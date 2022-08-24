Romania’s energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 bln

Stiri Recomandate

Champions League: Glasgow Rangers, la care este legitimat Ianis Hagi, s-a calificat în grupe (Rezultatele serii)

Glasgow Rangers, echipă la care este legitimat Ianis Hagi, s-a calificat în grupele Champions League, după ce s-a impus cu 1-0 pe terenul celor de la PSV Eindhoven, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Brânza proaspătă de capră Harmonica a câştigat cel mai important premiu internaţional pentru alimente

Un tip de brânză proaspătă bulgărească din lapte de capră a câştigat premiul cel mare în cadrul ediţiei de anul acesta a Great Taste Awards, cel mai important sistem de acreditare pentru… [citeste mai departe]

România, țara cu cea mai scăzută pondere a cititorilor de știri online

În 2021, aproximativ nouă din zece (89%) persoane din Uniunea Europeană, cu vârsta cuprinsă între 16 şi 74 de ani, au folosit internetul în special pentru citirea ştirilor online, dar în România s-a înregistrat cea mai scăzută pondere a utilizatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Handbal juniori – Focșănenii sunt în plină perioadă de pregătire!

Campionatele vor începe în septembrie Handbaliștii juniori ai CSM Focșani 2007 au avut un sezon 2021-2022 în care au reușit veritabile performanțe. Juniorii 1 au încheiat campionatul pe locul 4 în urma timișorenilor care au constituit,… [citeste mai departe]

Două fete din Focșani, între cei mai buni ambasadori ai României!

La o recentă întâlnire cu sportivii medaliați la Campionatele Europene de la Munchen, premierul României a dat o veste bună performerilor români la competițiile continentale din capitala Bavariei. ”Şi pentru că rezultatele trebuie răsplătite, am avut o analiză la… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura face angajări

Instituția Prefectului are nevoie de personal la compartimentul juridic, acolo unde mai mereu au existat lipsuri în această privință. Vestea bună este că juristul Raluca Alexandru, venită în luna martie pe postul de secretar general în cadrul Instituției Prefectului, rămâne în această funcție în continuare, dar vestea proastă este că lipsa personalului… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful serviciului secret al armatei ucrainene a dezvăluit motivele pentru care ofensiva rușilor a încetinit

Unul dintre cei mai importanți oficiali din cadrul serviciilor ucrainene de informații militare a declarat miercuri că ofensiva Rusiei încetinește din cauza „oboselii morale și fizice”… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina recunoscătoare României pt asistenţa dată din prima zi a războiului

Ucraina recunoscătoare României pt asistenţa dată din prima zi a războiului    Foto: Arhivă. Ucraina este recunoscătoare României pentru asistenţa semnificativă furnizată încă din prima zi a războiului, inclusiv pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Gașca Zurli vine la Vaslui. Copiii sunt așteptați în Centrul Civic

VESTE… Organizatorii Festivalului Umorului “Constantin Tănase” vin cu vești bune pentru cei mai mici vasluieni. Astfel, pentru prima dată, pe 16 septembrie, în Centrul Civic, va sosi Gașca Zurli. Intrarea este liberă în limita celor 2.000 de scaune, ce vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Un focșănean a pierdut bani la sala de jocuri, așa că a spart un televizor

Un focșănean a ieșit de două ori păgubit după un moment de furie, când, supărat că a pierdut bani la o sală de jocuri, a reușit să spargă un televizor din incinta respectivă. Ulterior, acesta a fost tras la răspundere, iar în urma procesului a… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 bln

Romania’s energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 bln

Romania‘s scheme to shield households and smaller businesses from soaring energy bills will cost around 16 bln lei ($3.27 bln), said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. He added that the coalition government was also considering windfall taxes on the entire energy supply chain. Romania has capped gas and electricity bills for […] The post Romania’s energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 bln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

