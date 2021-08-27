Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

Stiri Recomandate

Seară de jazz la Livada

Seară de jazz la Livada

Duminică, 29 august, începând cu ora 20.00, la Livada va avea loc o seară de jazz, Livada Jazz Night. Evenimentul se va desfășura în parcul din Livada și, în caz de vreme nefavorabilă, la căminul cultural din comună. Program: 20.00 – Ana Maria Galea Quartet 21.00 – Mike Godoroja & Blue Spirit Prezintă: Tania Stavilă […] The post Seară de jazz la Livada… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții în două comune din Iaşi. Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a depăşit 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori

Restricții în două comune din Iaşi. Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a depăşit 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori

Comunele Ceplenița și Răchiteni au depășit incidența de 3 la mia de locuitori (3,09, respectiv 3,04). În această situație, prin ordinul prefectului, s-a întrunit Comitetul Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Beyond the Future, primul eveniment marca TEDxInovatorilorStreet, îi îndeamnă pe români la inovație

Beyond the Future, primul eveniment marca TEDxInovatorilorStreet, îi îndeamnă pe români la inovație

13 personalități din domeniul inovației tehnologice își vor împărtăși ideile cu cei entuziaști sau curioși pe 16 septembrie 2021, la MATER Biblioteca de Materiale din cadrul NOD Makerspace (Splaiul… [citeste mai departe]

Misiunea pompierilor români în Grecia continuă. Ce localitate supraveghează

Misiunea pompierilor români în Grecia continuă. Ce localitate supraveghează

Pompierii români continuă misiunea din Grecia și vineri supraveghează o zonă amenințată de incendii din apropierea unei localități. Pompierii români se află în apropierea localității Megara. Ei vor acționa pentru îndepărtarea posibilelor focare… [citeste mai departe]

Aniversarea a 30 de ani de la stabilirea relațiilor diplomatice, la nivel de ambasadă, între România și Republica Moldova

Aniversarea a 30 de ani de la stabilirea relațiilor diplomatice, la nivel de ambasadă, între România și Republica Moldova

România și Republica Moldova aniversează vineri, 27 august 2021, 30 de ani de la stabilirea relațiilor diplomatice. În 1991, România a fost primul stat… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Un membru AUR, angajat al Senatului, depistat cu droguri asupra sa în Parlament. Și-a anunțat demisia

(UPDATE) Un membru AUR, angajat al Senatului, depistat cu droguri asupra sa în Parlament. Și-a anunțat demisia

UPDATE – Mircea Gheorgheosu a anunţat vineri că şi-a dat demisia din toate funcţiile pe care le deţine în Parlament şi în Alianţa pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR). Conform unor… [citeste mai departe]

Începe FEST-FDR 2021, eveniment organizat de Teatrul Național din Timișoara

Începe FEST-FDR 2021, eveniment organizat de Teatrul Național din Timișoara

O singură zi ne mai desparte de primul spectacol din FEST-FDR 2021, eveniment organizat de Teatrul Național din Timișoara cu sprijinul Primăriei și al Casei de Cultură a Municipiului, acțiune co-finanțată de Consiliul Județean Timiș. Timp de 9… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop. Ce calități și defecte au oamenii născuți într-o zi de vineri față de cei născuți luni

Horoscop. Ce calități și defecte au oamenii născuți într-o zi de vineri față de cei născuți luni

În funcție de ziua în care te-ai născut poți avea câteva calități și defecte specifice. Majoritatea acestor lucruri se văd încă din copilărie. Cum știi ce calități ai dacă te-ai născut luni… [citeste mai departe]

Ce chin îndura sora lui Nicolae Ceauşescu din cauza Elenei. Ce o obliga să facă, de fiecare dată

Ce chin îndura sora lui Nicolae Ceauşescu din cauza Elenei. Ce o obliga să facă, de fiecare dată

Noi dezvăluiri au fost făcute despre Elena și Nicolae Ceaușescu! Se pare că soția dictatorului român o punea să treacă pe sora partenerului său printr-un adevărat chin de fiecare dată când aceasta cerea… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Volodimir Zelenski îi felicită pe moldoveni cu Ziua Independenței și îi mulțumește președintei pentru participarea la Platforma Crimeea: „Vă doresc rezistență și putere”

(video) Volodimir Zelenski îi felicită pe moldoveni cu Ziua Independenței și îi mulțumește președintei pentru participarea la Platforma Crimeea: „Vă doresc rezistență și putere”

Președintele Ucrainei,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

Publicat:
Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to .  The government spent approximately RON 9.18 bln […] The post Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

12:41, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

Romanian government approves E150mln World Bank loan for the health sector

17:50, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

13:00, 16.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

European start-up investment tops E43bln in the first six months of 2021

14:25, 18.06.2021 - Europe’s tech sector has attracted more venture capital investment in 2021 than the previous year and start-ups in Europe raised E43.8 billion ($60.9 billion) in the first six months of 2021, according to CNBC. The figures from Dealroom show easily surpassing the record E38.5 billion invested in 2020.…

Tourists in Romania spent over 2,600 lei per person in Q1, 2021

15:05, 17.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 13°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 20°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 20°C | 27°C
Brasov 11°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 254.685,60 1.777.444,40
II (5/6) 3 28.298,40 -
III (4/6) 200 424,47 -
IV (3/6) 3.599 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.055.204,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 august 2021
USD 4.197
EUR 4.9334
CHF 4.5728
GBP 5.7529
CAD 3.3125
XAU 242.382
JPY 3.8115
CNY 0.6479
AED 1.1426
AUD 3.0453
MDL 0.2373
BGN 2.5224

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec