Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main market

Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main marketPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Romanian chemicals producer Chimcomplex Borzesti started trading on the main market of BVB on Monday under the stock ticker CRC, after moving from the alternative trading segment AeRO where it was the largest company. "The presence on the regulated market opens new horizons, and the increase in free-float may […]
