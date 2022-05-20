Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Interlopul ieşean Adrian Corduneanu este audiat la Poliţie într-un nou dosar, după ce ar fi ameninţat o persoană

Interlopul ieşean Adrian Corduneanu este audiat la Poliţie într-un nou dosar, după ce ar fi ameninţat o persoană

Unul din cei mai cunoscuţi interlopi ieşeni, Adrian Corduneanu, aflat în arest la domiciliu pentru şantaj, este audiat, vineri, de poliţişti într-un alt dosar, după… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia amenință cu „contramăsuri corespunzătoare” după ce Finlanda și Suedia au cerut aderarea la NATO

Rusia amenință cu „contramăsuri corespunzătoare” după ce Finlanda și Suedia au cerut aderarea la NATO

Ministrul Apărării rus, Serghei Șoigu, spune că aderarea Finlandei și Suediei la NATO au dus la o „creștere a amenințărilor militare” la graniță și că din acest motiv, Rusia va lua… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului Suceava a avut un stand la Bursa Generală a Locurilor de Muncă de la „Iulius Mall”

Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului Suceava a avut un stand la Bursa Generală a Locurilor de Muncă de la „Iulius Mall”

Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului Suceava a avut un stand… [citeste mai departe]

Romsilva anunţă repunerea în funcţiune a sistemului de monitorizare video la Ocolul Silvic Răstoliţa din Mureş - Două camere de monitorizare fuseseră furate

Romsilva anunţă repunerea în funcţiune a sistemului de monitorizare video la Ocolul Silvic Răstoliţa din Mureş - Două camere de monitorizare fuseseră furate

Romsilva anunţă, vineri, repunerea în funcţiune a sistemului de monitorizare… [citeste mai departe]

Șah in scoala de Ziua Constantei

Șah in scoala de Ziua Constantei

Duminica, tabla de sah va invinge gadget urile. Zeci de copii din invatamantul primar si gimnazial vor participa la o competitie importanta de sah ndash;"Sah in scoala" Concursul se va desfasura in sala Remus Opreanu a Palatului Administrativ, dupa urmatorul program: 10:00 ndash; deschiderea; 10:15 ndash; 12:15 desfasurarea rundelor… [citeste mai departe]

MAY B , spectacolul coregrafei de celebritate mondială Maguy Marin, la TESZT13!

MAY B , spectacolul coregrafei de celebritate mondială Maguy Marin, la TESZT13!

MAY B în premieră la Timișoara – un spectacol care cucerește timpul! Duminică, 22 mai 2022, va începe a treisprezecea ediție a Festivalului Euroregional de Teatru Timișoara – TESZT, organizat de Teatrul Maghiar de Stat Csiky Gergely – care… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii, prezenți la evenimente culturale, sportive și la un spectacol în Piața Unirii, în acest weekend

Jandarmii, prezenți la evenimente culturale, sportive și la un spectacol în Piața Unirii, în acest weekend

Și la acest sfârșit de săptămână jandarmii vrânceni, alături de polițiști vor acționa pentru siguranța cetățenilor, cu ocazia desfășurării manifestărilor din spațiul public, după… [citeste mai departe]

Tensiuni în familia regală din Iordania: Regele Abdullah restricționează circulația și comunicarea fratelui său, prințul Hamza, suspect de atentat la tron

Tensiuni în familia regală din Iordania: Regele Abdullah restricționează circulația și comunicarea fratelui său, prințul Hamza, suspect de atentat la tron

Regele Abdullah al II-lea al Iordaniei spune că Hamza trăiește în iluzii și… [citeste mai departe]

La un an de la asasinatul cu bombă din Arad, ministrul Bode își dorește ca „munca noastră să dea rezultate”. Niciun suspect nu a fost pus sub acuzare

La un an de la asasinatul cu bombă din Arad, ministrul Bode își dorește ca „munca noastră să dea rezultate”. Niciun suspect nu a fost pus sub acuzare

Ministrul de interne a declarat, vineri, într-o conferință de presă, că își dorește… [citeste mai departe]

HP a lansat laptopurile ZBook, două monitoare şi alte produse profesionale

HP a lansat laptopurile ZBook, două monitoare şi alte produse profesionale

HP a lansat noile modele ZBook - HP ZBook Studio G9 şi HP ZBook Fury G9, două noi monitoare din aceeaşi gamă, un nou dock station Thunderbolt G4 şi instrumente care îi ajută pe profesioniştii care lucrează cu date să-şi crească productivitatea. [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Friday.

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 730 in over 19,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:10, 06.05.2022 - As many as 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 45 more than on the previous day, on over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 685 on 20,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

14:45, 05.05.2022 - As many as 685 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 146 less than on the previous day, on over 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 912 on almost 15,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:06, 10.04.2022 - As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,709 on almost 23,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:01, 08.04.2022 - As many as 1,709 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 275 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,725 on over 31,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:36, 25.03.2022 - As many as 3,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 363 fewer than on the previous day, on over 31,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,088 on almost 35,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:30, 24.03.2022 - As many as 4,088 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 433 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

13:51, 11.03.2022 - As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,974, in over 56,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

14:10, 25.02.2022 - As many as 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,775 less than the previous day, on more than 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, Agepres reports. Fii la…


