Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main market

Radu Marian cere Consiliului Concurenței, rămas fără șef din august, să verifice de ce prețurile în mai multe domenii au luat-o razna

Deputatul PAS Radu Maria a solicitat Consiliului Concurenței, rămas fără șef din luna august a anului trecut, „să înceapă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Urmărire ca în filme, în Galați. Șofer căutat în întreaga țară după ce a fugit de polițiști

Agenții au pornit în urmărirea lui, însă după câțiva kilometri, șoferul a abandonat mașina pe o stradă și a dispărut fără urmă.Echipajul a stabilit că autoturismul aparține unui… [citeste mai departe]

Accident produs în Tihău

Sâmbătă după masă, dispeceratul ISU-Ambulanță a primit un apel prin numărul de urgență 112 care anunța despre faptul că s-a produs un eveniment rutier în localitatea Tihău. Imediat la fața locului s-au deplasat echipaje din cadrul Secției de pompieri Jibou. Pompierii care au constatat faptul autoturismul era răsturnat pe plafon. Persoana implicată… [citeste mai departe]

Un diamant negru de 555 de carate, va fi scos la licitaţie de Sothebys

Casa Sotheby's a anunţat luni scoaterea la licitaţie a diamantului negru "Enigma" de 555,55 de carate, care va deveni în februarie cel mai mare de acest tip vândut celui mai bun ofertant, estimând-se că preţul său ar putea atinge între 3 şi 5 milioane de lire… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Deputatul Daniel Suciu îl susține pe Bogdan Ivan pentru funcția de președinte la Consiliul Județean. Felicitări, pentru Traian Ogâgău

Invitat la emisiunea Bistrița în Alb cu Negru, deputatul Daniel Suciu s-a referit și la contracandidatul… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția Română anunță că un COPIL de cinci ani S-A LOVIT de o autospecială în mișcare

Poliția Română face gafă după gafă de comunicare. După seria de bâlbe în cazul fetei ucise pe trecere în București, acum, poliția anunță că un copil s-a lovit de o autospecială în mișcare. Luni, 17 ianuarie a.c.,… [citeste mai departe]

Copil de 5 ani, lovit de o mașină de poliție în Bolintin Vale

Un copil de 5 ani a fost lovit, luni, de mașina Poliției, în orașul Bolintin Vale, județul Giurgiu. Poliția transmite că cel mic era „nesupravegheat, a ieșit în fugă din curte și s-a lovit de autovehiculul aflat în mișcare”, dar nu a pățit nimic. [citeste mai departe]

Sedinta extraordinara la CJ. Ce au decis consilierii ?

În ședința extraordinară de astăzi, consilierii județeni au aprobat repartizarea pe unități administrativ-teritoriale a sumei corespunzătoare cotei de 6% din impozitul pe venit în valoare de 32.994 mii lei. Suma a fost repartizată către comune, oraşe şi municipii, pentru susţinerea programelor… [citeste mai departe]

În spitalele din județul Suceava sunt cel puțin 88 de angajați confirmați cu Covid

 Printre sucevenii infectați cu SARS-CoV-2 se află, în aceste zile, și multe cadre medicale din spitale. În spitalele din Suceava, Rădăuți, Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Gura Humorului și Siret sunt 88 de angajați infectați și 6 în carantină,… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial: Funcționarii publici, monitorizați de un consilier de etică. ANFP vrea să pună ordine în sistemul public

Oficial: Funcționarii publici, monitorizați de un consilier de etică. ANFP vrea să pună ordine în sistemul public Agenția Națională a Funcționarilor Publici a reglementat… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main market

Publicat:
Romania’s Chimcomplex Borzesti starts trading on BVB’s main market

(BVB) announced that Romanian chemicals producer started trading on the main market of BVB on Monday under the stock ticker CRC, after moving from the alternative trading segment AeRO where it was the largest company. “The presence on the regulated market opens new horizons, and the increase in free-float may […] The post Romania’s starts trading on BVB’s main market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

