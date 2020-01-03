Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

Stiri Recomandate

MAE/Atenţionare de călătorie: Australia - incendii de vegetaţie

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau intenţionează să călătorească pe teritoriul Australiei că a fost decretată starea de dezastru în statul Victoria, în urma evenimentelor catastrofice provocate de incendiile… [citeste mai departe]

Pregătiri pentru Bobotează. La malul mării se vor sfinți 150 de tone de apă

S-a lăsat frigul, au început şi pregătirile pentru Bobotează. La malul mării se vor sfinți 150 de tone de apă, iar două sute de mii de sticle cu agheasmă vor ajunge în casele credincioșilor. [citeste mai departe]

Health Minister Victor Costaches year-start message: We want Romanian health system to open to the world

Health Minister Victor Costache said in his year-start message that he wants the Romanian health care system to "open to the world" and that he will do everything it takes from the administrative… [citeste mai departe]

Cine era generalul iranian Qassem Soleimani, ucis de un raid aerian american în Irak

Considerat de unii ca fiind cel mai popular om din Iran, ba chiar unul dintre cei mai puternici lideri din Orientul Mijlociu, generalul iranian Qassem Soleimani a fost a fost ucis vineri într-un atac aerian lansat asupra convoiului… [citeste mai departe]

MAE a emis alertă de călătorie pentru cetăţenii românii care se află sau doresc să meargă în Australia

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau intenţionează să călătorească pe teritoriul Australiei asupra decretării stării de dezastru… [citeste mai departe]

Coliziune între patru autoturisme în Vâlcea

O coliziune între patru autoturisme a avut loc în această seară în comuna Bujoreni, judeţul Vâlcea. O persoană a fost rănită, dar a refuzat transportul la spital. A intervenit SMURD Vâlcea şi Serviciul de Ambulanţă. Traficul blocat pe un singur sens.Este blocată o banda a doua a sensului Sibiu – Râmnicu Vâlcea. [citeste mai departe]

A fost haos la ghișeele de check-in de pe Aeroportul Otopeni, din cauza unor căderi de tensiune. Benzile de bagaje au fost mai mult blocate

Activitatea la ghișeele de check-in de pe Aeroportul Otopeni a fost afectată, în această dimineață, în urma unor blocaje… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2019 a fost mai sărac în evenimente. Principalele momente de distracție în Cetatea Alba Carolina

Anul 2019 a fost mai sărac în concerte, spectacole și evenimente în Cetatea Alba Carolina. Cu toate acestea, albaiulienii și oaspeții lor au avut prilej de distracție, atât în inima orașului,… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon, acuzat că a extrădat profesorii turci în schimbul banilor pentru reparaţia Preşedinţiei

Igor Dodon a plătit prin extrădarea profesorilor turci pentru donația de şapte milioane de euro pentru reparaţia clădirii Preşedinţiei, iar mulțumirile recente ale liderului de la Ankara, Recep… [citeste mai departe]

Din 10 persoane care suferă de tulburări de somn la nivel global, doar una se tratează

Sanofi, prin divizia de Consumer HealthCare (medicamente fără prescripție medicală și suplimente alimentare), anunță consolidarea prezenţei în categoria produselor pentru tulburări de somn prin lansarea suplimentului alimentar… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

As of December 31, 2019, the forex reserves of the of Romania (BNR) stood 32.926 billion euros, slightly down from 33.817 billion euros at the end of November 2019, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in December amounted to 2.197 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of , into the 's accounts, other.

Outflows stood at 3.088 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements

