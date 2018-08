Romania's first network of tourism caves, presented at Eurospeleo Forum, Austria

The first network of tourism caves in Romania was presented by the representatives of the Centre for Protected Areas and Durable Development (CAPDD) Bihor to one of the most important meetings of speleologists from all around the world, Eurospeleo Forum, 23 to 26 august 2018, in Ebensee, Austria.

'Eurospeleo Forum is a complex event, with participants from 40 countries and six continents. The chance to present in front of over seven hundreds of speleologists from all over the world Romania's first network of tourism caves is a very important step for us within the efforts dedicated to…