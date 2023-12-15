Romania’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over drone incident

Stiri Recomandate

Ion Mînzînă, ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503

Ion Mînzînă, ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503 Ion Mînzînă, președintele Consiliului Județean și al PSD Argeș, a făcut astăzi ultima inspecție pe teren la DJ 503, cel mai important proiect de infrastructură rutieră derulat de Consiliul Judetean Argeș pe #fondurieuropene în acest mandat și cel… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Profesorii de Poveste care au scris istorie la Liceul cu Program Sportiv, celebrați de colegi și elevi

Liceul cu Program Sportiv Bistrița a organizat un eveniment de suflet dedicat tuturor profesorilor pensionați de-a lungul anilor de la acest liceu. Gala a avut loc la Hotel Metropolis… [citeste mai departe]

Răsturnare de situație la Bruxelles: Europa i-a plătit `tainul` lui Viktor Orban

Reforma judiciară a Ungariei a remediat deficiențele independenței justiției, ceea ce înseamnă că o parte din finanțarea asigurată prin Politica de Coeziune poate fi deblocată, iar Ungaria poate pretinde fonduri de până la 10,2 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să pui folie de aluminiu în spatele caloriferelor - Metoda te poate scăpa de multe bătăi de cap

De ce să puneți folie de aluminiu în spatele caloriferelor?Odată cu creșterea prețurilor la energie și a costului ridicat al vieții, căutăm în mod constant sfaturi și trucuri… [citeste mai departe]

Înainte de Revelion, vino la Teatrul Național din Timișoara!

Timișoara 2024 înseamnă un nou început. La mijlocul lunii februarie, Teatrul Național „Mihai Eminescu” din Timișoara deschidea Anul Capitalei Europene a Culturii – Timișoara 2023 cu spectacolul Povestea acelor oameni care într-o seară s-au adunat în jurul [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune fotografii ale Salonului Internațional „Bucovina Mileniul III”, expuse timp ...

La Muzeul de Istorie Suceava s-a vernisaj vineri, 15 decembrie 2023, expoziția Salonului Internațional de Artă Fotografică „Bucovina Mileniul III", ediția a XIX-a, iar lucrările expuse pot fi admirate până… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A 3 – Se deschide circulația pe secțiunea Chețani-Câmpia Turzii, cu 8 luni mai devreme

Săptămâna viitoare, va fi deschisă circulația pe cei 15,7 km ai secțiunii Chețani-CâmpiaTurzii, cu 8 luni mai devreme decăt prevede termenul contractual, anunță Cristian Pistol, directorul general… [citeste mai departe]

Angajat al Domeniului Schiabil Transalpina, în stare gravă, după ce a căzut de la 5 metri înălțime - Intervine elicopterul SMURD

Un bărbat, angajat al Domeniului Schiabil Transalpina, a căzut, vineri, de la 5 metri înalțime, de p o clădire aflată la baza pârtiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Locul în care benzina a ajuns să fie mai ieftină decât apa. Motivul pentru care costă atât de puţin

În timp ce autoritățile europene și occidentale se confruntă cu tensiuni privind prețurile combustibililor, există un loc în lume în care benzina a ajuns să fie mai ieftină chiar și decât… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Filisan si Constanta Restart, pregatiti pentru un nou proiect: University Park - un nou parc de doua ori mai mare si mult mai frumos. Cum va arata? (GALERIE FOTO)

Partener le va fi si de aceasta Universitatea Ovidius din… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over drone incident

Romania’s summoned Russian Ambassador Valeri Kuzmin on Thursday in response to the latest incident involving a Russian drone that fell on Romanian territory overnight, according to Euractiv. Following an overnight on-site investigation, joint teams from the Defence and reported a 1.5-metre deep crater resulting from the uncontrolled crash of a drone […] The post Romania’s summons Russian ambassador over drone incident appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising

11:05, 08.12.2023 - The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

09:01, 30.11.2023 - A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

New version of Romania’s recovery plan omits 9.4% of GDP for pensions

09:35, 17.11.2023 - Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

Romanian president says Schengen ‘no longer functions’

10:20, 27.10.2023 - Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv.  While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…

UK military trainers will travel to Romania to train Ukrainians

10:05, 20.10.2023 - UK military experts will be training Ukrainians in the Romanian bases next year, the British ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, said at a press conference at the end of his mandate on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The diplomat highlighted the very dynamic bilateral relations, the common interest…

Romania tries to get its citizens out of Gaza

11:01, 16.10.2023 - Romania has initiated efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, with some 200 Romanian nationals requesting assistance from the authorities in Bucharest to leave the area, according to Euractiv.  The crisis management team of Romania’s Foreign Ministry has taken action to ensure the safe…

NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine

13:55, 12.10.2023 - Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery…


