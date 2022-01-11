Romania’s central bank says it raises interest rates at own pace

Stiri Recomandate

Măsuri dure în primul județ intrat sub scenariul roșu, în valul cinci. Prefect Cluj: „Am plasat municipiul în cele mai stricte reglementări

Măsuri dure în primul județ intrat sub scenariul roșu, în valul cinci. Prefect Cluj: „Am plasat municipiul în cele mai stricte reglementări

Numărul cazurilor de COVID 19 s-a dublat în ultimele 24 de ore. Astfel, ultima raportare arată aproape 9.000… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta, Centru National la proba de Speedkick, sub coordonarea ACS Marina. O noua sectie, infiintata la clubul de pe litoral (GALERIE FOTO)

Constanta, Centru National la proba de Speedkick, sub coordonarea ACS Marina. O noua sectie, infiintata la clubul de pe litoral (GALERIE FOTO)

In Adunarea Generala, Dan Ungureanu, presedintele Marina Constanta, a subliniat ca anul 2021 a fost unul extraordinar… [citeste mai departe]

OMS avertizează Europa: Omicron ar putea infecta peste 50% din populaţie

OMS avertizează Europa: Omicron ar putea infecta peste 50% din populaţie

Peste 50% dintre europeni ar putea să se infecteze cu varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus în următoarele şase-opt săptămâni, a anunţat marţi directorul pentru Europa al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), citat de Reuters şi AFP, scrie AGERPRES.… [citeste mai departe]

Iași: Crește numărul copiilor cu Covid internați la Iași. Cel mai mic are doar 10 zile

Iași: Crește numărul copiilor cu Covid internați la Iași. Cel mai mic are doar 10 zile

Situația este dramatică la Iași, unde, în doar o zi, numărul pacienților internați la Spitalul pentru Copii Sfânta Maria s-a dublat, iar mulți dintre ei nu au împlinit încă un an.  Doar la unul dintre pacienţi, infecţia… [citeste mai departe]

Secretele MasterChef 2022 s-au aflat. Regula peste care nimeni nu poate trece

Secretele MasterChef 2022 s-au aflat. Regula peste care nimeni nu poate trece

Fanii show-urilor culinare adoră emisiunea Masterchef. Care sunt secretele din spatele proiectului din ediția de anul acesta? Există o regulă pe care nimeni nu o poate încălca? Ce nu trebuie să facă cei prezenți în platourile de filmare? Reguli Masterchef… [citeste mai departe]

Secretar de stat din echipa ministrului Sorin Grindeanu, amendat la el acasă pentru că nu purta mască. „Am comis-o“

Secretar de stat din echipa ministrului Sorin Grindeanu, amendat la el acasă pentru că nu purta mască. „Am comis-o“

Sorin Vrăjitoru, demnitar originar din Călăraşi, fost deputat, secretar de stat în cadrul aparatului propriu de lucru al vicepremierului Sorin Grindeanu, a… [citeste mai departe]

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene Ioan N. Roman Constanta, in doliu

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene Ioan N. Roman Constanta, in doliu

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene "Ioan N. Roman" Constanta anunta cu tristete trecerea la cele eterne a fostului coleg Stefan Iordache.Timp de multi ani, Stefan Iordache s a ingrijit de achizitia si evidenta de carte, precum si de colaborarea cu bibliotecile din judet.Actualii… [citeste mai departe]

Reacții în lanț pe fonul crizei energetice. Platforma DA cere demisia lui Andrei Spînu și a lui Vadim Ceban

Reacții în lanț pe fonul crizei energetice. Platforma DA cere demisia lui Andrei Spînu și a lui Vadim Ceban

„Contractul cu Gazprom privind livrarea gazelor naturale a fost negociat neprofesionist, netransparent, cu mare întârziere și în detrimentul intereselor consumatorilor”, declară… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol in cartieul Faleza Nord din Constanta. Locatarii cer ajutorul autoritatilor (VIDEO)

Pericol in cartieul Faleza Nord din Constanta. Locatarii cer ajutorul autoritatilor (VIDEO)

Judetul Constanta se afla pana diseara la ora 23.00 sub atentionare cod galben de vant puternic. Conform ANM, vantul va continua sa prezinte intensificari in estul Munteniei, Dobrogea si in jumatatea de sud a Moldovei,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s central bank says it raises interest rates at own pace

Publicat:
Romania’s central bank says it raises interest rates at own pace

Romania’s central bank defended its decision to raise interest rates less than expected this week, saying it’s paying more attention to the nation’s faltering growth than looking at steps taken by other policymakers in the region, according to Bloomberg, the rate-setters raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 2%, a move predicted […] The post Romania’s central bank says it raises interest rates at own pace appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Care a fost ultimul act semnat de Florin Cițu la Guvern

19:40, 25.11.2021 - Florin Cițu a semnat, vineri, in calitate de ministru interimar al Investițiilor și Fondurilor Europene, acordul de finanțare dintre Romania și Comisia Europeana pentru PNRR. Citeva ore mai tarziu, a aparut in Monitorul Oficial decizia privind alegerea lui Cițu ca președinte al Senatului. Practic, premierul…

Noul ministru al Sanatații, Alexandru Rafila, vrea certificat verde pe o perioada definita

13:20, 24.11.2021 - Noul ministru al Sanatații, Alexandru Rafila, a precizat, miercuri, ca certificatul verde trebuie sa fie introdus in Romania pentru o perioada definita. “Discuțiile din Romania privind certificatul verde sunt destul de pasionale”, a spus Rafila la audierea in comisia de specialitate din Parlament, adaugand…

Romania’s new ruling parties agree on premier, ending deadlock

14:20, 22.11.2021 - Romania’s two largest parties agreed to form a government, putting aside years of feuding to end a three-month-long political crisis that has crippled the nation’s efforts to slow the raging coronavirus pandemic. according to Bloomberg. The Liberals and the Social Democrats said they will back former…

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

17:41, 09.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to See News.  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in…

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

Romania’s main opposition party won’t back a minority government

13:30, 29.10.2021 - Romania’s main opposition party won’t support a minority government led by the rival Liberals, a move that further deepens two months of political turmoil, according to Bloomberg. Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca has until Sunday to submit a cabinet lineup to parliament but appears set to fail…

Marile magazine cer eliminarea restricțiilor pentru populația nevaccinata

14:21, 28.10.2021 - Marile lanturi de magazine cer autoritatilor sa permita accesul pentru nevaccinati si in magazinele neesentiale, respectiv cele care vand instalatii si echipamente de incalzire, de electricitate, sanitare si igiena. Asociatia Marilor Retele Comerciale din Romania – AMRCR – solicita autoritatilor eliminarea…

Romania’s Social Democrats are undecided on backing PM-Designate

13:00, 25.10.2021 - Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg.  “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -9°C | -1°C
Cluj-Napoca -9°C | 2°C
Timisoara -9°C | -0°C
Constanta -5°C | 1°C
Brasov -10°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -12°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 447.130,80 4.611.262,96
II (5/6) 4 37.260,90 -
III (4/6) 456 326,85 -
IV (3/6) 9.264 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.187.270,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3637
EUR 4.9452
CHF 4.7108
GBP 5.937
CAD 3.4535
XAU 253.275
JPY 3.7804
CNY 0.6846
AED 1.188
AUD 3.1342
MDL 0.2436
BGN 2.5284

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec