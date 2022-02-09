Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50% Romania‘s central bank (BNR) announced on Wednesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 2.50% from 2.00% as of February 10, its fourth rate hike since May 2018, according to See News. “The central bank also decided to raise the deposit facility rate at 1.50% per year from 1.00% and increase the lending […] The post Romania’s central bank raises its monetary policy rate to 2.50% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Board of the National Bank of Romania on Wednesday decided to increase the monetary policy rate to 2.50 percent per annum, from 2.00 percent per annum, as of 10 February 2022, and to maintain firm control over money market liquidity, informs the central bank in a press release. "The Board…

- Romania’s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Thursday its net profit soared to 2.864 bln lei (E579 mln) in 2021, compared to 1.291 bln lei in the previous year, according to See News. “The good performance was mainly facilitated by the favourable market environment, while in 2020 results were…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), according to See News. “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring…

- Romania’s central bank defended its decision to raise interest rates less than expected this week, saying it’s paying more attention to the nation’s faltering growth than looking at steps taken by other policymakers in the region, according to Bloomberg. On Monday, the rate-setters raised borrowing…

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Stefan Yanev is against the deployment of NATO troops in Bulgaria. The alliance is discussing various options to respond to Russia’s actions, including deploying more troops in Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Yanev stated that such a measure would increase tensions.…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv. EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…