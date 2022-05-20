Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hoursPublicat:
As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.
