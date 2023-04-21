Romania's Cristian, Bara and Mitu through to W60 Koper Tournament quarterfinals

Stiri Recomandate

Temperaturi ușor mai mici decât cele normale în următoarele două săptămâni

Temperaturi ușor mai mici decât cele normale în următoarele două săptămâni

Temperaturile vor fi ușor mai mici decât cele normale în următoarele două săptămâni, se arată în prognoza pe patru săptămâni publicată vineri de Administrația Națională de Meteorologie. [citeste mai departe]

Printre amintiri şi emoţii latente

Printre amintiri şi emoţii latente

REŞIŢA – „Identităţi fragile“ – o expoziţie retrospectivă, participativă, interactivă şi introspectivă! La aproape doi ani de la inaugurarea sa, în Bucureşti, „Muzeul Pandemiei“ a poposit în Caraş-Severin, la Muzeul Banatului Montan. Deschiderea expoziţiei participative „Identităţi fragile. Staţia Reşiţa“ a avut loc în urmă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Agriculturii Petre Daea discută cu omologul ucrainean pe tema tranzitului cerealelor din Ucraina către state terţe – FOTO

Ministrul Agriculturii Petre Daea discută cu omologul ucrainean pe tema tranzitului cerealelor din Ucraina către state terţe – FOTO

Conform Ministerului Agriculturii, cei doi oficiali au convenit miercuri asupra întâlnirii tete-a-tete de la Bucureşti, pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Stagiu de pregătire profesională pentru consiieri juridici, la Alba Iulia

FOTO| Stagiu de pregătire profesională pentru consiieri juridici, la Alba Iulia

FOTO| Stagiu de pregătire profesională pentru consiieri juridici, la Alba Iulia FOTO| Stagiu de pregătire profesională pentru consiieri juridici, la Alba Iulia În data de 20.04.2023, Colegiul Consilierilor Juridici Alba a organizat în Aula… [citeste mai departe]

Start în Programul Rabla Local. Până la ce dată poți să vinzi mașina

Start în Programul Rabla Local. Până la ce dată poți să vinzi mașina

Start în Programul Rabla Local. Programul Rabla Local, prin care pot fi casate maşini mai vechi de 15 ani fără obligaţia de a cumpăra un autovehicul nou, începe azi, 21 aprilie. Până la ce dată poți să vinzi mașina veche. A început Progrmul Rabla Local.… [citeste mai departe]

Știm care vor fi artiștii ce vor urca pe scena CODRU Festival

Știm care vor fi artiștii ce vor urca pe scena CODRU Festival

Finalul lunii august aduce o nouă ediție a CODRU Festival, iar organizatorii au anunțat primele nume cu greutate care vor urca pe scena evenimentului. Parov Stelar, Tarja Turunen, Alborosie & Shengen Clan, Asian Dub Foundation, Alternosfera, Surorile Osoianu și Lupii lui Calancea,… [citeste mai departe]

Cozmin Gușă, detalii incendiare din culisele guvernării: doi miniștrii sunt pe lista neagră. Se forțează eliminarea UDMR

Cozmin Gușă, detalii incendiare din culisele guvernării: doi miniștrii sunt pe lista neagră. Se forțează eliminarea UDMR

Analistul politic Cozmin Gușă susține că în cadrul coaliției de guvernare s-a intrat în linie dreaptă cu negocierile pentru formarea noului Guvern.… [citeste mai departe]

Se va consolida Planșeul Unirii și Pasajul Unirii/ Se caută specialiști pentru cele două obiective de importanță strategică pentru București

Se va consolida Planșeul Unirii și Pasajul Unirii/ Se caută specialiști pentru cele două obiective de importanță strategică pentru București

Se va consolida Planșeul Unirii și Pasajul Unirii/ Se caută specialiști pentru cele două obiective de… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CCIA Timiș s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Chinei la București

Președintele CCIA Timiș s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Chinei la București

Președintele CCIA Timiș, Florica Chiriță, s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Republicii Populare Chineze în România. Discuțiile au vizat rezultate concrete pentru comunitatea de afaceri timișeană. Joi, delegația Camerei de Comerț, Industrie și Agricultură… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul mare jucător Josep Maria Fuste a decedat la vârsta de 82 de ani

Fostul mare jucător Josep Maria Fuste a decedat la vârsta de 82 de ani

Fostul mare fotbalist spaniol Josep Maria Fuste, o legendă a echipei FC Barcelona, a decedat la vârsta de 82 de ani, a anunţat clubul, joi, citat de DPA, potrivit Agerpres.Fuste a jucat 406 meciuri pentru echipa blaugrana într-o perioadă de 12 ani, din 1960… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Cristian, Bara and Mitu through to W60 Koper Tournament quarterfinals

Publicat:
Romania's Cristian, Bara and Mitu through to W60 Koper Tournament quarterfinals

Romanian tennis players , and advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the (Slovenia), an ITF Women's 60K event.

. 10 (24, WTA's 180th) defeated in the round of 16 Slovenia's (23, WTA's 293rd) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 after more than two hours on court (2 h 11 min), and is next to encounter (19, WTA's 228th), who outplayed top seed of Italy 6-0, 6-2 in just 50 minutes.

