Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

Puţine cazuri de coronavirus azi, din puţine teste prelucrate! Alţi 179 de oameni au murit în ultimele 24 de ore

Puţine cazuri de coronavirus azi, din puţine teste prelucrate! Alţi 179 de oameni au murit în ultimele 24 de ore

Cele mai putine cazuri noi de coronavirus din ultimele 2 luni! 2.136 au fost confirmate dintr-un numar mic de teste, specific zilei de duminica spre luni – peste 19 mii.

Patronul bordelului vienez ce oferă reduceri vaccinaţilor: „90% dintre angajate sunt românce frumoase şi vor să facă bani mulţi"

Patronul bordelului vienez ce oferă reduceri vaccinaţilor: „90% dintre angajate sunt românce frumoase şi vor să facă bani mulţi”

A făcut ocolul lumii ştirea legată de un bordel din Viena care oferă vaccinări împotriva COVID-19 şi reduceri celor vaccinaţi.

Rata de infectare în București a scăzut sub 6 la mia de locuitori

Rata de infectare în București a scăzut sub 6 la mia de locuitori

Incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 în Capitală a ajuns, luni, la 5,78 la mia de locuitori. Este o scădere de 0,48 la mie față de ziua de ieri, 14 noiembrie, și pentru prima dată când incidenţa este sub pragul de 6 la mie, după data de 30 septembrie.Cea mai mare incidență

DSP Alba anunță 41 de infectări și 4 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

DSP Alba anunță 41 de infectări și 4 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Date statistice COVID-19 din 15.11.2021:  – Total persoane confirmate: 32977 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 41 – Total persoane vindecate: 29715 – Total decese: 1011 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 4 (1. Barbat, 84 de ani, din Livezile; 2. Barbat, 73 de ani, din

Angajarea bonelor se va face cu carte de muncă

Angajarea bonelor se va face cu carte de muncă

Noua lege a bonelor ar urma să-i oblige pe părinți să angajeze cu carte de muncă. Cei care nu vor respecta legea, sunt buni de amendă. Cu alte cuvinte vorbim despre hârtii în plus, doar cu promisiuni de sprijin. Creșele și grădinițele sunt în momentul de față într-un număr limitat. Cei care prind un loc la

Florin Cîțu: "Este o variantă ca PSD să dea primul premier"

Florin Cîțu: “Este o variantă ca PSD să dea primul premier”

Președintele PNL, premierul interimar Florin Cîțu, a spus, luni, înaintea reluării negocierilor pe marginea noului Executiv, că trebuie analizată propunerea privind ocuparea postului de premier prin rotație – o perioadă, un premier desemnat de liberali, o perioadă,

Constanta: Restrictii de trafic rutier in mai multe zone din oras

Constanta: Restrictii de trafic rutier in mai multe zone din oras

Traficul rutier din orasul Constanta va fi restrictionat dat fiind faptul ca zona carosabila aferenta strazii Prof. Dr. Gheorghe Marinescu intra de astazi in reabilitare. Mai multe detalii veti gasi in comunicatul oficial al Primariei Municipiului Constanta: "Zona carosabila

Unica fiică a lui Ion Țiriac, viață de lux în Miami. Cum arată Ioana într-un costum de baie minuscul

Unica fiică a lui Ion Țiriac, viață de lux în Miami. Cum arată Ioana într-un costum de baie minuscul

În vârstă de 24 de ani, Ioana e unica fiică a lui Ion Țiriac. Tânăra se împarte între viața din Miami, dar și cea în România. Cu fiecare postare pe care o face pe Instagram aceasta dă de

Oameni & Fapte – 15 noiembrie

Oameni & Fapte – 15 noiembrie

– Este cea de-a 319-a zi a lui 2021. Au mai rămas 46 de zile până la sfârşitul anului. Soarele va răsări la ora 7:24 şi va apune la ora 16:48. – Ortodocşii şi greco-catolicii încep Postul Naşterii Domnului (Crăciunului). – Azi este marcată „Ziua Internaţională a Scriitorilor Întemniţaţi", instituită de Federaţia Mondială a Clubului


Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 2,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 19,000 tests performed nationwide, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday, agerpres reports. As of Monday, 1,744,440 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been registered in Romania, of which 9,731 of reinfected patients, having tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.
According to the GCS, 1,587,856 patients were declared cured.

At the national…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


