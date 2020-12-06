Romania's Embassy in Copenhagen publishes list of documents that can be presented at voting in Denmark, Iceland

Romania's Embassy in Copenhagen publishes list of documents that can be presented at voting in Denmark, IcelandPublicat:
The Romanian citizens domiciled in Romania and residing abroad can vote in parliamentary elections only if they present a Romanian identity document and an official document issued by the foreign state regarding the establishment of residence.
The Romanian Embassy in Copenhagen has published on its Facebook page the list of documents issued by foreign authorities, which can be presented in order to exercise its right to vote. For Denmark, these documents are: health card; driver's license; residence permit; registration certificate; proof of the right of residence in the form of a certificate.…
