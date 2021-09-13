Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 blnPublicat:
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release. The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased by EUR 2,321bln and EUR 854mln, […] The post Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
