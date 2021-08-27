Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately RON 9.18 bln […] The post Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

