Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on 6,272 tests in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on 6,272 tests in last 24hPublicat:
As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 492 fewer than the previous day, on 6,272 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,174 on over 16,000 tests in last 24h
13:50, 29.09.2022 - As many as 1,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 251 from the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 967 on 8,947 tests in last 24h
13:45, 19.09.2022 - As many as 967 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 248 from the previous day, with 8,947 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 719 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h
14:31, 18.09.2022 - As many as 719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 735 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 981 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h
13:55, 04.09.2022 - As many as 981 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 844 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h
15:01, 29.07.2022 - As many as 8,831 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 508 from the previous day, with over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,094 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h
17:46, 24.07.2022 - As many as 4,094 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,390 from the previous day, with over 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,777 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h
14:25, 13.07.2022 - As many as 3,777 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,000-plus on over 21,000 tests in last 24h
14:20, 12.07.2022 - As many as 4,044 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 21,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…