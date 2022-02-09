Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%

Stiri Recomandate

Samsung anunță o nouă gamă de tablete: cu ce specificații vine seria Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung anunță o nouă gamă de tablete: cu ce specificații vine seria Galaxy Tab S8

Evenimentul Unpacked organizat astăzi de Samsung a avut în prim plan lansarea noilor telefoane din gama S22 , al cărei flagship, S22 Ultra , vine cu S-Pen și un design extrem de similar cu cel pe care îl adopta „ultimul Note”,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe spectacole de la „Tony Bulandra” au fost anulate. Ce se întâmplă cu biletele deja cumpărate?

Mai multe spectacole de la „Tony Bulandra” au fost anulate. Ce se întâmplă cu biletele deja cumpărate?

  În urma unor probleme cauzate de virusul SARS-CoV-2, Teatrul „Tony Bulandra” din Târgoviște a fost nevoit să anuleze mai multe spectacole:   1. „MARGINEA” din data de 10.02.2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Suvenirurile olimpice, foarte căutate pe piaţa chineză

Suvenirurile olimpice, foarte căutate pe piaţa chineză

După deschiderea Jocurilor Olimpice de iarnă de la Beijing, mascotele olimpice şi alte obiecte cu tematica sportivă, între care păpuşi, insigne, brelocuri, tricouri etc. au fost la mare căutare pe piaţa chineză. Oamenii au stat ore în şir la intrarea magazinului cu licenţa de vânzare a… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Primăria Aiud a prezentat stema municipiului. Care sunt elementele constitutive și ce semnifică fiecare

FOTO: Primăria Aiud a prezentat stema municipiului. Care sunt elementele constitutive și ce semnifică fiecare

FOTO: Primăria Aiud a prezentat stema municipiului. Care sunt elementele constitutive și ce semnifică fiecare Reprezentanții Primăriei Aiud au prezentat miercuri, 9 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Noi restricții anti-COVID-19 în Chișinău: Ce nu avem voie să facem

Noi restricții anti-COVID-19 în Chișinău: Ce nu avem voie să facem

Membrii Comisiei Teritoriale de Sănătate Publică Chișinău au aprobat noi restricții anti-coronavirus care se referă la activitatea teatrelor, sălilor de concert, bibliotecilor, precum și activităților extrașcolare și evenimentelor în aer liber. [citeste mai departe]

Ceremonia de decernare a medaliilor la patinaj artistic JO Beijing 2022, amânată pentru probleme juridice. Ar putea fi vorba despre un rezultat pozitiv de dopaj în echipa Rusiei. Reacția Moscovei

Ceremonia de decernare a medaliilor la patinaj artistic JO Beijing 2022, amânată pentru probleme juridice. Ar putea fi vorba despre un rezultat pozitiv de dopaj în echipa Rusiei. Reacția Moscovei

Ceremonia… [citeste mai departe]

Directivă europeană privind asigurările RCA: Ce se întâmplă cu istoricul de daune, dacă te muți în altă țară. Alte noutăți

Directivă europeană privind asigurările RCA: Ce se întâmplă cu istoricul de daune, dacă te muți în altă țară. Alte noutăți

Directivă europeană privind asigurările RCA: Ce se întâmplă cu istoricul de daune, dacă te muți în altă țară. Alte noutăți O directivă… [citeste mai departe]

Concertele Filarmonicii Mihail Jora

Concertele Filarmonicii Mihail Jora

 Invitat la pupitrul Filarmonicii băcăuane pentru concertul de joi 10 februarie este Orazio Baronello, muzician italian cu o impresionantă carte de vizită, dirijor ce a cucerit mereu publicul din România, Bulgaria, Italia. Este prezent la festivaluri internaționale la Taormina și Sofia și presa consemnează la superlativ prestațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Casă distrusă de flăcări la Gulia. Incendiul a izbucnit de la o scânteie din coșul de fum deteriorat

Casă distrusă de flăcări la Gulia. Incendiul a izbucnit de la o scânteie din coșul de fum deteriorat

Militarii Detașamentului Fălticeni și cei ai Punctului de Lucru Dolhasca, împreună cu lucrătorii SVSU Dolhasca, au intervenit cu trei autospeciale de stingere, pentru localizarea și lichidarea… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%

Publicat:
Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%

Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to . “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase the lending […] The post Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Central banks increases key interest rate to 2.5pct per annum

16:21, 09.02.2022 - The Board of the National Bank of Romania on Wednesday decided to increase the monetary policy rate to 2.50 percent per annum, from 2.00 percent per annum, as of 10 February 2022, and to maintain firm control over money market liquidity, informs the central bank in a press release. "The Board…

Romania’s OMV Petrom more than doubles net profit in 2021

12:01, 03.02.2022 - Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

EC approves Romania’s E2.7bln restructuring plan for CE Oltenia

12:35, 27.01.2022 - The European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), according to See News. “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring…

Romania’s central bank says it raises interest rates at own pace

15:00, 11.01.2022 - Romania’s central bank defended its decision to raise interest rates less than expected this week, saying it’s paying more attention to the nation’s faltering growth than looking at steps taken by other policymakers in the region, according to Bloomberg.  On Monday, the rate-setters raised borrowing…

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Bulgarian defence minister against having NATO troops in country

10:40, 22.12.2021 - Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Stefan Yanev is against the deployment of NATO troops in Bulgaria. The alliance is discussing various options to respond to Russia’s actions, including deploying more troops in Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Yanev stated that such a measure would increase tensions.…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

Romania’s socialists call for national recovery plan to be renegotiated with EU

10:18, 11.11.2021 - Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv.  EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…


