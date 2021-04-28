Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200

Stiri Recomandate

STUDIU. Aproape trei sferturi dintre români se gândesc să-și schimbe meseria, din cauza pandemiei

STUDIU. Aproape trei sferturi dintre români se gândesc să-și schimbe meseria, din cauza pandemiei

Două treimi dintre muncitorii români sunt dispuși să se recalifice în profesii noi, ca urmare a pandemiei – arată noul studiu realizat de Boston Consulting Group (BCG) și The Network, cu membrul său… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: 2.240 cazuri noi de infectare și 150 de decese

Bilanț coronavirus: 2.240 cazuri noi de infectare și 150 de decese

În utlimele 24 de ore, în România s-au înregistrat 2.240 de noi cazuri de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Până astăzi, 28 aprilie, au fost confirmate în țară 1.051.779 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. 983.040 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), de 48.000 de doze, a ajuns în România

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), de 48.000 de doze, a ajuns în România

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), constând în 48.000 de doze, a ajuns, miercuri, în România, anunţă Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV).… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Severin, invitat la „Tu ce zici?”

Adrian Severin, invitat la „Tu ce zici?”

Marea Neagră: în căutarea războiului care era să fie… În ediția de miercuri, 28 aprilie a.c., invitatul emisiunii va fi prof.dr.Adrian Severin, politician care, vreme de un sfert de veac, a deținut mai multe funcții publice: deputat, ministru al Reformei, ministru de Externe, europarlamentar, președinte și, apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Întrebarea unui profesor sucevean: „Dacă la ecologizare s-au putut strînge grupuri de copii, la școală de ce nu au putut să vină copii?”

Întrebarea unui profesor sucevean: „Dacă la ecologizare s-au putut strînge grupuri de copii, la școală de ce nu au putut să vină copii?”

Profesoara de istorie Tatiana Matei, de la Colegiul Național de Informatică „Spiru Haret” din Suceava, este… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu PUTERNIC într-un hostel ilegal din Riga, care găzduia cetățeni străini: 8 morți și 9 răniți. Identitatea victimelor, NECUNOSCUTĂ

Incendiu PUTERNIC într-un hostel ilegal din Riga, care găzduia cetățeni străini: 8 morți și 9 răniți. Identitatea victimelor, NECUNOSCUTĂ

Potrivit oficialilor locali, hostelul era situat lângă principala gară feroviară a oraşului și găzduia în… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a scăzut în Argeș. 71 de cazuri noi și 3 decese

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a scăzut în Argeș. 71 de cazuri noi și 3 decese

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 1,47 (ieri 1,57); -persoane internate la ATI: 37… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a produs accidentul de pe strada Horea din Baia Mare, soldat cu trei răniţi

Cum s-a produs accidentul de pe strada Horea din Baia Mare, soldat cu trei răniţi

În seara zilei de marţi, la ora 19.27, polițiștii Biroului Rutier din Baia Mare au fost sesizați despre faptul că un tânăr de 26 ani din municipiu, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, pe strada Horea, dinspre strada 1 Mai, către Electrolizei,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a sărbătorit Anthony Hopkins câştigarea Oscarului. Clipul publicat de Salma Hayek s-a viralizat

Cum a sărbătorit Anthony Hopkins câştigarea Oscarului. Clipul publicat de Salma Hayek s-a viralizat

Anthony Hopkins a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal, în cadrul galei premiilor Oscar de anul acesta. Actorul nu a participat la înmânarea premiilor şi nici nu a intrat în direct… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un șofer din Frata după ce a fost prins băut la volan

Dosar penal pentru un șofer din Frata după ce a fost prins băut la volan

La data de 27 aprilie a.c., în jurul orei 20.20, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Câmpia Turzii au depistat un bărbat de 43 de ani, din comuna Frata, în timp ce conducea un autoturism... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200

As many as 2,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,200 tests nationwide, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.
As of Wednesday, 1,051,779 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 983,040 were declared cured.

To date, 7,316,396 RT-PCR tests and 873,658 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania`s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,256:tests performed in last 24 hours over-11,700

13:20, 26.04.2021 - As many as 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,323; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 12,500

13:35, 12.04.2021 - As many as 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 12,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,204; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000

14:10, 30.03.2021 - As many as 6,204 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 40,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. These…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,278; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,000

13:31, 03.03.2021 - As many as 4,278 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,950; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000

14:16, 02.03.2021 - As many as 3,950 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. These…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,096; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,500

15:56, 01.03.2021 - As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

14:55, 18.02.2021 - As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…

Coronavirus/ SARS-CoV-2 case load rises by 1,319, COVID-19 mortality rate reaches 18,961

13:51, 08.02.2021 - A number of 1,319 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,520 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously tested positive,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 14°C
Iasi 4°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 16°C
Timisoara 9°C | 18°C
Constanta 9°C | 13°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 584.928,00 9.150.071,76
II (5/6) 7 27.853,71 -
III (4/6) 370 526,96 -
IV (3/6) 7.398 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.761.963,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0827
EUR 4.927
CHF 4.4586
GBP 5.6704
CAD 3.29
XAU 231.861
JPY 3.7471
CNY 0.6297
AED 1.1115
AUD 3.1619
MDL 0.228
BGN 2.5191

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec