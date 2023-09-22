Romania’s Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps upPublicat:
As this year’s George Enescu Festival winds down in Romania‘s capital city, organizers of one of Europe’s biggest classical music events are already training their sights on the next edition of the festival to be held in 2025, according to Reuters. The 27th Enescu festival, a biennial event, could bring in American orchestras for the […] The post Romania’s Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps up appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
