Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,651, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.06

ULTIMA ORĂ! Nouă localități din Vrancea, sub Cod portocaliu de ploi torențiale și grindină

Sursa : Administrația Națională de Meteorologie COD : PORTOCALIU Data emiterii : 14-08-2022 ora 14 Nr. mesajului : 4 Valabil de la : 14-08-2022 ora 14:35 până la : 14-08-2022 ora 15:30 In zona : Județul Vrancea:… [citeste mai departe]

WILD DELTA/ The sturgeon - Danubes iconic fish species

The Lower Danube is home to Europe's last wild, naturally-reproducing sturgeon populations; due to the multitude of habitats they use throughout their life, these ancient fish are an indicator of the quality of the environment. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu devastator într-o biserică din Egipt: Cel puţin 35 de persoane au murit şi alte 45 au fost rănite

Cel puţin 35 de persoane au murit şi alte 45 au fost rănite într-un incendiu care a izbucnit în interiorul unei biserici din oraşul egiptean Giza, duminică, au declarat două surse… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie puternică într-o zonă comercială din Erevan, soldată cu cel puţin un mort şi douăzeci de răniţi VIDEO

O explozie de origine necunoscută s-a soldat duminică cu un mort şi 20 de răniţi într-o zonă comercială din Erevan, capitala Armeniei, au anunţat autorităţile acestei… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii timișeni, o nouă misiune în Franța

Inspectoratul General pentru Situații de Urgență anunță că misiunile modulului național de stins incendii, din care fac parte și mai mulți pompieri din Timiș, continuă duminică în altă zonă din cadrul Parcului natural regional Landes de Gascogne, Franța. Potrivit IGSU, începând cu ora 08.15, modulul execută… [citeste mai departe]

NFT-urile - Investiţie la modă şi pericolul din mediul online

Tendinţele în materie de tehnologie au migrat, încetul cu încetul, şi către zona de obţinere de beneficii financiare legale, iar unul dintre cele mai "la modă" şi noi tipuri de investiţii se numeşte NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Zi de foc pentru salvamontiştii din întreagă ţară! Cele mai multe intervenții au fost la Bușteni și Cluj!

Sâmbătă, s-a înregistrat un „număr îngrijorător de mare” de evenimente pe munte, echipele de salvamontiști  având 31 de intervenţii în întreaga țară. Potrivit Salvamont România,… [citeste mai departe]

CNSP estimează o creştere a câştigului salarial mediu net de 11,3%, în creştere uşoară faţă de prognoza anterioară

Comisia Naţională de Strategie şi Prognoză estimează pentru acest an o creştere a câştigului salarial mediu net lunar de 11,3%, la 3.838 lei, faţă de… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie publică la Câmpia Turzii

La data de 14 august, în jurul orei 00.40, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Câmpia Turzii au fost sesizați cu privire la o altercație care a avut loc între două persoane, în timp ce se aflau la un local public din municipiu. Deplasați la locația respectivă, polițiștii i-au identificat pe cei doi bărbați și condus la sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Un hoț care tocmai jefuise un bar și-a tras două gloanțe în cap, când s-a văzut înconjurat de polițiști, la Paris

Un hoț în vârstă de 35 de ani s-a sinucis în timpul nopții de joi spre vineri la Paris (în Arondismentul VIe), după ce a fost surprins de poliție. Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,651, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.06

Publicat:
As many as 2,651 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,033 fewer than on the previous day, on over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Sunday.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 5,710, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.9

13:56, 12.08.2022 - As many as 5,710 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 759 fewer than on the previous day, on over 21,700 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 2,000 on 9,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

14:05, 17.07.2022 - As many as 2,165 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, on over 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 3,700 on 15,200-plus tests performed in 24 hrs

15:11, 16.07.2022 - As many as 3,718 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 389 less than on the previous day, on over 15,200 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 4,000 on 18,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

13:25, 15.07.2022 - As many as 4,107 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 114 more than on the previous day, on over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 168 on over 5,900 tests in last 24h

18:56, 12.06.2022 - As many as 389 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 48 from the previous day, with over 5,900 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 188 in roughly 8,033 tests in 24 hours

12:51, 30.05.2022 - As many as 188 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 15 from Sunday, with roughly 8,033 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 192 on 10,000 tests performed in 24 hours

17:01, 22.05.2022 - As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on approximately 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

14:15, 20.05.2022 - As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


