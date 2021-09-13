Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The the balance-of-payments current account registered in the first seven months of the current year a deficit of 9.057 billion euros, increasing by 69.29% compared to the one reported in January - July 2020, of 5.350 billion euros, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs on Monday. In its structure,…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

- Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…