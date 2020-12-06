Romania's Embassy in Copenhagen publishes list of documents that can be presented at voting in Denmark, Iceland

Stiri Recomandate

Românii din Turcia sunt exceptați de la măsura interdicției de deplasare în zilele votului

Cetăţenii români care doresc să îşi exprime intenţia de vot la alegerile parlamentare în secţiile organizate la misiunile diplomatice şi consulare ale României din Republica Turcia sunt exceptaţi de la măsura interdicţiei… [citeste mai departe]

ALEGERI PARLAMENTARE 2020: 31 de pacienți ai SJU Alba Iulia, dintre care 6 cu COVID-19, vor vota cu urna mobilă

Ziarul Unirea ALEGERI PARLAMENTARE 2020: 31 de pacienți ai SJU Alba Iulia, dintre care 6 cu COVID-19, vor vota cu urna mobilă Un număr de 31 de pacienți ai Spitalului Județean… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Reșița a câștigat fără probleme cu Ripensia Timișoara!

REȘIȚA – CSM Reșița a încheiat anul 2020 cu o victorie, după ce a trecut sâmbătă, 5 decembrie, cu scorul de 2-0 de Ripensia Timișoara! Jucătorii lui Minteuan au intrat pe teren deciși să câștige meciul, iar minutul 14 au dechis scorul prin Victoraș Astafei, dintr-o centrare… [citeste mai departe]

Compania spaţială deţinută de Jeff Bezos va transporta prima femeie pe suprafaţa Lunii

Compania spaţială deţinută de Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin, va transporta prima femeie pe suprafaţa Lunii, a declarat miliardarul, în timp ce NASA se apropie de o decizie referitoare la selectarea primei nave private capabilă… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Vela, primul ministru care a votat

Marcel Vela este primul ministru din cabinetul Orban care s-a prezentat la alegerile parlamentare. El a fost prezent în secția de vot la deschiderea ei, la ora 7 și și-a exprimat opțiunea în Caransebeș. „Am votat pentru o lume mai bună”, a spus ministrul Afacerilor Interne, la ieșire. The post Marcel Vela, primul ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Reactia MAEIE privind captura de anabolizante intr-un microbuz cu numere diplomatice

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe și Integrării Europene a fost informat despre operațiunea specială efectuată de Serviciul de Informații și Securitate și Serviciul Vamal al Republicii Moldova cu implicarea unui mijloc de transport cu numere… [citeste mai departe]

Cei mai bogați români sunt din Bacău. Daniel Dines și frații Pavăl l-au depășit pe Ion Țiriac

Oneșteanul Daniel Dines, 48 de ani, este, conform revistei Forbes, cel mai bogat român, cu 7,7 miliarde de lei. Topul celor mai bogati oameni de afaceri romani ii plaseaza pe fratii Dragos si Adrian… [citeste mai departe]

ALEGERI PARLAMENTARE 2020: În Alba, peste 300.000 de alegători sunt așteptați la urne

Ziarul Unirea ALEGERI PARLAMENTARE 2020: În Alba, peste 300.000 de alegători sunt așteptați la urne Duminică, 6 decembrie 2020, cetăţenii cu drept de vot din judeţul Alba şi din ţară se pot prezenta la secţiile de votare pentru… [citeste mai departe]

#alegeriparlamentare2020: Prezenta la vot, ora 8.00. Judetul Constanta, pe locul trei

Constantenii au iesit la vot, duminica dimineata.Pana la ora 8.00 au votat 9.845 de persoane iar judetul Constanta se afla in top 3 in ceea ce priveste prezenta la vot, cu un procent de 1,58 , dupa judetele Mehedinti 1,65 si Olt 1.65… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo pentru tot vestul țării – vântul va bate cu până la 100 km/h

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, duminică, avertizări Cod galben de intensificări ale vântului și ceață în 12 județe. În zona de munte a judeţelor Gorj și Vâlcea se anunță rafale de 100 – 120 km/h. Astfel, până la ora… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Embassy in Copenhagen publishes list of documents that can be presented at voting in Denmark, Iceland

Publicat:
The Romanian citizens domiciled in Romania and residing abroad can vote in parliamentary elections only if they present a Romanian identity document and an official document issued by the foreign state regarding the establishment of residence.

in Copenhagen has published on its Facebook page the list of documents issued by foreign authorities, which can be presented in order to exercise its right to vote. , these documents are: health card; driver's license; residence permit; registration certificate; proof of the right of residence in the form of a certificate.

ParliamentaryElections2020/AEP: Abroad voters can vote even if residence document expired after March 1

17:05, 30.11.2020 - Romanian voters who hold a document certifying their residence abroad and whose validity period has expired between March 1 and December 6 may exercise their right to vote in elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. A press release of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent on Monday…

Atac la baronul ARSENE, ”proprietarul” spitalului din Piatra Neamț: ”Un gunoi”

13:55, 15.11.2020 - Ana Birchall il face praf pe președintele CJ Neamț intr-o postare pe Facebook, dupa incendiul devastator izbucnit la secția ATI a Spitalului Județean Piatra Neamț in care și-au pierdut viața 10 pacienți, iar alte șapte persoane au fost ranite.   Zona crepusculara DAMBOVIȚA! A fost interzis și programul…

GeneralElection2020/Mail voters abroad get postal voting info video

12:40, 11.11.2020 - The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) will send the Romanian voters abroad who have opted for postal voting in the December 6 general election an informative video on voting by mail, to be available also to the public on the AEP Facebook page and YouTube channel, according to AGERPRES.AEP…

Declaratia pe propria raspundere in scoli, refuz categoric din partea parintilor

14:20, 28.10.2020 - Este pentru prima data cand și elevii sunt puși sa semneze declarații pe propria raspundere, alaturi de parinți. Declarația pentru elevi și parinți invoca doua articole din Legea Educației și Ordinul 5545/2020 al ministrului Educației, precum și Codul Penal. „Am luat la cunoștința de un posibil…

ForMin Aurescu urges Romanians in US to consider voting by mail in December 6 general election

16:01, 21.10.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has sent a message to the Romanians in the United States of America urging them to consider registering for voting by mail, adding that polling stations will open in the US for the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.The video message,…

LocalElections2020/ MAI requests BEC extend voting period for those in proximity of polling stations

17:25, 27.09.2020 - The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) has sent, on Sunday, to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) a request by which the latter are asked to analyze the possibility of extending the voting period after 21:00 hrs for the persons who are waiting to express their constitutional right in the proximity…

De noaptea minții: O croitorie din Alba anunța pe Facebook ca vinde maști fashion, certificate de DSP Alba

21:20, 21.09.2020 - Ziarul Unirea De noaptea minții: O croitorie din Alba anunța pe Facebook ca vinde maști fashion, certificate de DSP Alba O croitorie din Alba a postat un anunț ciudat pe Facebook, ca sa nu spunem mai corect nelegal, ca ar vinde maști fashion certificate de DSP Alba. Potrivit legii DSP Alba nu poate…

First photos of Dacia's new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan released, full reveal on September 29

14:06, 07.09.2020 - Car manufacturer Dacia released today the first photos of its new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models that will be officially presented on September 29."You've been waiting for them, now they're here! The New Logan, the New Sandero and the New Sandero Stepway: the 3rd generation of models…


