profundă pentru toți cei care au participat vineri, 2 decembrie, la funeraliile româncelor Gianina Maria Mentel… [citeste mai departe]

A început pelerinajul la Cinstitul Brâu al Maicii Domnului

Cinstitul Brâu al Maicii Domnului este pus spre închinare, alături de racla cu mâna făcătoare de minuni a Sfântului Nicolae, Arhiepiscopul Mirelor Lichiei, Mare făcător de minuni şi grabnic ajutător, începând de duminică, 4 decembrie 2022, în Biserica Sf. Gheorghe Nou, din Bucureşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Creditorii Cineworld iau în calcul vânzarea lanţului de cinematografe Cinema City

Creditorii operatorului britanic de cinematografe Cineworld Group au purtat discuţii pe tema divizării grupului şi a vânzării operaţiunilor din Europa de Est, inclusiv a celor din România, au declarat pentru Bloomberg surse din apropierea… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Romania imported, in the first nine months of 2022, a quantity of usable natural gas of 1.666 million tonne of oil equivalent (toe), 19.2pct (-396,200 toe) less than in the same period last year, according to data centralized by the of Statistics (INS).

Air passenger transport doubles in first 9 months of 2022

11:35, 30.11.2022 - Air passenger transport increased, in the first nine months of this year, by 96.9%, compared to the similar period in 2021, from 7.992 million passengers to more than 15.738 million passengers, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu…

New orders in manufacturing industry up almost 20 pct, in first nine months (statistics)

11:30, 14.11.2022 - New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by almost 20%, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's gas imports fall by almost 20 pct in first nine months

11:20, 14.11.2022 - In the first nine months of the year, Romania imported an amount of gas by a 19.2% lower than in the same period last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Industrial production decreases by 1 pct in first nine months of 2022 (INS)

10:30, 14.11.2022 - Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Coal production increases 1.7% in first 8 months of 2022, imports up 13.5%

09:01, 24.10.2022 - Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first eight months of 2022, 2.025 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), being by 1.7% (34,300 toe) higher than in the same period in 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Volume of construction works up by 6.6 pct in first eight months

10:46, 19.10.2022 - The volume of construction works increased, in the first eight months of 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, by 6.6% as unadjusted series, and by 4.5% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.9pct, in first 8 months

10:26, 14.10.2022 - Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's industrial production declines 1.3pct seven months into 2022 (statistics)

11:00, 14.09.2022 - In the first seven months of 2022, Romania's industrial production declined 1.3% as unadjusted data and 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and working days, both y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…


