Romania’s CFR opens €586mln railway upgrade tenderPublicat:
Romanian railway operator CFR announced on Wednesday it has launched a E586 mln (2.9 bln lei) tender to repair and upgrade works on the Cluj – Aghires and Aghires – Poieni railway sections on the Cluj Napoca – Episcopia Bihor line, according to SEE News. “The objective of the two service contracts is to electrify […] The post Romania’s CFR opens E586mln railway upgrade tender appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand
17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…
Romanian lawmakers table vote on Covid-19 pass law immediately after Christmas
11:10, 23.12.2021 - The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…
U.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature
19:40, 22.12.2021 - U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)…
OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change
17:56, 08.12.2021 - Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…
Romanian pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice SA wins E11mln tender in the UK
12:56, 02.12.2021 - Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice SA wins a tender worth E11mln in the United Kingdom, according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Antibiotice Iasi won the tender held by the UK Department of Health and Social Care for a number of 5 anti-infective products for injection,…
Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base
10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Police and prosecutors from the…
Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022
13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…
Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control
12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…