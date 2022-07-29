Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h

Stiri Recomandate

Execuția bugetară confirmă deciziile bune luate de Guvern

Primul ministru Nicolae Ciucă a făcut o analiză a evoluţiei României în ultimele luni, din perspectiva execuţiei bugetare. România își respectă angajamentul de reducere a deficitului public, acesta fiind pe primele șase luni 1,71% din PIB (față de 2,86%, cât era în aceeași perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

Cetatea de la Moldovenești, în atenția unui senator USR clujean: „E sublimă dar lipsește aproape cu desăvârșire, fiind abandonată”

Senatorul USR clujean, Cristian Bordei, a făcut o vizită la Cetatea medievală timpurie de la Moldovenești, obiectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Hackerii FSB, inflitrați în infrastructurile critice ale Germaniei. „Trebuie să fim conștienți: Rusia este în rețelele noastre”

De ani de zile, autoritățile din Germania au avertizat asupra unui grup de hackeri ruși care spionează în mod special rețeaua… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai trebuie să aștepte! În Ucraina căsătorile sunt înregistrate în ziua depunerii cererilor

Oficiile de stare civilă din Ucraina le vin în întâmpinare tinerilor care vor să-şi unească destinele și înregistrează căsătoriile chiar în ziua în care depun cererile. Înainte de război aceştia trebuiau… [citeste mai departe]

Vin ploile. Meteorologii au emis o atenționare Cod galben

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, un Cod galben de ploi abundente în 29 de judeţe. Va fi instabilitate atmosferică de vineri până duminică. Începând de vineri ora 12.00 până duminică ora 22.00, vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată la deal şi la… [citeste mai departe]

Românii, împovăraţi de rate tot mai mari. Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a ajuns la un pas de 8%

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a urcat vineri la 7,97% pe an, de la 7,85% pe an, în ziua precedentă, un nivel mai mare fiind înregistrat… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Consultanților Fiscali i-a scris lui Adrian Câciu, cerându-i modificarea a două lucruri nocive / Supra-taxarea part-time este eronată și abuzivă / S-a dovedit dăunătoare economiei, dar și ineficientă

Considerăm… [citeste mai departe]

Germania impune o taxă tuturor cetățenilor pentru a ajuta companiile de gaze

Germania urmează să impună o taxă tuturor consumatorilor de gaze naturale, de la 1 octombrie, menită să ajute furnizorii care se confruntă cu creşterea preţurilor la importul gazelor, a arătat joi un proiect de lege, transmite Reuters. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Românii stau pe telefon în timpul reclamelor de la TV și cumpără produsele văzute

Sondaj iSense Solutions Întrebați ce fac în timpul pauzei publicitare de la televizor, 89% dintre românii din mediul urban declară că utilizează smartphone-ul, 73% schimbă canalul pentru a viziona un altul unde nu sunt reclame,… [citeste mai departe]

Impact violent între două autoturisme la Oțetoaia! Victima este o tânără de 29 de ani (FOTO)

ACCIDENT… „Secția de pompieri Huși a intervenit cu două autospeciale și echipaje specializate, la un accident rutier produs în localitatea Oțetoaia,  comuna Lunca Banului. În accident au fost implicate două… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 8,831 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 508 from the previous day, with over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Friday.

