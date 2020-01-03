Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The total value of overdue loans - both corporate and individual - totaled 4.7 billion lei in November 2019, 2.6 percent down from the figure reported in October 2019, while past due loans in foreign currency decreased by 6.5 percent to the equivalent of 2.17 billion lei, according to the data of…

- Deposits of non-governmental resident clients increased by 1.8 per cent in November 2019 compared with October 2019, up to 356.611 billion lei and by 9.9 per cent (5.9 per cent in real terms) compared with November 2018, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed RON 1 billion from banks on Thursday, through an issue of benchmark bonds with a residual maturity of 54 months, at an average yield. of 4.10 per cent per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of the…

- Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode argued in Brussels that the current form of the Mobility Package 1 is unacceptable for Romania and pointed out that its impact in the transport sector is worrying, given the problem of returning the vehicle creates additional costs…

- The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 3.12pct, to 33.817 billion euro, at the end of November, from 34.908 billion euro on October 31, 2019, according to BNR data submitted on Monday to AGERPRES. During that month there were inflows worth 1.891 billion…

- The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by 1.45pct, to 34.908 billion euros, at the end of October, from 35.423 billion euros on 30 September 2019, according to BNR data released on Friday for AGERPRES. During the month, there were inflows of 559 million euros, representing…

- RON-denominated household deposits this September inched up 0.3 percent from August to RON 124.942 billion, and were 8.8 percent (5.2 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. RON-denominated deposits of other sectors…

- Foreign direct investment in Romania increased in the first eight months of 2019 by 2.84pct compared with the same period one year ago, to 3.581 billion euros, according to data released on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Non-residents' direct investment in Romania amounted to 3.581…