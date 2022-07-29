Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24hPublicat:
As many as 8,831 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 508 from the previous day, with over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.
