Romania’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over drone incident

- The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

- A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

- Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

- Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv. While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…

- UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

- Romania has initiated efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, with some 200 Romanian nationals requesting assistance from the authorities in Bucharest to leave the area, according to Euractiv. The crisis management team of Romania’s Foreign Ministry has taken action to ensure the safe…

- Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery…