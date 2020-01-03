Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in DecemberPublicat:
As of December 31, 2019, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood 32.926 billion euros, slightly down from 33.817 billion euros at the end of November 2019, the central bank announced in a release.
Inflows recorded in December amounted to 2.197 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, into the European Commission's accounts, other.
Outflows stood at 3.088 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements…
