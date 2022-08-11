Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%, INS said in a statement. On a […] The post Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

