Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

265000 de oameni au participat în cele patru zile de festival Untold, la Cluj-Napoca

265000 de oameni au participat în cele patru zile de festival Untold, la Cluj-Napoca

Peste 265.000 de persoane din peste 100 de ţări au participat, în total, la UNTOLD 2021, în cele patru zile ale festivalului desfăşurat la Cluj-Napoca, în perioada 9-12 septembrie. „Ultima zi a festivalului UNTOLD a fost una memorabilă.… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele a vorbit despre importanța culturii prevenției, de Ziua Pompierilor

Președintele a vorbit despre importanța culturii prevenției, de Ziua Pompierilor

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, luni, de Ziua Pompierilor, că, pe măsură ce România va ajunge să se confrunte cu situaţii de urgenţă civilă, misiunile pompierilor vor deveni tot mai dificile şi a subliniat importanţa culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Portarul Barcelonei a participat la un interviu neobișnuit: Ter Stegen a dezvăluit detalii interesante din viața sa

Portarul Barcelonei a participat la un interviu neobișnuit: Ter Stegen a dezvăluit detalii interesante din viața sa

Portarul Barcelonei Marc-André ter Stegen a participat la un interviu mai neobișnuit, care a durat 90 de secunde. În acest interval de timp, goalkeeper-ul german a… [citeste mai departe]

Parintii au interdictie sa intre in unitatile de invatamant. Cateva mii de elevi sunt asteptati in banci incepand de luni

Parintii au interdictie sa intre in unitatile de invatamant. Cateva mii de elevi sunt asteptati in banci incepand de luni

Luni este prima zi de scoala. La Lugoj, in unitatile de invatamant scolare si prescolare sunt asteptate cateva mii de elevi. Intoarcerea in banci se face cu mari… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția SIS la îngrijorările lui Ceban, despre posibile provocări „parfumate în capitală

Reacția SIS la îngrijorările lui Ceban, despre posibile provocări „parfumate în capitală

SIS sugerează persoanelor publice să utilizeze în discursurile lor, inclusiv cele care fac referire la activitatea Serviciului doar informații oficiale și verificate, evitând trimiterile la presupuse surse anonime.… [citeste mai departe]

Moises Naim, despre situaţia din Afganistan: Talibanii au ucis ideea că democraţia poate fi exportată

Moises Naim, despre situaţia din Afganistan: Talibanii au ucis ideea că democraţia poate fi exportată

Talibanii au invalidat două idei care au influenţat profund în ultimele decenii deciziile lumii occidentale. Prima este că democraţia poate fi exportată, iar a doua că armata americană este… [citeste mai departe]

Ce li se pregăteşte beneficiarilor de ajutor social

Ce li se pregăteşte beneficiarilor de ajutor social

Beneficiarii de ajutor social vor primi indemnizație timp de încă 6 luni, din momentul angajării, dacă se angajează pentru o perioadă de cel puțin 24 luni, potrivit unui proiect de ordonanță de urgență întocmit de Ministerrul Muncii. Ministerul Muncii a anunțat că a elaborat un proiect de ordonanță… [citeste mai departe]

Părintele bancrutei se vrea ministrul Justiției!

Părintele bancrutei se vrea ministrul Justiției!

În 1997, imediat după instaurarea regimului Convenției Democratice și instalarea lui Emil Constantinescu la Palatul Cotroceni, o Ordonanță de Urgență arunca în aer România. Însă ministrul Justiției de atunci s-a dovedit mai puternic decât toți contestatarii , în special juriști de renume și oameni ai… [citeste mai departe]

Lupte în cuşcă la Timişoara cu ocazia primei ediţii a „Blood Fight League"

Lupte în cuşcă la Timişoara cu ocazia primei ediţii a „Blood Fight League”

Blood Fight League e numele competiţiei care va reuni la Timişoara opt luptători MMA la Timişoara pe 25 septembrie. Vor fi în total şapte meciuri şi un singur premiu: 10.000 de euro pentru câştigător. Gazda luptelor în cuşcă va fi sala… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Sorescu, alături de soțul său în prima zi de școală. Cum s-au pozat cei doi, alături de copii

Alina Sorescu, alături de soțul său în prima zi de școală. Cum s-au pozat cei doi, alături de copii

Alina Sorescu i-a șocat pe toți când a decis să șteargă toate fotografiile de pe social media alături de soțul ei, Alexandru Ciucu. Cum a apărut Alina Sorescu și soțul ei, după zvonurile privind… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania's current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release.  The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased by EUR 2,321bln and EUR 854mln

Balance-of-payments current account deficit - up 9.057bn euros in first 7 months

14:16, 13.09.2021 - The the balance-of-payments current account registered in the first seven months of the current year a deficit of 9.057 billion euros, increasing by 69.29% compared to the one reported in January - July 2020, of 5.350 billion euros, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs on Monday. In its structure,…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

12:41, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

Strabag wins E111mln road construction deal in Romania

16:55, 26.07.2021 - Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

Tourists in Romania spent over 2,600 lei per person in Q1, 2021

15:05, 17.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…


