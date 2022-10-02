Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on 6,272 tests in last 24h As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 492 fewer than the previous day, on 6,272 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

