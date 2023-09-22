Romania’s Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps up

Stiri Recomandate

Un moldovean de 26 de ani, reținut de forțele de ordine din Rusia. Care este motivul

Un moldovean de 26 de ani, reținut de forțele de ordine din Rusia. Care este motivul

Un moldovean în vârstă de 26 de ani a fost reținut în Federația Rusă. Forțele de ordine l-au prins în regiunea Volgograd, acesta fiind anunțat în căutare din anul 2015, transmite Realitatea.md . Individul era căutat prin canalele… [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide o nouă stație de metrou în București: va intra direct în circuit

Se deschide o nouă stație de metrou în București: va intra direct în circuit

O nouă stație de metrou se va deschide în București, anunță primarul Sectorului 4, Daniel Băluță. Acesta arată că stația de metrou ”Tudor Arghezi” se va deschide cel mai târziu la jumătatea lunii noiembrie, după ce va pacurge toți pașii necesari… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a lovit în Crimeea Statul Major al Flotei Rusiei din Marea Neagră

Ucraina a lovit în Crimeea Statul Major al Flotei Rusiei din Marea Neagră

Ucraina a lovit cu o rachetă, astăzi, Statul Major al Flotei ruse din Marea Neagră, situat în centrul oraşului Sevastopol, Crimeea, a indicat un responsabil local, citat de agențiile internaționale. [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean de ispravă a primit titlul de Tezaur Uman Viu, fiind un păstrător al unui obicei aflat pe cale de dispariție - FOTO

Un clujean de ispravă a primit titlul de Tezaur Uman Viu, fiind un păstrător al unui obicei aflat pe cale de dispariție - FOTO

Clujeanul Simion Drînda a primit titlul onorific ”Tezaur Uman Viu”, în cadrul unei gale care a avut loc la Teatrul Municipal din Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Când va deveni funcțională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi". Anunțul Primăriei Sectorului 4

Când va deveni funcțională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi”. Anunțul Primăriei Sectorului 4

Când va deveni operațională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi”? Răspunsul vine chiar de la nivelul Primăriei Sectorului 4. Stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi” va fi dată în folosință până la data de 15 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Prins cu peste 200 km/h, a rămas fără permis pentru 4 luni! A primit și o amendă pe măsură

Prins cu peste 200 km/h, a rămas fără permis pentru 4 luni! A primit și o amendă pe măsură

Un tânăr din Sălaj, care a fost prins de radar circulând cu peste 200 km/h pe Autostrada A3, a rămas fără permis pentru următoarele 120 de zile, dar a primit și o amendă uriașă, de aproape 3.000 lei. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele

Un băiat a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele

Un băiat, de 18 ani, din Neamț s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele, informează ȘtirileProTV. Tânărul a luat din casă 12.000 de lei și s-a gândit să își încerce norocul la păcănele. A sperat că va da lovitura și că își va… [citeste mai departe]

Termenul pentru înscrierea în programul Bursele ANIS se prelungește

Termenul pentru înscrierea în programul Bursele ANIS se prelungește

Termenul-limită pentru înscrierea în cea de-a şasea ediţie a programului Bursele ANIS se prelungeşte până la data de 30 septembrie, a anunţat, vineri, într-un comunicat de presă, Asociaţia Patronală a Industriei de Software şi Servicii, organizatorul competiţiei.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru tinerii căsătoriți. Câți bani vrea să le ia ANAF-ul din darul de nuntă

Vești proaste pentru tinerii căsătoriți. Câți bani vrea să le ia ANAF-ul din darul de nuntă

Noile măsuri fiscale pun în pericol veniturile proaspeților căsătoriți. Guvernul a decis impozitarea darului de nuntă cu 70%.  Tinerii căsătoriți nu se vor mai bucura de darul primit în ziua nunții. În… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps up

Publicat:
Romania’s Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps up

As this year's winds down in Romania's capital city, organizers of one of Europe's biggest classical music events are already training their sights on the next edition of the festival to be held in 2025, according to Reuters. The 27th Enescu festival, a biennial event, could bring in American orchestras for the […]

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15

12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

Europe's renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

10:31, 08.09.2023 - Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Poland says it fixes leak in Druzhba oil pipeline

12:40, 08.08.2023 - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters.  PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

Romania și țarile vecine Ucrainei vor inca o prelungire a interdicției la import a cerealelor ucrainene

15:10, 19.07.2023 - Romania si alte patru tari membre ale Uniunii Europene din vecinatatea Ucrainei vor adresa Bruxelles-ului, miercuri, o solicitare comuna de a prelungi interdictia care vizeaza importurile de cereale din Ucraina dincolo de termenul limita de 15 septembrie, pentru a evita perturbari majore ale pietei,…

Intensifying heat waves prompt health warnings for Europe

11:05, 19.07.2023 - A global pattern of heat waves scorching parts of Europe, Asia and the United States intensified on Tuesday, with the World Meteorological Organization warning of an increased risk of deaths linked to excessively high temperatures, according to Reuters. With baking temperatures hitting Europe during…

O noua gafa a presedintelui american: "E clar ca Putin pierde razboiul in Irak"

08:50, 29.06.2023 - Presedintele american Joe Biden a comis o noua gafa, miercuri, el spunandu-le jurnalistilor ca liderul de la Moscova, Vladimir Putin, pierde “razboiul in Irak”, noteaza Reuters. Vorbind scurt cu reporterii inainte de a pleca de la Casa Alba intr-o deplasare la Chicago, Biden a fost intrebat daca Putin…

Belgium's ABEE plans 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania, mayor says

10:40, 28.06.2023 - Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…


