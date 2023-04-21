Romania's Cristian, Bara and Mitu through to W60 Koper Tournament quarterfinals

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's national team was assigned to Group A, along with Croatia, Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina, in the preliminaries of the European Women's Handball Championship - EHF EURO 2024, following the draw held on Thursday in Zurich.Romania was in the second most valuable ballot box, along with Slovenia,…

- Turneul de tenis feminin ITF W60 de la Koper Slovenia are acum 3 sportive din Romania calificate in faza sferturilor de finala. Dupa Andreea Mitu și Irina Bara, Jaqueline Cristian a reușit și ea sa se califice intre ultimele 8 concurente.Cristian (180 WTA) a invins-o joi in optimile de finala pe…

- Echipa feminina de tenis a Romaniei intalnește in acest weekend, la Koper, reprezentativa Sloveniei, in calificarile pentru turneul final al turneului Billie Jean King Cup. Conform tragerii la sorți, in primul meci de vineri, la simplu, Ana Bogdan o va infrunta pe Kaja Juvan, noteaza Mediafax.Romania,…

- As many as 83,398 people, including 7,310 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 10, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday nearly 194,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

- Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu will play the final of the doubles event of the ITF tournament in Maribor (Slovenia), equipped with total prizes of 40,000 US dollars, after the pair defeated on Friday Magali Kempen (Belgium)/Xania Knoll (Switzerland), 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals.Bara…

- Jucatoarele romane de tenis Irina Bara si Andreea Mitu vor juca finala probei de dublu in turneul ITF de la Maribor (Slovenia), dotat cu premii totale de 40.000 de dolari, dupa ce a invins, vineri, cuplul Magali Kempen (Belgia)/Xania Knoll (Elvetia), cu 6-4, 6-3, in semifinale.Bara si Mitu au obtinut…

- The pair made up of the Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and the Polish Alicja Rosolska qualified, on Thursday, in the round of 16 of the women's doubles event of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) tennis tournament, endowed with total prizes of 8.8 million dollars, after defeating the couple Kirsten…

- The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has become "an obsession" for all political decision-makers, this being the toughest and most solid test for the Romanian administration, told Agerpres.Ciolacu participated…