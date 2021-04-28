Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,240; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,200Publicat:
As many as 2,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.
As of Wednesday, 1,051,779 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 983,040 were declared cured.
To date, 7,316,396 RT-PCR tests and 873,658 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.
In…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania`s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,256:tests performed in last 24 hours over-11,700
13:20, 26.04.2021 - As many as 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,323; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 12,500
13:35, 12.04.2021 - As many as 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 12,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,204; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000
14:10, 30.03.2021 - As many as 6,204 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 40,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,278; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,000
13:31, 03.03.2021 - As many as 4,278 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,950; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000
14:16, 02.03.2021 - As many as 3,950 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,096; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,500
15:56, 01.03.2021 - As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599
14:55, 18.02.2021 - As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Coronavirus/ SARS-CoV-2 case load rises by 1,319, COVID-19 mortality rate reaches 18,961
13:51, 08.02.2021 - A number of 1,319 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 9,520 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously tested positive,…