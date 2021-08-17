Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 544 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 38,918

Stiri Recomandate

Leordeni- Accident rutier pe DN 7. O femeie a ajuns la spital

În jurul orei 11: 45, pe raza localitatii Leordeni a fost semnalat un accident rutier. “Din verificările preliminare efectuate de polițiștii din cadrul Formațiunii Rutiere Topoloveni s-a stabilit că, un bărbat de 65 de ani, care conducea un autoturism pe DN 7, din direcția Leordeni… [citeste mai departe]

PIB-ul României, în creștere față de anul trecut. Datele INS

PIB-ul României, în creștere față de anul trecut. Produsul intern brut a crescut cu 6,5% în primul semestru din acest an, comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă din 2020, pe serie brută, şi cu 6,2% pe seria ajustată sezonier, potrivit estimării semnal publicată marţi de Institutul… [citeste mai departe]

Octavian Jurma, avertisment tulburător despre valul 4 Covid. Ce-i așteaptă pe români 

„De ce bat câmpii cu vaccinarea tinerilor şi a copiilor peste 12 ani? De ce insist să se dea drumul liber la a 3-a doza de vaccin şi la rapelul heterolog (rapel cu alt vaccin decât prima doza)? Pentru că tulpina Delta nu… [citeste mai departe]

Finance Ministry draws 45 million lei off banks, in addition to Mondays auction

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance drew 45 million lei from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 662.7 million lei for an interest rate of 3.63% per annum, in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 90… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel la Mănăstirea Putna s-a încheiat (FOTO)

Astăzi, 17 august 2021, Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, Preafericitul Părinte Daniel, și-a încheiat vizita la Mănăstirea Putna cu prilejul manifestărilor organizate la împlinirea a 150 de ani de la Marea Serbare din… [citeste mai departe]

NU mai mânca portocale dacă suferi de această boală

Specialiştii spun că acestea trebuie consumate în cantităţi mici de către persoanele care suferă de reumatism deoarece natura acidă a sucului acestora poate să accentueze simptomele artritei. De asemenea, şi coaja fructului trebuie folosită cu atenţie pentru că poate fi tratată chimic pentru… [citeste mai departe]

A fost prelungit termenul de înscriere la selecția pentru Jocurile Francofoniei 2022

Ministerul Culturii prelungește termenul limită al înscrierilor, pentru apelul de selecție în vederea constituirii delegației de artiști care va reprezenta România la cea de-a IX-a ediție a Jocurilor Francofoniei, organizate în… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Incendiu de proporții în Franța, din cauza temperaturilor extreme

Un incendiu de vegetație de proporții a cuprins regiunea Var, din sudul Franţei, unde 5000 de hectare de teren au fost deja arse. Pompierii au făcut publice imaginile, marți, în primele ore ale dimineții. Pompierii francezi încearcă să țină sub control… [citeste mai departe]

AIPA a autorizat primele cereri de acordare a plăților directe pe cap de animal în sumă de peste 5 milioane de lei

AIPA a autorizat, astăzi, primele cereri de acordare a plăților directe pe cap de animal în sumă de peste 5 milioane de lei, suport acordat crescătorilor de animale… [citeste mai departe]

TIFF head Tudor Giurgiu to meet cinema fans next Tuesday

The head of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Tudor Giurgiu, will go to the Auditorium of the National Museum of Art of Romania, on August 24, 6.00 pm, to meet with the cinema fans. "On the 20th anniversary of the first edition of TIFF, we will meet festival manager Tudor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 544 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 38,918

As many as 544 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 38,918 tests nationwide, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,088,053 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,050,342 were declared cured.

To date, 8,904,549 RT-PCR tests and 2,111,404 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In…

