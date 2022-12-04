Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pctPublicat:
Romania imported, in the first nine months of 2022, a quantity of usable natural gas of 1.666 million tonne of oil equivalent (toe), 19.2pct (-396,200 toe) less than in the same period last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
