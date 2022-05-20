Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro BACK TO TOP DESPRE…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 45 more than on the previous day, on over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 685 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 146 less than on the previous day, on over 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- As many as 1,709 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 275 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- As many as 3,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 363 fewer than on the previous day, on over 31,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 4,088 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 433 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,775 less than the previous day, on more than 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, Agepres reports. Fii la…