Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

Stiri Recomandate

FCSB, CFR Cluj, Universitatea Craiova și Sepsi, în turul trei preliminar din Europa Conference League, LIVE TEXT. ECHIPELE PROBABILE

FCSB, CFR Cluj, Universitatea Craiova și Sepsi, în turul trei preliminar din Europa Conference League, LIVE TEXT. ECHIPELE PROBABILE

FCSB, CFR Cluj, Universitatea Craiova și Sepsi luptă azi în cupele europene. Este vorba de returul partidelor din Europa Conference… [citeste mai departe]

Clotilde Armand: A fost Curtea de Conturi în control la Primăria Sectorului 1. Şi ce să vezi? N-au găsit nimic ilegal

Clotilde Armand: A fost Curtea de Conturi în control la Primăria Sectorului 1. Şi ce să vezi? N-au găsit nimic ilegal

„A fost Curtea de Conturi (bună ziua dle. Busuoic, dle Ilie Sârbu, dle. Bădălău & co) în control la Primăria Sectorului 1 (a doua oară în mai puţin de un an).… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrân care se simţea rău, jefuit în plină stradă, în Piatra Neamţ, de doi tineri care mimau că-l ajută

Bătrân care se simţea rău, jefuit în plină stradă, în Piatra Neamţ, de doi tineri care mimau că-l ajută

Un bătrân căzut pe stradă în timp ce se întorcea de la cumpărături a trăit o experienţă dezamăgitoare şi păguboasă: în ajutor i-au sărit doi tineri, dar intenţiile lor s-au… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19. Opt persoane internate la ATI! 6,57 la mie este rata de infectare din județ

COVID-19. Opt persoane internate la ATI! 6,57 la mie este rata de infectare din județ

Instituția Prefectului informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică privind COVID-19 în județul Brașov se prezintă astfel: ■ Număr de cazuri confirmate de la începutul pandemiei:… [citeste mai departe]

Aparatul ieftin care te ajută să găsești mașina furată în Grecia sau Bulgaria. E ușor de ascuns în interior

Aparatul ieftin care te ajută să găsești mașina furată în Grecia sau Bulgaria. E ușor de ascuns în interior

Din ce în ce mai mulți români se confruntă cu situații neplăcute în concediile pe care și le organizează în străinătate. Este vorba în mod special de Grecia, însă nici… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii de ştiinţă italieni au descoperit un vaccin anti-cancer „foarte promiţător”

Oamenii de ştiinţă italieni au descoperit un vaccin anti-cancer „foarte promiţător”

Un grup de oameni de ştiinţă din Italia a descoperit un vaccin anti-cancer apt să declanşeze răspunsuri ale sistemului imunitar la tumori şi care poate creşte eficacitatea medicamentelor folosite în imunoterapie, transmite,… [citeste mai departe]

Flight Festival, în galeria marilor evenimente culturale

Flight Festival, în galeria marilor evenimente culturale

Flight Festival va avea loc în perioada 2 – 4 septembrie la Aerodromul Cioca din Timișoara Articolul Flight Festival, în galeria marilor evenimente culturale apare prima dată în Mehedințeanul - Media online . [citeste mai departe]

ANALIZĂ: Sectorul de gaming a fost unul dintre cele mai câştigate în timpul pandemiei. Se estimează că piaţa globală de jocuri şi servicii va scădea cu 1,2% în acest an, la 188 de miliarde de dolari

ANALIZĂ: Sectorul de gaming a fost unul dintre cele mai câştigate în timpul pandemiei. Se estimează că piaţa globală de jocuri şi servicii va scădea cu 1,2% în acest an, la 188 de miliarde de dolari

”Cererea… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. Cine sunt cei 12 concurenți care se vor lupta pentru marele premiu

Când începe „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. Cine sunt cei 12 concurenți care se vor lupta pentru marele premiu

Când începe show-ul „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”? Show-ul de televiziune supune celebritățile din România la provocări extreme și îi obligă să-și înfrunte… [citeste mai departe]

BNR – Inflaţia a scăzut uşor în iulie, faţă de luna iunie

BNR – Inflaţia a scăzut uşor în iulie, faţă de luna iunie

Inflaţia a scăzut uşor în iulie, faţă de luna iunie, conform unui raport prezentat de Banca Naţională a României. Este vorba de doar 0,09 % însă reprezentanţii instituţiei spun că ne putem gândi la un început al dezinflaţiei în România. Potrivit Institutului Naţional de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

Publicat:
Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to . Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%, INS said in a statement. On a […] The post Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

14:20, 09.08.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

INS: Romania’s inflation exceeds 15% in June and keeps rising

13:00, 14.07.2022 - Romania’s headline inflation increased to nearly 15.1% YoY in June, from 14.5% in May, after the consumer prices rose by 0.8% in June, shows the statistics office INS. The price of car fuels kept growing in June, by 3.2% compared to May and by 41% YoY. The average price of energy items (natural gas,…

Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

11:41, 12.07.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…

Romania’s GDP grows 6.5% y/y in Q1

12:31, 08.06.2022 - Romania’s economy grew by 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 0.1% annual contraction over the same period last year, the statistical board said on Wednesday, citing non-adjusted provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household…

CFA Romania analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.3%

14:15, 26.05.2022 - CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 12 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 32°C
Iasi 17°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 29°C
Timisoara 16°C | 31°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 13°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 august 2022
USD 4.7494
EUR 4.909
CHF 5.047
GBP 5.8036
CAD 3.7215
XAU 273.223
JPY 3.5814
CNY 0.7046
AED 1.2931
AUD 3.3726
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5099

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec