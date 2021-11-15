Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hoursPublicat:
As many as 2,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 19,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday, agerpres reports. As of Monday, 1,744,440 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been registered in Romania, of which 9,731 of reinfected patients, having tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.
According to the GCS, 1,587,856 patients were declared cured.
At the national…
