Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50%Publicat:
Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to See News. “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase the lending […] The post Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
