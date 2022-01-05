Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

- U.S auto safety regulators said Wednesday they have opened a formal safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen, according to Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)…

- Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…

- Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice SA wins a tender worth E11mln in the United Kingdom, according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Antibiotice Iasi won the tender held by the UK Department of Health and Social Care for a number of 5 anti-infective products for injection,…

- Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Police and prosecutors from the…

- Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…