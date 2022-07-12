Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

Stiri Recomandate

Imprimeria Națională cumpără cipuri cu antenă de inducție EM încoporată pentru noile cărți de identitate electronice ale românilor

Compania Națională Imprimeria Națională a lansat contractul de achiziție pentru cipuri și material policarbonat cu antenă… [citeste mai departe]

În luna mai, câştigul salarial mediu brut a scăzut față de aprilie la 6.358 lei

În luna mai 2022, câştigul salarial mediu brut a fost 6.358 lei, cu 85 lei (-1,3%) mai mic decât în luna aprilie, iar câştigul salarial mediu net a fost 3.928 lei, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă cu 39 lei (-1,0%), anunță INS. [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL – Stadionul „Viorel Mateianu”, pregătit pentru meciurile din Liga 2

Băimărenilor iubitori de fotbal li s-a promis de ani de zile modernizarea Stadionului Municipal „Viorel Mateianu”. Au fost doar promisiuni, căci nu s-a întamplat nimic concret. Acum CS Minaur a reușit promovarea în Liga 2 de fotbal, iar la… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Doar zece state occidentale au trimis Ucrainei armamentul promis. România, printre ţările care nu au livrat nimic

Numai zece state din Occident şi-au respectat promisiunea de a livra Ucrainei armament, după ce Occidentul a promis livrări de armament în valoare de 80,7… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens upwards Tuesdays session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session on an upward trend and 4.36 million RON (882.987 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first half an hour after the start of the trading session. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Start-Up Nation 2022 începe pe 19 iulie. Granturi de 200.000 de lei pentru cei care vor să înceapă o afacere. Condițiile

Programul Start-Up Nation 2022 începe pe 19 iulie. Granturi de 200.000 de lei pentru cei care vor să înceapă o afacere. Condițiile… [citeste mai departe]

12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ 12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ… [citeste mai departe]

Celebrul Charlie Ottley, la „Vatra cu Dor” a meşterului popular Paul Buţa. A mâncat „chiperi cu smântână” FOTO

Charlie Ottley, realizatorul celebrelor documentare Wild Carpathia şi Flavors of Romania, a vizitat „Vatra cu Dor” din Galaţi, gospodăria lui Paul Buţa,… [citeste mai departe]

Rui Vitoria este noul selecţioner al Egiptului

Portughezul Rui Vitoria, în vârstă de 52 de ani, a fost numit în funcţia de selecţioner al Egiptului, potrivit news.ro Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se va întâmpla cu uleiul din septembrie 2022. Vești proaste pentru milioane de români

S-a aflat ce se va întâmpla cu uleiul de gătit din luna septembrie 2022. Astfel, se anunță vești proaste pentru milioane de români, chiar dacă producția la floarea soarelui este una record. Toate detaliile, disponibile… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

Publicat:
Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to . Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services grew by 7.81%. On a monthly comparison basis, […] The post Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

