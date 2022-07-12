Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s economy grew by 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 0.1% annual contraction over the same period last year, the statistical board said on Wednesday, citing non-adjusted provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household…

- Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

- CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…

- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed efforts to combat the rise in energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House, Bloomberg reports. In a statement following the leaders’ bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, the White House…

- Romania‘s economy rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 2.4% annual increase in the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. Romania’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the three months through March…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

- Romania is pledging an additional E3.2mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also reaffirming support for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to See News. Ciuca reiterated Romania’s political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic support for…

- Consumer prices increased by 1.8% in March, dragged up by a 2.54% advance in the food prices. The annual inflation rate advanced to 10.2% YoY compared to 8.5% YoY in February, the statistics office INS announced. The advance was steeper than expected, even if the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced…