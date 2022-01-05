Stiri Recomandate

Antrenorul CFR Cluj, Dan Petrescu, anunţă că Juan Culio nu va reveni la echipă. Ce spune despre Alibec

Antrenorul CFR Cluj, Dan Petrescu, a declarat, miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că argentinianul Juan Culio nu va mai reveni la echipă, iar atacantul Denis Alibec nu va merge în cantonamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Record de noi infectări în Israel, țara cu peste 70% din populație vaccinată anti-COVID

11.978 de noi cazuri au fost înregistrate de Ministerul Sănătății din Israel. Recordul precedent era de 11.344, pe 2 septembrie, când țara a fost lovită de valul 4, al variantei Delta, informează  France24 .Aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: Hartă interactivă cu centrele de evaluare ambulatorie şi cu cele de testare COVID

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a informat, miercuri, că în cursul săptămânii viitoare ar urma să devină disponibilă o hartă interactivă cu centrele de evaluare a pacienţilor COVID. Pe această hartă ar urma să… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Economiei: Facem un pas în plus în accesarea banilor din PNRR. Dăm startul depunerii de proiecte pentru investiţii inovative în microelectronică

Ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, a transmis, miercuri, că ţara noastră face… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri, printre care şi o minoră, prinşi în flagrant în timp ce vindeau droguri pe stradă

Cei trei tineri aveau asupra lor opt plicuri ce conţineau o substanţă cristalină, incoloră, potrivit buletinului de presă remis, miercuri, de Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Bistriţa-Năsăud.„Ieri, 4… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Juan Culio a plecat de la CFR Cluj: Dan Petrescu l-a dat afară și pe Denis Alibec

Antrenorul CFR Cluj, Dan Petrescu, a declarat, miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că argentinianul Juan Culio nu va mai reveni la echipă, iar atacantul Denis Alibec nu va merge în cantonamentul din Spania. "Am uitat să… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați vindeau droguri împreună cu o minoră, în plină stradă, în Bistrița

Doi tineri și o minoră au fost surprinși de polițiștii din Bistrița în timp ce vindeau droguri în plină stradă, de la geamul unei mașini. Clienta era o altă tânără. Episod halucinant ieri, pe o stradă din Bistrița. O tânără… [citeste mai departe]

A fost descoperit un nou simptom al variantei Omicron. La ce trebuie să fim atenți

Oamenii de știință au descoperit un nou simptom al variantei Omicron, care apare pe piele, potrivit  Daily Post . Omicron, cea mai dominantă tulpină a coronavirusului, a străbătut Marea Britanie cu o rată de transmitere fără precedent,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s CFR opens €586mln railway upgrade tender

Publicat:
Romanian railway operator CFR announced on Wednesday it has launched a E586 mln (2.9 bln lei) tender to repair and upgrade works on the Cluj – Aghires and AghiresPoieni railway sections on the line, according to SEE News.  “The objective of the two service contracts is to electrify […] The post Romania’s CFR opens E586mln railway upgrade tender appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

