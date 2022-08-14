Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,651, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.06

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,651, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.06Publicat:
As many as 2,651 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,033 fewer than on the previous day, on over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.
